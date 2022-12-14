 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

ORL New Materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction 

  • Bowen, Rhys. Peril in Paris
  • Hyde, Catherine Ryan. So Long, Chester Wheeler
  • Johnson, Kenneth. Holmes Coming
  • Loewenstein, Laurie. Funeral Train
  • McKenna, Clara. Murder at the Majestic Hotel
  • Patterson, James & Brian Sitts. The Perfect Assassin
  • Penny, Louise. A World of Curiosities
  • Salazar, Noelle. Angels of the Resistance
  • Sanderson, Brandon. The Lost Metal
  • Straley, John. Blown By the Same Wind 

Non-Fiction 

  • Austad, Steven N. Methuselah’s Zoo: What Nature Can Teach Us About Living Longer, Healthier Lives
  • Berry, Wendell. The Need to Be Whole: Patriotism and the History of Prejudice
  • Best Road Trips: Route 66: Escapes on the Open Road
  • Brinkley, Douglas. Silent Spring Revolution: John F. Kennedy, Rachel Carson, Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, and the Great Environmental Awakening
  • Christmas With Southern Living
  • Codevilla, Angelo M. America’s Rise and Fall Among Nations: Lessons in Statecraft from John Quincy Adams
  • Darnell, John & Colleen Darnell. Egypt’s Golden Couple: When Akhenaten and Nefertiti Were Gods on Earth
  • Harkup, Kathryn. Superspy Science: Science, Death and Tech in the World of James Bond
  • Hinsdale, Emily L. Hay. What Is My Plant Telling Me? An Illustrated Guide to Houseplants and How to Keep Them From Dying
  • Holiday, Ryan. Discipline Is Destiny: The Power of Self-Control
  • Klam, Adeline. Simple Origami: Over 50 Pretty Paper Folding Projects
  • Rajan, Rekha S. The Read Aloud Factor: How to Create the Habit That Boosts Your Baby’s Brain
  • Rosenbaum, Jared. Wild Plant Culture: A Guide to Restoring Edible and Medicinal Native Plant Communities

YA Fiction/Non-fiction 

  • Stamper, Vesper. Berliners
  • Vernick, Shirley Reva. The Sky We Shared 

J Fiction/Non-Fiction 

  • Adderson, Caroline. Babble! And How Punctuation Saved It
  • Andrews, Christiane M. Wolfish
  • Children’s Encyclopedia: The Book That Explains Everything!
  • Crestodina, Tom. Working Boats: An Inside Look at Ten Amazing Watercraft
  • Harper, Mireille. Timelines From Black History: Leaders, Legends, Legacies
  • How Everything Works: From Brain Cells to Black Holes
  • Macfarlane, Tamara. Underwater World: Aquatic Myths, Mysteries, and the Unexplained
  • Warga, Jasmine. A Rover’s Story
  • White, T. H. The Sword in the Stone 

Picture Books 

  • Freitas, Bethany V. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile: Meet Lyle
  • Holmes, Kristy. Sparky’s STEM Guide to Tanks: Horse Power
  • Takeuchi, Chihiro. Paper Peek Alphabet 

Large Print 

  • Crawford, Isis. A Catered New Year’s Eve
  • Haines, Carolyn. Bones of Holly
  • Warren, Susan May. Sundown 

Audiobook 

  • Margolin, Phillip. Murder at Black Oaks 

Video (DVD) 

  • Killers
  • Love’s Enduring Promise
  • Mad Money
