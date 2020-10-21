New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Camilleri, Andrea. The Sicilian Method: An Inspector Montalbano Mystery
- Dicken, Angie. The Yellow Lantern (True Crime)
- Drexler, Jan. The Roll of the Drums (The Amish of Weaver’s Creek, 2)
- Hannon, Irene. Sea Rose Lane
- Hilderbrand, Elin. Troubles in Paradise
- Jackson, Shirley. Novels and Stories
- Lauren, Christina. In A Holidaze
- Maguire, Gregory. A Wild Winter Swan
- Osman, Richard. The Thursday Murder
- Turton, Stuart. The Devil and the Dark Water
Non-Fiction
- Anderson, Scott. The Quiet Americans: Four CIA Spies at the Dawn of The Cold War—A Tragedy in Three Acts
- Brown, Lauren and Ted Elliman. Grasses, Sedges, Rushes: An Identification Guide
- Burman, Barbara and Ariane Fennetaux. The Pocket: A Hidden History of Women’s Lives
- Eger, Edith. The Gift: 12 Lessons to Save Your Life
- Eisenhower, Susan. How Ike Led: The Principles Behind Eisenhower’s Biggest Decisions
- Elbroch, Mark. The Cougar Conundrum: Sharing the World with a Successful Predator
- Gordon, David. The Little Bach Book
- Hirsch, E.D. How to Educate a Citizen: The Power of Shared Knowledge to Unify a Nation
- Rubin, Louis D. Sr. and Jim Duncan. The Weather Wizard’s Cloud Book: A Unique Way to Predict the Weather Accurately and Easily by Reading the Clouds
- Sloane, Eric. Weather Almanac
- Woodin, Carol and Robin A. Jess. Botanical Art Techniques: A Comprehensive Guide
Youth Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Anderson, Maxine. Amazing Leonardo Da Vinci Inventions You Can Build Yourself
- Ferrie, Chris. Let’s Race! Sprinting into the Science of Light Speed with Special Relativity
- Flannery, Tim. Weird, Wild, Amazing! (Illustrated by Sam Caldwell)
- Jacques, Brian. Mariel of Redwall (A Tale of Redwall)
- Jacques, Brian. Mattimeo (A Tale of Redwall)
- Macgregor. Be a Virus Warrior! A Kid’s Guide to Keeping Safe
- Paleo, Doug. Dino Mighty (Illustrated by Aaron Blecha)
- Riordan, Rick. The Trials of Apollo (The Tower of Nero, Book Five)
- Scieszka, John. Astro-Nuts (Illustrated by Steven Weinberg)
Picture Books
- Barrett, Hayley and Alison Jay. The Tiny Jay
- Blackall, Sophie. If You Come to Earth
- Dubuc, Marianne. Your House, My House
- Fleming, Candace. Cubs in the Tub: The True Story of the Bronx Zoo’s First Woman Zookeeper (Illustrated by Julie Downing)
- McBratney, Sam. Will You Be My Friend? (Illustrated by Anita Jeram)
- Novesky, Amy. Girl on a Motorcycle (Illustrated by Julie Morstad)
- O’Leary, Sara. Maud and Grand-Maud (Illustrated by Kenard Pak)
- Rockliff, Mara. Jefferson Measures a Moose (Illustrated by S.D. Schindler)
- Small, David. Imogene Comes Back
- Tonatiuh, Duncan. Feathered Serpent and the Five Suns: A Mesoamerican Creation Myth
Audio Books (CD)
- Bremer, Krista. My Accidental Jihad: A Love Story
- Ebert, Roger. Life Itself: A Memoir (Read by Edward Hermann)
- Greenberg, Mike. My Father’s Wives (Read by Andy Paris)
- Kasischke, Laura. The Raising (Read by Renee Raudman)
- Taraborrelli, J. Randy. After Camelot: A Personal History of the Kennedy Family, 1968 to the Present
