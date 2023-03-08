If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Brody, Frances. A Mansion for Murder
- Byron, Ellen. Wined and Died in New Orleans
- Charles, K. J. The Secret Lives of Country Gentleman
- Decos, Lissette. Ana Takes Manhattan
- Deibel, Jennifer. The Maid of Ballymacool
- Fader, Molly. The Sunshine Girls
- Fawcet, Heather. Emily Wilde’s Encyclopaedia of Faeries
- Garfinkel, Jonathan. In a Land Without Dogs the Cats Learn to Bark
- Hoover, Colleen & Tarryn Fisher. Never, Never
- Jenoff, Pam. Code Name Sapphire
- Nelson, Christina Suzann. What Happens Next
- Smith, Jill Eileen. Daughter of Eden
- Therin, Allie. Liar City
- Yeatman, Robin. Bookworm
Non-Fiction
- Greenhall, Amelia & Amy Bornman. How to Sew Clothes: Learn with Intuitive, Super-Hackable Patterns
- Kingsley, Lisa. Smithsonian American Table: The Foods, People, and Innovations That Feed Us
- Pike, Beth. Show-Me a Bicentennial: Commemorating the People, Places and Culture of Missouri For More Than 200 Years
- Roberts, Rita. I Can’t Wait to Call You My Wife: African American Letters of Love and Family in the Civil War Era
- Scull, Andrew. Desperate Remedies: Psychiatry’s Turbulent Quest to Cure Mental Illness
- Strober, Myra & Abby Davisson. Money and Love: An Intelligent Roadmap for Life’s Biggest Decisions
- Tanabe, Gen & Kelly. The Ultimate Scholarship Book 2023: Billions of Dollars in Scholarships, Grants, and Prizes
- Tate, Christie. B. F. F.: A Memoir of Friendship Lost and Found
YA Fiction/Non-fiction
- Alessandri, Alexandra. The Enchanted Life of Valentina Mejía
- Brooks, Nick. Promise Boys
- De La Cruz, Melissa. The Headmaster’s List
- Falkner, Brian. Blitzkrieg
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Cox, Lynne. Yoshi: Sea Turtle Genius
- Lowry, Lois. The Windeby Puzzle
- Marshall, Linda Elovitz. Sisters in Science: Marie Curie, Bronia Dłuska, and the Atomic Power of Sisterhood
- Martin, Jacqueline Briggs. Sandor Katz and the Tiny Wild
- Nelson, Colleen & Kathie MacIsaac. If You Can Dream It, You Can Do It: How 25 Inspiring Individuals Found Their Dream Jobs
- Patrick, Denise Lewis. If You Sailed On the Titanic
- Pinkney, Jerry. Just Jerry: How Drawing Shaped My Life
- Thermes, Jennifer. The Indestructible Tom Crean: Heroic Explorer of the Antarctic
Picture Books
- Lee, Chiquita Mullins & Carmella Van Vleet. You Gotta Meet Mr. Pierce: The Storied Life of Folk Artist Elijah Pierce
- Lin, Grace. Once Upon a Book
- Pinkney, Brian. Hey Otter! Hey Beaver!
- Pizzoli, Greg. Mister Kitty Is Lost!
Large Print
- Johnstone, William W. & J. A. Johnstone. Riding the Nightmare
- Lowry, Jackson. Ralph Compton: Snake Oil Justice
- Salazar, Noelle. Angels of the Resistance
- Stratton, Richard. Defending Alice
Audiobook
- Rubenstein, David M. The American Story: Conversations with Master Historians