New library materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

 Democrat News file photo

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Atkins, Ace. Robert B. Parker’s Angel Eyes (A Spenser Novel)
  • Blackstock, Terri. Smoke Screen
  • Jackson, Lisa. Paranoid
  • Mina, Denise. Conviction
  • Parris, S. J. Treachery
  • Saunders, Kate. The Case of the Wandering Scholar (A Laetitia Rodd Mystery)
  • Quinn, Holly. A Crafter Hooks a Killer
  • Walters, Natalie. Deadly Deceit
  • Wilson, Keven. Nothing to See
  • Winspeare, Jacqueline.  Maisie Dobbs
  • Zunker, Chad. An Equal Justice

Large Print

  • Atkins, Ace. Robert B. Parker’s Angel Eyes
  • Cass, Laurie. Booking the Crook’ A Bookmobile Cat Mystery
  • Cook, Robin. Genesis
  • Perry, Marta. A Christmas Home
  • Spencer, Katherine. When Christmas Comes
  • Winters, Celeste. White Christmas Wedding

Mass Market Paperbacks

  • Griffin, W.E. B. Special Ops: A Brotherhood of War Novel
  • Johnstone, William W. and J.A. Johnstone.  Have Brides Will Travel (Western)
  • Johnstone, William W. and J.A. Johnstone.  Bullets don’t Argue (Western)
  • Kelly, Diane. Paw of the Jungle
  • Miller, Linda Lael. The Rustler
  • Wait, Lea. Thread and Buried

Non-Fiction

  • Bloom, Harold. The American Canon: Literary Genius from Emerson to Pynchon
  • Davis, Ren and Helen. Our Mark on this Land: A Guide to the Legacy of the Civilian Conservation Corps in America’s Parks
  • Foroohar, Rana. Don’t Be Evil: How Big Tech Betrayed its Founding Principles—and all of Us
  • Lewis, C. S. The Reading Life: The Joy of Seeing New Worlds Through Others’ Eyes
  • Mackesy, Charlie. The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse
  • The New York Times Book of Movies: The Essential 1000 Films to See

Picture Books

  • Castrillon, Melissa. The Balcony
  • Chaffee, Kim. Her Fearless Run: Kathrine Switzer’s Historic Boston Marathon (Illustrated by Ellen Rooney)
  • Flett, Julie. Birdsong
  • Hartman, Bob and Tim Raglin. The Wolf who Cried Boy
  • James, Simon. Mr. Scruff
  • Javaherbin, Mina. My Grandma and Me (Illustrated by Lindsey Yankey)
  • The Little Red Hen (A Little Golden Book)
  • Old MacDonald Had a Farm (Illustrated by Carol Jones)

Audio Books (CD)

  • Crane, Stephen. The Red Badge of Courage: A Radio Dramatization
  • Kingsbury, Karen. The Bridge (Read by January LaVoy)
  • Meissner, Susan. Secrets of a Charmed Life (Read by Alana Kerr)
  • Peterson, Tracie. Chasing the Sun (Read by Renee Baudman
  • Reichs, Kathy. Speaking in Bones (Read by Katherine Borowitz)
  • Singer, Randy. The Advocate (Read by David Cochran Heath)

DVD

  • Aladdin (Disney—Will Smith)
  • The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (Brad Pitt)
  • The Complete Father Dowling Mysteries
  • Downton Abbey—The Motion Picture (2019)
  • From Up on Poppy Hill
  • The Garage Sale Mystery, Season 2
  • Little House on the Prairie, Season 5
  • The Miracle Worker (1962 Patty Duke)
  • Murder, She Wrote, Seasons 1 and 2
  • Poldark, Season 5
  • Santa’s Magical Stories
  • State Fair (a Rodgers and Hammerstein musical)

