New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Alexander, Ellie. Donut Disturb
- Barnett, Karen. When Stone Wings Fly
- Byrd, Sandra. Heirlooms
- Byron, Ellen. Bayou Book Thief
- Carey, C. J. Widow Land
- Carr, Robyn. The Country Guesthouse
- Jensen, Krista. Hearts of Briarwall
- Kelly, Diane. The Proof Is in the Poison
- Leigh, Melinda. See Her Die
- Levin, Ira. The Stepford Wives
- Lowenstein, Laurie. Death of a Rainmaker
- Richardson, Kim Michele. The Book Woman’s Daughter
- Ross, Barbara. Muddled Through
- Tchaikovsky, Adrian. Shards of Earth
- Von Arnim, Elizabeth. The Enchanted April
- Ware, Ruth. The It Girl
Non-Fiction
- Ginn, Peter. Slow Tech: The Perfect Antidote to Today’s Digital World
- Kostroff, Michael & Julie Garnyé. The Stage Actor’s Handbook: Traditions, Protocols, and Etiquette for the Working and Aspiring Professional
- Lewis, Hannah. Mini-Forest Revolution: Using the Miyawaki Method to Rapidly Rewild the World
- Li, Zhuqing. Daughters of the Flower Fragrant Garden: Two Sisters Separated by China’s Civil War
- Macaulay, Susan Schaeffer. For the Children’s Sake: Foundations of Education for Home and School
- Mahon, Joi. Ultimate Illustrated Guide to Sewing Clothes: A Complete Course on Making Clothing for Fit and Fashion
- Mazzeo, Tilar J. Sisters in Resistance: How a German Spy, a Banker’s Wife, and Mussolini’s Daughter Outwitted the Nazis
- McCord, May Kennedy. Queen of the Hillbillies: Writings of May Kennedy McCord
YA Fiction/Non-fiction
- Meyer, L. A. Curse of the Blue Tattoo
- Welch, Jenna Evans. Love & Olives
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Mull, Brandon. Beyonders: Seeds of Rebellion
- Osborne, Mary Pope. Magic Tree House: The Graphic Novel: The Kinght at Dawn
- Riordan, Rick. Demigods & Magicians: Percy and Annabeth Meet the Kanes
Picture Books
- Cordell, Matthew. Cornbread & Poppy at the Carnival
- Dean, James & Kimberly. Pete the Cat’s Not So Groovy Day
- Knapp, Andrew. Let’s Find Momo: A Hide-and-Seek Board Book
- Long, Ethan. Hoggy Went-a-Courtin’
Audiobook
- King-Smith, Dick. The Sheep-Pig
- King-Smith, Dick. Sophie Hits Six
- King-Smith, Dick. Sophie in the Saddle
Large Print
- Brooks, Arthur C. From Strength to Strength: Finding Success, Happiness, and Deep Purpose in the Second Half of Life
- Philpott, Mary Laura. Bomb Shelter: Love, Time, and Other Explosives
Video (DVD)
- The Inheritance
- The Nightmare Before Christmas
- The Simpsons Movie
- Sweet Pecan Summer & Season for Love
- Yoga for Teens