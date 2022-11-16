New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Andrews, Donna. Dashing Through the Snowbirds
- Backman, Fredrik. The Winners
- Caldwell, Christi. The Duke Alone
- Child, Lee & Andrew Child. No Plan B
- Fellowes, Jessica. The Best Friend
- Hornby, Gill. Godmersham Park
- Kelly, Carla. When We Meet Again: Two Stories of World War II
- Maguire, Gregory. The Oracle of Maracoor
- Moore, Heather B. In the Shadow of a Queen
- Perry, Anne. A Truth to Lie For
- Rankin, Ian. A Heart Full of Headstones
- Roth, Veronica. Poster Girl
- Tector, Amy. The Foulest Things
- Weber, David & Jacob Holo. The Janus File
Non-Fiction
- Agresto, John. The Death of Learning: How American Education Has Failed Our Students and What to Do About It
- Garten, Ina. Go-To Dinners
- Harjo, Joy. Catching the Light
- Kellner, Sara Elizabeth. Wild and Woolly Knitted Animals: A Naturalist’s Notebook
- Kimball, Christopher. Cook What You Have
- Livingstone, Natalie. The Women of Rothschild: The Untold Story of the World’s Most Famous Dynasty
- National Geographic Stargazer’s Atlas: The Ultimate Guide to the Night Sky
- Netanyahu, Benjamin. Bibi: My Story
- O’Reilly, Bill. Killing the Legends: The Lethal Danger of Celebrity
- Valentine, Carla. The Science of Murder: The Forensics of Agatha Christie
- Vallejo, Irene. Papyrus: The Invention of Books in the Ancient World
- Voloshyna, Anna. Budmo! Recipes from a Ukrainian Kitchen
- Wellesley, Mary. Hidden Hands: The Lives of Manuscripts
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Barry, Michelle A. Moongarden
- Castillo, Lauren. Our Friend Hedgehog: A Place to Call Home
- Curtain Up! Behind the Scenes at the Royal Opera House
- Green, John Patrick. Investigators: Heist and Seek
- Kelly, Eric P. The Trumpeter of Krakow
- Pyle, Howard. The Story of King Arthur and His Knights
- Wright, Camron. The Orphan Keeper
Picture Books
- Arroyo, Raymond. The Wise Men Who Found Christmas
- Boynton, Sandra. Woodland Dance
- Capucilli, Alyssa Satin. Biscuit’s Pet & Play Christmas
- Courtney, Karla. Poppy’s House
- Dekker, Francie. Our World Dumplings
- LaRocca, Rajani. I’ll Go and Come Back
- Lasky, Kathryn. Yossel’s Journey
- MacLachlan, Patricia. My Poet
- Rosie, Tanya. Mum, Me, and the Mulberry Tree
Audiobook
- Adventures in Odyssey
- Follett, Ken. The Evening and the Morning
- Lucado, Max. Help Is Here
Video (DVD)
- American Girl: 4 Film Favorites
- Angels in the Outfield
- Bedknobs and Broomsticks
- Clockwise
- E.T.
- Field of Dreams
- The Ghost and Mrs. Muir
- The Holiday
- That Darn Cat!
- Triple Feature: Beethoven, Beethoven’s 2nd, & Beethoven’s 3rd