New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

ORL New Materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free. 

Fiction 

  • Arlen, Tessa. A Dress of Violet Taffeta
  • Challa, Sudha. Hotel Highway Very Most Famous
  • Gilbert, Victoria. A Fatal Booking
  • Lillard, Amy. Dairy, Dairy, Quite Contrary
  • Meyer, Anne-Marie. The Inn on Harmony Island
  • Ray, Rima. Ruby Roy and the Murder in the Falls
  • Rivers, Francine. Her Daughter’s Dream
  • Rivers, Francine. Her Mother’s Hope
  • Thomas, Jodi. Sunday at the Sunflower Inn 

Non-Fiction 

  • McDonald, Daniel W. From Savvy Saver to Smart Spender: How to Pick a Tax-Wise Retirement Withdrawal Strategy
  • Patterson, James. James Patterson
  • Provenzano, Maria. Everyday Celebrations From Scratch
  • Randall, David K. The Monster’s Bones: The Discovery of T. Rex and How it Shook Our World
  • Taylor, Brian. Track and Track Laying in Railway Modeling
  • Thayer, Samuel. The Forager’s Harvest: A Guide to Identifying, Harvesting, and Preparing Edible Wild Plants
  • Weaver, Sue. The Donkey Companion: Selecting, Training, Breeding, Enjoying & Caring for Donkeys
  • Wilkinson, Alec. A Divine Language: Learning Algebra, Geometry, and Calculus at the Edge of Old Age 

YA Fiction/Non-fiction 

  • Dalton, Ryan. This Last Adventure
  • Follmuth, Alexene Farol. My Mechanical Romance
  • George, Erica. The Edge of Summer
  • Luqman-Dawson, Amina. Freewater
  • Romero, R. M. The Ghosts of Rose Hill 

J Fiction/Non-Fiction 

  • Almond, David. Brand New Boy
  • Horn, David. Eudora Space Kid: The Great Engine Room Takeover
  • Horn, David. Eudora Space Kid: The Lobster Tale
  • Monroe, Mary Alice & Angela May. The Islanders: Search for Treasure
  • Osborne, Mary Pope. Magic Tree House The Graphic Novel: Mummies in the Morning
  • Poppele, Jonathan. Stargazing for Kids: An Introduction to Astronomy
  • Zweig, Eric. It’s a Numbers Game! Football: The Math Behind the Perfect Punt, the Game-Changing Interception, and So Much More! 

Picture Books 

  • Carle, Eric. Pancakes, Pancakes!
  • Casey, Dawn. My Nana’s Garden
  • Jenkins, Martin. Find Out About: Animal Homes
  • Kitala, Karolina. LEGO City: Heroes in Training
  • Ohora, Zachariah. The Not So Quiet Library
  • Van Dusen, Chris. Big Truck Little Island 

Large Print 

  • Austin, Lynn. If I Were You
  • Gabhart, Ann H. When the Meadow Blooms
  • Neubauer, Erica Ruth. Danger on the Atlantic
  • Thompson, Victoria. Murder on Madison Square 

Audiobook 

  • Macomber, Debbie. The Best Is Yet to Come
  • Milne, A. A. Fireside Reading of Winnie-The-Pooh 

Video (DVD) 

  • Doctor Who: Eye of the Daleks & Legend of the Sea Devils
  • Endeavor: The Complete Eighth Season
  • Midsomer Murders: Series 22
  • Muppets from Space 
