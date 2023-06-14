If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Armstrong, Kelley. The Poisoner’s Ring
- Bellin, Joshua David. Myriad
- Berest, Anne. The Postcard
- Cogman, Genevieve. Scarlet
- Cooney, Caroline B. The Wrong Good Deed
- Crosby, Ellen. Blow Up
- Flower, Amanda. Blueberry Blunder
- Freeman, Dianne. A Bride’s Guide to Marriage and Murder
- Goldis, Jaclyn. The Chateau
- Henry, Patti Callahan. The Secret Book of Flora Lee
- Islington, James. The Will of the Many
- Jackson, Lisa. You Betrayed Me
- King, C. Daly. Obelists at Sea
- Nović, Sara. True Biz
- Shaara, Jeff. The Old Lion: A Novel of Theodore Roosevelt
- Stevenson, Benjamin. Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone
- Weaver, Ashley. Playing It Safe
Non-Fiction
- Applebaum, Fred. Living Medicine: Don Thomas, Marrow Transplantation, and the Cell Therapy Revolution
- Bernstein, Joshua M. The Complete Beer Course: From Novice to Expert in 12 Tasting Classes
- Blackburn, Tim. The Jewel Box: How Moths Illuminate Nature’s Hidden Rules
- Ellison, Mark. Building: A Carpenter’s Notes on Life & the Art of Good Work
- Garcia, Eric. We’re Not Broken: Changing the Autism Conversation
- Gray, Tanis. Star Wars: Knitting the Galaxy: The Official Star Wars Knitting Pattern Book
- Kieffer, Sarah. 100 Morning Treats with Muffins, Rolls, Biscuits, Sweet and Savory Breakfast Breads, and More
- Kimball, Christopher. Milk Street Noodles: Secrets to the World’s Best Noodles, from Fettuccine Alfredo to Pad Thai to Miso Ramen
YA Fiction/Non-fiction
- Boulley, Angeline. Warrior Girl Unearthed
- Carter, Aimée. Royal Blood
- Morris, Brittany. Jump
- O’Meara, Mallory. Girls Make Movies: A Follow-Your-Own-Path Guide for Aspiring Young Filmmakers
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Bailey, Jenn. Henry, Like Always
- Chang, Rosa. My Indigo World: A True Story of the Color Blue
- Chenot, Isabel. West of Moonlight East of Dawn
- Demonti, Ilaria. Sheepology
- Dimopoulos, Elaine. The Remarkable Rescue at Milkweed Meadow
- Hirsch, Rebecca E. Rise to the Sky: How the World’s Tallest Trees Grow Up
- Kapit, Sarah. The Many Mysteries of the Finkel Family
- Kusaka, Hidenori. Pokémon Adventures: Volume 1
- Wallmark, Laurie. Her Eyes on the Stars: Maria Mitchell, Astronomer
- Zahler, Diane. Wild Bird
Picture Books
- Dean, James & Kimberly. Pete the Cat Saves Up
- Frey, Sarah Kathryn. Alice Eloise’s Silver Linings: The Story of a Silly Service Dog
- Kim, Dan-ah. The Grandmaster’s Daughter
- Michalak, Jamie. Dakota Crumb and the Secret Bookshop: A Tiny Treasure Hunt
- Newman, Lesléa. The Babka Sisters
- Porter, Jane. So You Want to Be a Frog: Everything There Is to Know About Frogs!
- Thompson, Laurie Ann. Emmanuel’s Dream: The True Story of Emmanuel Ofosu Yeboah
Large Print
- Cullen, Lynn. The Woman With the Cure
- Malhotra, Aanchal. The Book of Everlasting Things
- Shirley, John. Axle Bust Creek
- Zimmer, Michael. The Devil by His Horns