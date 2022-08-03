 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

  • 0
ORL New Materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free. 

Fiction 

  • Alexander, Ellie. Donut Disturb
  • Barnett, Karen. When Stone Wings Fly
  • Byrd, Sandra. Heirlooms
  • Byron, Ellen. Bayou Book Thief
  • Carey, C. J. Widow Land
  • Carr, Robyn. The Country Guesthouse
  • Jensen, Krista. Hearts of Briarwall
  • Kelly, Diane. The Proof Is in the Poison
  • Leigh, Melinda. See Her Die
  • Levin, Ira. The Stepford Wives
  • Lowenstein, Laurie. Death of a Rainmaker
  • Richardson, Kim Michele. The Book Woman’s Daughter
  • Ross, Barbara. Muddled Through
  • Tchaikovsky, Adrian. Shards of Earth
  • Von Arnim, Elizabeth. The Enchanted April
  • Ware, Ruth. The It Girl 

People are also reading…

Non-Fiction 

  • Ginn, Peter. Slow Tech: The Perfect Antidote to Today’s Digital World
  • Kostroff, Michael & Julie Garnyé. The Stage Actor’s Handbook: Traditions, Protocols, and Etiquette for the Working and Aspiring Professional
  • Lewis, Hannah. Mini-Forest Revolution: Using the Miyawaki Method to Rapidly Rewild the World
  • Li, Zhuqing. Daughters of the Flower Fragrant Garden: Two Sisters Separated by China’s Civil War
  • Macaulay, Susan Schaeffer. For the Children’s Sake: Foundations of Education for Home and School
  • Mahon, Joi. Ultimate Illustrated Guide to Sewing Clothes: A Complete Course on Making Clothing for Fit and Fashion
  • Mazzeo, Tilar J. Sisters in Resistance: How a German Spy, a Banker’s Wife, and Mussolini’s Daughter Outwitted the Nazis
  • McCord, May Kennedy. Queen of the Hillbillies: Writings of May Kennedy McCord

YA Fiction/Non-fiction 

  • Meyer, L. A. Curse of the Blue Tattoo
  • Welch, Jenna Evans. Love & Olives 

J Fiction/Non-Fiction 

  • Mull, Brandon. Beyonders: Seeds of Rebellion
  • Osborne, Mary Pope. Magic Tree House: The Graphic Novel: The Kinght at Dawn
  • Riordan, Rick. Demigods & Magicians: Percy and Annabeth Meet the Kanes 

Picture Books 

  • Cordell, Matthew. Cornbread & Poppy at the Carnival
  • Dean, James & Kimberly. Pete the Cat’s Not So Groovy Day
  • Knapp, Andrew. Let’s Find Momo: A Hide-and-Seek Board Book
  • Long, Ethan. Hoggy Went-a-Courtin’ 

Audiobook 

  • King-Smith, Dick. The Sheep-Pig
  • King-Smith, Dick. Sophie Hits Six
  • King-Smith, Dick. Sophie in the Saddle

Large Print 

  • Brooks, Arthur C. From Strength to Strength: Finding Success, Happiness, and Deep Purpose in the Second Half of Life
  • Philpott, Mary Laura. Bomb Shelter: Love, Time, and Other Explosives 

Video (DVD) 

  • The Inheritance
  • The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • The Simpsons Movie
  • Sweet Pecan Summer & Season for Love
  • Yoga for Teens
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Let's go thrift shopping

Let's go thrift shopping

The Madison County Workshop is more than a place of employment, it is a team, a family, and a great place to go thrift shopping.

Aug. 2 primary results

Aug. 2 primary results

Madison Countians had two contested local races, both on the Republican ballot, in the Aug. 2 primary election.

Madison County Land Transfers

Madison County Land Transfers

WD: Jason Asher to Nancy AnthonyWD: Barry J. Mills & wife, Trustees to Chelsea S. Mueller & Jason MayberryWD: Dale A. Janke & wife…

Ruby G. Spain

Ruby G. Spain

Ruby G. Spain, 91, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022 in Fredericktown. She was born February 18, 1931 in Washington, Missouri, the daughter of Gus…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News