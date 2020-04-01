New materials in Ozark Regional Library system

Although we are temporarily closed due the coronavirus, we are still adding new materials to the library’s collection. You may place holds now on any of our items at our catalog webpage (catalogue.ozarkregional.org). After we reopen, we will notify you when the item is ready for you.
Fiction
- Bohjalian, Chris. The Red Lotus
- Carr, Patrick. A Cast of Stones The Staff and the Sword, 1 (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Carr, Patrick. The Hero’s Lot: The Staff and the Sword, 2 (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Carr, Patrick. A Draw of Kings: The Staff and the Sword, 3 (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Fee, Vickie. My Fair Latte: A Café Cinema Mystery
- Gates, Eva. Read And Buried: A Lighthouse Library Mystery
- Perkins, Mitali. Forward Me Back to You
- Queally, James. Line of Sight
- Roberts, Nora. Island of Glass
- Rodick, Kate. Little Wonders
- Woods, Stuart. Hit List
Non-Fiction
- Bowls: Vibrant Recipes with Endless Possibilities (America’s Test Kitchen)
- Brooks, Amanda. Run to the Finish: The Everyday Runner’s Guide to Avoiding Injury, Ignoring the Clock, and Loving the Run
- Daily, Frederick. Tax Savvy for Small Business: A Complete Tax Strategy Guide (NOLO Guide)
- Davidson, Hilary. Dress in the Age of Jane Auster: Regency Fashion
- Elzer-Peters, Katie. Miniature Gardens: Design and Create Miniature Fairy Gardens, Dish Gardens, Terrariums and More—indoors and out
- Fishman, Stephen. Home Business Tax Deductions: Keep What You Earn (NOLO Guide)
- Larson, Erik. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz
- Lind, Michael. The New Class War: Saving Democracy from the Managerial Elite
- Nugent, Patricia and Barbara Vitale. Test Success: Test Taking Techniques for Beginning Nursing Students, 2020-2021
- Yan, Lan. The House of Yan: A Family at the Heart of a Century in Chinese History
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Beasley, Cassie. Circus Mirandus
- Cowell, Cressida. How to Train Your Dragon, 1
- Cowell, Cressida. How to be a Pirate (How to Train Your Dragon, 2)
- Cowell, Cressida. How to Speak Dragonese (How to Train Your Dragon, 3)
- Cowell, Cressida. How to Cheat a Dragon’s Curse (How to Train Your Dragon, 4)
- Friesen, Jeff. The Lego Castle Book
- Jenkins, Emily. Toys Go Out (Illustrated by Paul O. Zelinsky)
- Klune, T.J. The House in the Cerulean Sea
- Messenger, Shannon. Keeper of the Lost Cities (first in series)
- Messenger, Shannon. Exile (Keeper of the Lost Cities, 2)
- Messenger, Shannon. Everblaze (Keeper of the Lost Cities, 3)
- Messenger, Shannon. Neverseen (Keeper of the Lost Cities, 4)
- Savage, J. Scott. Fair World: Air Keep
- Usborne Illustrated Grimm’s Fairy Tales
- Young, Tracie and Katie Hewett. Cool Math: 50 Fantastic Facts for Kids of All Ages
Picture Books
- Christelow, Eileen. Five Little Monkeys: 5-Minute Stories
- Cline-Ransome, Lesa and James Ransome. Overground Railroad
- Falconer, Ian. Olivia
- Gladstone, James and Gary Clement. My Winter City
- Martin, Bill Jr. and Eric Carre. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See
- Meddour, Wendy. Grandpa’s Top Threes (Illustrated by Daniel Egnéus)
- Maclear, Kyo and Julie Morstad. It Began with a Page: How Gyo Fujikawa Drew the Way
- Perkins, Lynne Rae. Wintercakes
- Waber, Bernard. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile Storybook Treasury
- Ziefert, Harriet and Anita Lobel. A New Coat for Anna
Video (DVD)
- The Derby Stallion
- F Troop, Season 2
- Last Ounce of Courage
- Maid in Manhattan (Jennifer Lopez)
- Northern Exposure, Season 1 and 2
- Skip Trace (Jackie Chan)
