 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

  • 0
ORL New Materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction 

  • Andrews, Donna. Dashing Through the Snowbirds
  • Backman, Fredrik. The Winners
  • Caldwell, Christi. The Duke Alone
  • Child, Lee & Andrew Child. No Plan B
  • Fellowes, Jessica. The Best Friend
  • Hornby, Gill. Godmersham Park
  • Kelly, Carla. When We Meet Again: Two Stories of World War II
  • Maguire, Gregory. The Oracle of Maracoor
  • Moore, Heather B. In the Shadow of a Queen
  • Perry, Anne. A Truth to Lie For
  • Rankin, Ian. A Heart Full of Headstones
  • Roth, Veronica. Poster Girl
  • Tector, Amy. The Foulest Things
  • Weber, David & Jacob Holo. The Janus File 

People are also reading…

Non-Fiction 

  • Agresto, John. The Death of Learning: How American Education Has Failed Our Students and What to Do About It
  • Garten, Ina. Go-To Dinners
  • Harjo, Joy. Catching the Light
  • Kellner, Sara Elizabeth. Wild and Woolly Knitted Animals: A Naturalist’s Notebook
  • Kimball, Christopher. Cook What You Have
  • Livingstone, Natalie. The Women of Rothschild: The Untold Story of the World’s Most Famous Dynasty
  • National Geographic Stargazer’s Atlas: The Ultimate Guide to the Night Sky
  • Netanyahu, Benjamin. Bibi: My Story
  • O’Reilly, Bill. Killing the Legends: The Lethal Danger of Celebrity
  • Valentine, Carla. The Science of Murder: The Forensics of Agatha Christie
  • Vallejo, Irene. Papyrus: The Invention of Books in the Ancient World
  • Voloshyna, Anna. Budmo! Recipes from a Ukrainian Kitchen
  • Wellesley, Mary. Hidden Hands: The Lives of Manuscripts

J Fiction/Non-Fiction 

  • Barry, Michelle A. Moongarden
  • Castillo, Lauren. Our Friend Hedgehog: A Place to Call Home
  • Curtain Up! Behind the Scenes at the Royal Opera House
  • Green, John Patrick. Investigators: Heist and Seek
  • Kelly, Eric P. The Trumpeter of Krakow
  • Pyle, Howard. The Story of King Arthur and His Knights
  • Wright, Camron. The Orphan Keeper 

Picture Books 

  • Arroyo, Raymond. The Wise Men Who Found Christmas
  • Boynton, Sandra. Woodland Dance
  • Capucilli, Alyssa Satin. Biscuit’s Pet & Play Christmas
  • Courtney, Karla. Poppy’s House
  • Dekker, Francie. Our World Dumplings
  • LaRocca, Rajani. I’ll Go and Come Back
  • Lasky, Kathryn. Yossel’s Journey
  • MacLachlan, Patricia. My Poet
  • Rosie, Tanya. Mum, Me, and the Mulberry Tree 

Audiobook 

  • Adventures in Odyssey
  • Follett, Ken. The Evening and the Morning
  • Lucado, Max. Help Is Here 

Video (DVD) 

  • American Girl: 4 Film Favorites
  • Angels in the Outfield
  • Bedknobs and Broomsticks
  • Clockwise
  • E.T.
  • Field of Dreams
  • The Ghost and Mrs. Muir
  • The Holiday
  • That Darn Cat!
  • Triple Feature: Beethoven, Beethoven’s 2nd, & Beethoven’s 3rd
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Coppermines Baptism 2022

Coppermines Baptism 2022

"Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it." PROVERBS 22:6 KJV

A year of rebuilding

A year of rebuilding

This time last year this community was beginning to rebuild after an EF-3 tornado ripped through the county, Oct. 24, 2021, leaving major dama…

Julie Ann Cook

Julie Ann Cook

Julie Ann Cook, 60, died Monday, October 31, 2022, at her home in Fredericktown. She was born April 30, 1962, in Nashville, Tennessee to Wilbu…

Madison County Land Transfers

Madison County Land Transfers

QCD: Sarah E. Kennedy to Christopher Shannon KennedyQCD: Rocky Myers to Robbin MyersQCD: Patricia Chapman to Kenneth ChapmanWD: Michael R. McF…

Youth Deer Season Tag N Brag

Youth Deer Season Tag N Brag

Data from the Missouri Department of Conservation showed young hunters ages 6 through 15 harvested 13,759 deer during Missouri’s early youth p…

Eva Joan Pettey

Eva Joan Pettey

Eva Joan Pettey, 82, of Fredericktown, died Saturday, October 29, 2022, at ClaRu DeVille Care Center in Fredericktown. She was born June 24, 1…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News