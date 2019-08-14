{{featured_button_text}}
New library materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Baldacci, David. One Good Deed
  • Bobotis, Andrea. The Last List of Miss Judith Kratt
  • Crais, Robert. A Dangerous Man: An Elvis Cole and Joe Pike Novel
  • Eddings, David.  The Belgariad (2 vols.  Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Foster, Lori. Sisters of Summer’s End
  • Greaney, Mark and H. Ripley Rawlings. Red Metal
  • Hatcher, Robin Lee. Cross My Heart
  • Johanson, Iris. Smoke Screen
  • Miranda, Megan. The Last House Guest
  • Moon, Elizabeth. The Deed of Paksenarrion (Omnibus Edition—Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Patterson, James and Candice Fox. The Inn
  • Rendell, Ruth. Babes in the Wood: An Inspector Wexford Novel
  • Rooney, Sally. Normal People
  • Roy, Lori. Gone too Long
  • Stradal, J. Ryan. The Lager Queen of Minnesota
  • Williams, Beatriz. The Golden Hour
  • Zahn, Timothy. Star Wars: Thrawn Treason (Science Fiction/Fantasy)

Large Print

  • Balasubramanyam, Rajeev. Professor Chandra Follows his Bliss
  • Bedford, Paul. Taggart’s Crossing (Lindford Western)
  • Frew, Alexander. Blaze of Fury (Lindford Western)
  • Maden, Mike. Tom Clancy—Enemy Contact (A Jack Ryan Jr. Novel)
  • Martin, Hugh. The Tied-Down Holster (Lindford Western)
  • McNulty, Thomas. The Gunsmoke Serenade (Lindford Western)
  • Pittman, Allison. The Seamstress
  • Rubart, James L. The Pages of Her Life

Non-Fiction

  • Grandin, Greg. The End of the Myth: From the Frontier to the Border Wall in the Mind of America
  • Harlan, James D. and James M. Denny. Atlas of Lewis and Clark in Missouri
  • Hessler, Peter. The Buried: An Archaeology of the Egyptian Revolution
  • Langholtz, Gabrielle. United Tastes of America: An Atlas of Food Facts and Recipes from Every State
  • Massie, Robert K. Catherine the Great
  • Pizarro, José. Andalusia: Recipes from Seville and Beyond
  • Scannell, Mary with Mike Mulvihill and Joanne Schlosser. The Big Book of Team Coaching Games
  • Stanton, Philippa. Conscious Creativity: Look, Connect, Create
  • Sutton, Matthew Avery. American Apocalypse: A History of Modern Evangelicalism

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Arden, Katherine. Small Spaces
  • Bruchac, Joseph. Two Roads: A Creek Boy in Search of His Place in the World
  • Brallier, Max. The Last Kids on Earth and the Zombie Parade (#2)
  • Brallier, Max. The Last Kids on Earth and the Nightmare King (#3)
  • Cruz, Marie Miranda. Everlasting Nora
  • Hering, Marianne and Paul McCusker. Peril In The Palace (The Imagination Station, 3)
  • Poliquin, Rachel. The Superpower Field Guide: Beavers (Illustrated by Nicholas John Frith)

Audio Books (CD)

  • Flynn, Gillian. Dark Places (Read by Rebecca Lowman et al.)
  • Roberts, Nora. The Search (Read by Tanya Eby)

Video Books (DVD/BluRay)

  • Call the Midwife, Season 8
  • Flash, Season 2
  • From the Earth to the Moon
  • The Great Courses: Years that Changed History: 1215 (Professor Dorsey Armstrong, Purdue University) Donated in Memory of Newell S. Knight, Jr.
  • Mars Needs Mom (Disney)
  • Mary and the Witch’s Flower (Hiromasa Yonebayashi)
  • My Brother the Pig
  • National Velvet (Mickey Rooney, Elizabeth Taylor)
  • Remember the Titans (Denzel Washington)
  • Space Buddies (Disney)

