Fiction
- Baldacci, David. One Good Deed
- Bobotis, Andrea. The Last List of Miss Judith Kratt
- Crais, Robert. A Dangerous Man: An Elvis Cole and Joe Pike Novel
- Eddings, David. The Belgariad (2 vols. Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Foster, Lori. Sisters of Summer’s End
- Greaney, Mark and H. Ripley Rawlings. Red Metal
- Hatcher, Robin Lee. Cross My Heart
- Johanson, Iris. Smoke Screen
- Miranda, Megan. The Last House Guest
- Moon, Elizabeth. The Deed of Paksenarrion (Omnibus Edition—Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Patterson, James and Candice Fox. The Inn
- Rendell, Ruth. Babes in the Wood: An Inspector Wexford Novel
- Rooney, Sally. Normal People
- Roy, Lori. Gone too Long
- Stradal, J. Ryan. The Lager Queen of Minnesota
- Williams, Beatriz. The Golden Hour
- Zahn, Timothy. Star Wars: Thrawn Treason (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
Large Print
- Balasubramanyam, Rajeev. Professor Chandra Follows his Bliss
- Bedford, Paul. Taggart’s Crossing (Lindford Western)
- Frew, Alexander. Blaze of Fury (Lindford Western)
- Maden, Mike. Tom Clancy—Enemy Contact (A Jack Ryan Jr. Novel)
- Martin, Hugh. The Tied-Down Holster (Lindford Western)
- McNulty, Thomas. The Gunsmoke Serenade (Lindford Western)
- Pittman, Allison. The Seamstress
- Rubart, James L. The Pages of Her Life
Non-Fiction
- Grandin, Greg. The End of the Myth: From the Frontier to the Border Wall in the Mind of America
- Harlan, James D. and James M. Denny. Atlas of Lewis and Clark in Missouri
- Hessler, Peter. The Buried: An Archaeology of the Egyptian Revolution
- Langholtz, Gabrielle. United Tastes of America: An Atlas of Food Facts and Recipes from Every State
- Massie, Robert K. Catherine the Great
- Pizarro, José. Andalusia: Recipes from Seville and Beyond
- Scannell, Mary with Mike Mulvihill and Joanne Schlosser. The Big Book of Team Coaching Games
- Stanton, Philippa. Conscious Creativity: Look, Connect, Create
- Sutton, Matthew Avery. American Apocalypse: A History of Modern Evangelicalism
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Arden, Katherine. Small Spaces
- Bruchac, Joseph. Two Roads: A Creek Boy in Search of His Place in the World
- Brallier, Max. The Last Kids on Earth and the Zombie Parade (#2)
- Brallier, Max. The Last Kids on Earth and the Nightmare King (#3)
- Cruz, Marie Miranda. Everlasting Nora
- Hering, Marianne and Paul McCusker. Peril In The Palace (The Imagination Station, 3)
- Poliquin, Rachel. The Superpower Field Guide: Beavers (Illustrated by Nicholas John Frith)
Audio Books (CD)
- Flynn, Gillian. Dark Places (Read by Rebecca Lowman et al.)
- Roberts, Nora. The Search (Read by Tanya Eby)
Video Books (DVD/BluRay)
- Call the Midwife, Season 8
- Flash, Season 2
- From the Earth to the Moon
- The Great Courses: Years that Changed History: 1215 (Professor Dorsey Armstrong, Purdue University) Donated in Memory of Newell S. Knight, Jr.
- Mars Needs Mom (Disney)
- Mary and the Witch’s Flower (Hiromasa Yonebayashi)
- My Brother the Pig
- National Velvet (Mickey Rooney, Elizabeth Taylor)
- Remember the Titans (Denzel Washington)
- Space Buddies (Disney)
