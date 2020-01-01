If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Atkins, Ace. Robert B. Parker’s Angel Eyes (A Spenser Novel)
- Blackstock, Terri. Smoke Screen
- Jackson, Lisa. Paranoid
- Mina, Denise. Conviction
- Parris, S. J. Treachery
- Saunders, Kate. The Case of the Wandering Scholar (A Laetitia Rodd Mystery)
- Quinn, Holly. A Crafter Hooks a Killer
- Walters, Natalie. Deadly Deceit
- Wilson, Keven. Nothing to See
- Winspeare, Jacqueline. Maisie Dobbs
- Zunker, Chad. An Equal Justice
Large Print
- Atkins, Ace. Robert B. Parker’s Angel Eyes
- Cass, Laurie. Booking the Crook’ A Bookmobile Cat Mystery
- Cook, Robin. Genesis
- Perry, Marta. A Christmas Home
- Spencer, Katherine. When Christmas Comes
- Winters, Celeste. White Christmas Wedding
Mass Market Paperbacks
- Griffin, W.E. B. Special Ops: A Brotherhood of War Novel
- Johnstone, William W. and J.A. Johnstone. Have Brides Will Travel (Western)
- Johnstone, William W. and J.A. Johnstone. Bullets don’t Argue (Western)
- Kelly, Diane. Paw of the Jungle
- Miller, Linda Lael. The Rustler
- Wait, Lea. Thread and Buried
Non-Fiction
- Bloom, Harold. The American Canon: Literary Genius from Emerson to Pynchon
- Davis, Ren and Helen. Our Mark on this Land: A Guide to the Legacy of the Civilian Conservation Corps in America’s Parks
- Foroohar, Rana. Don’t Be Evil: How Big Tech Betrayed its Founding Principles—and all of Us
- Lewis, C. S. The Reading Life: The Joy of Seeing New Worlds Through Others’ Eyes
- Mackesy, Charlie. The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse
- The New York Times Book of Movies: The Essential 1000 Films to See
Picture Books
- Castrillon, Melissa. The Balcony
- Chaffee, Kim. Her Fearless Run: Kathrine Switzer’s Historic Boston Marathon (Illustrated by Ellen Rooney)
- Flett, Julie. Birdsong
- Hartman, Bob and Tim Raglin. The Wolf who Cried Boy
- James, Simon. Mr. Scruff
- Javaherbin, Mina. My Grandma and Me (Illustrated by Lindsey Yankey)
- The Little Red Hen (A Little Golden Book)
- Old MacDonald Had a Farm (Illustrated by Carol Jones)
Audio Books (CD)
- Crane, Stephen. The Red Badge of Courage: A Radio Dramatization
- Kingsbury, Karen. The Bridge (Read by January LaVoy)
- Meissner, Susan. Secrets of a Charmed Life (Read by Alana Kerr)
- Peterson, Tracie. Chasing the Sun (Read by Renee Baudman
- Reichs, Kathy. Speaking in Bones (Read by Katherine Borowitz)
- Singer, Randy. The Advocate (Read by David Cochran Heath)
DVD
- Aladdin (Disney—Will Smith)
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (Brad Pitt)
- The Complete Father Dowling Mysteries
- Downton Abbey—The Motion Picture (2019)
- From Up on Poppy Hill
- The Garage Sale Mystery, Season 2
- Little House on the Prairie, Season 5
- The Miracle Worker (1962 Patty Duke)
- Murder, She Wrote, Seasons 1 and 2
- Poldark, Season 5
- Santa’s Magical Stories
- State Fair (a Rodgers and Hammerstein musical)
