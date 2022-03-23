New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Clare, Alys. Magic in the Weave
- Johansen, Roy. Killer View
- Leon, Donna. Give Unto Others [A Commissario Guido Brunetti Mystery]
- Pataki, Allison. The Magnificent Lives of Marjorie Post
- Scalzi, John. The Kaiju Preservation Society
- Smith, Jennifer E. The Unsinkable Greta James
- Tokarczuk, Olga. The Books of Jacob
- Wright, Jason. F. Even the Dog Knows
Non-Fiction
- Butler, Isaac. The Method: How the Twentieth Century Learned to Act
- Cheung, Karen. The Impossible City: A Hong Kong Memoir
- Ferrara, Silvia. The Greatest Invention: A History of the World in Nine Mysterious Scripts
- Frank, Jeffrey. The Trials of Harry S. Truman
- Genis, Daniel. Sentence: Ten Years and a Thousand Books in Prison
- Genova, Lisa. Remember: The Science of Memory and the Art of Forgetting
- Hirshman, Linda. The Color of Abolition: How a Printer, a Prophet, and a Contessa Moved a Nation
- Lowenstein, Roger. Ways and Means: Lincoln and His Cabinet and the Financing of the Civil War
- Mchangama, Jacob. Free Speech: A History From Socrates to Social Media
- Randall, Willard Sterne. The Founders’ Fortunes: How Money Shaped the Birth of America
- Zaleski, Laurie. Funny Farm: My Unexpected Life with 600 Rescue Animals
Large Print
- Andersen, Christopher. Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan
- Schatzker, Mark. The End of Craving: Recovering the Lost Wisdom of Eating Well
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Assarasakorn, Michele, & Nathan Fairbairn. Paws: Gabby Gets it Together
- De La Cruz, Melissa. Never After
- De La Cruz, Melissa. The Stolen Slippers
- Debbink, Andrea. Kitchen Chemistry: A Food Science Cookbook
- Larson, Margaret. Wood Shop
- Naylor, Phyllis Reynolds. A Shiloh Christmas
- Noyes, Deborah. Lady Icarus: Balloonomania and the Brief, Bold Life of Sophie Blanchard
- Mosco, Rosemary, & Jon Chad. Science Comics: Solar System: Our Place in Space
- Verne, Jules, & adapted by Katie Dicker. STEAM Tales: Around the World in 80 Days
Video (DVD)
- Behind Enemy Lines
- Bill Nye the Science Guy: Ocean Life
- Blue Planet II: Take a Deep Breath
- Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story
- History of the World in Two Hours: 13.7 Billion Years in the Making
- Iron Man 2
- Jesus: His Life
- Just Married
- Planes: Fire & Rescue
- Popeye: Greatest Tall Tales and Heroic Adventures
- Roy Rogers: Saga of Death Valley
- Saint
- Spanglish
- Superbook: Isaac and Rebekah
- Tales of Terror & Twice-Told Tales
- Veggie Tales: Bob Lends a Helping Hand
- Wonder Woman
- Young Sherlock
YA Fiction/Non-fiction
- Stanton, Doug, & Michael J. Tougias. In Harm’s Way
- White, Dana Angelo. Healthy Quick & Easy College Cookbook: 100 Delicious, Budget-Friendly Recipes to Satisfy Your Campus Cravings