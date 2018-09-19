If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free!
Fiction
- Amato, Joseph. Buffalo Man: Life of a Boy Giant on the Minnesota River
- Brown, Dale. The Moscow Offensive
- Burns, V.M. Travelllin’ Shoes: An RJ Franklin Mystery
- Dallas, Sandra. The Patchwork Bride
- DeWitt, Patrick. French Exit
- Edugyan, Esi. Washington Black
- Lafferty, Mur. Solo: Star Wars (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Landvik, Lorna. Once in a Blue Moon Lodge
- Llywelyn, Morgan. Drop by Drop: Technology Can’t Save Us (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Robb, J.D. Leverage in Death
- Schumacher, Julie. The Shakespeare Requirement
- Tolkien, J.R.R. The Fall of Gondolin (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Wiggs, Susan. Between You and Me
Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Afshar, Tessa. Thief of Corinth
- Berenson, Laurien. Ruff Justice: A Melanie Travis Canine Mystery
- Coleman, Reed Farrel. Robert B. Parker’s Colorblind: A Jesse Stone Novel
- Crawford, Isis. A Catered Costume Party: A Mystery with Recipes
- Dalcher, Christina. Vox: A Novel
- Gray, Shelley Shepard. Her Fear (The Amish of Hart County)
- Kubica, Mary. When the Lights Go Out
- McKinnon, Hannah. Sailing Lessons
Non-Fiction
- Goodwin, Doris Kearns. Leadership in Turbulent Times
- Kildea, Paul. Chopin’s Piano: In Search of the Instrument that Transformed Music
- Rioux, Anne Boyd. Meg, Jo, Beth, Amy: The Story of Little Women and Why it Still Matters
- Swift, Earl. Chesapeake Requiem: A Year with the Watermen of Vanishing Tangier Island
- Turshen, Julia. Now and Again: Go-To Recipes, Inspired Menus, Plus Endless Ideas for Reinventing Leftovers
- Ultimate Spider-Man: Power and Responsibility (1) (Graphic Novel)
- Ultimate Spider-Man: Learning Curve (2) (Graphic Novel)
- Ultimate Spider-Man: Double Trouble (3) (Graphic Novel)
- Ultimate Spider-Man: Legacy (4) (Graphic Novel)
- Ultimate Spider-Man: Public Scrutiny (5) (Graphic Novel)
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Cole, Joanna and Bruce Deben. The Magic School Bus: Inside a Beehive
- Kibuishi, Kazu. Escape from Lucien (Amulet, Book 6)
- Kibuishi, Kazu. The Firelight (Amulet, Book 7)
- McDonald, Megan. Judy Moody and the Right Royal Tea Party (Illustrated by Peter H. Reynolds)
- Mulle, Mark. How to Draw for Minecrafters: A Step By Step Easy Guide
- Pilkey, Dav. Dog Man: Lord of the Fleas
- Sell, Chad. The Cardboard Kingdom (Graphic Novel)
- Wiley, Jesse. The Oregon Trail: The Race to Chimney Rock (Choose your own Trail!)
Picture Books
- Annhenius, Ingela P. City
- Blumenthal, Deborah. Polka Dot Parade: A Book About Bill Cunningham (Illustrated by Masha D’Yans)
- DiCamillo, Kate. Good Rosie! (Illustrated by Harry Bliss
- Hay, Sam and Sarah Massini. Star in the Jar
- Woodson, Jacqueline. The Day You Begin (Illustrated by Rafael López)
Audio Books (CD)
- Blackstock, Terri. Shadow in Serenity (Read by Gabrielle De Cuir)
- Coben, Harlan. One False Move (Read by Jonathan Marosz)
- Evanovich, Janet. Smokin’ Seventeen: A Stephanie Plum Novel (Read by Lorelei King)
- Melucci, Giulia. I Loved, I Lost, I Made Spaghetti: A Memoir (Read by the Author)
Video (DVD)
- 24, Season one
- 100 Years of Horror: The Complete Collection (Hosted by Christopher Lee)
- The French Connection (Gene Hackman)
- Jules Verne’s Journey to the Center of the Earth (Pat Boone and James Mason)
- Ready Player One
