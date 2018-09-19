Subscribe for 17¢ / day
New library materials
The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free!

Fiction

  • Amato, Joseph. Buffalo Man: Life of a Boy Giant on the Minnesota River
  • Brown, Dale. The Moscow Offensive
  • Burns, V.M. Travelllin’ Shoes: An RJ Franklin Mystery
  • Dallas, Sandra. The Patchwork Bride
  • DeWitt, Patrick. French Exit
  • Edugyan, Esi. Washington Black
  • Lafferty, Mur. Solo: Star Wars (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Landvik, Lorna. Once in a Blue Moon Lodge
  • Llywelyn, Morgan. Drop by Drop: Technology Can’t Save Us (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Robb, J.D. Leverage in Death
  • Schumacher, Julie. The Shakespeare Requirement
  • Tolkien, J.R.R. The Fall of Gondolin (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Wiggs, Susan. Between You and Me

Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Afshar, Tessa. Thief of Corinth
  • Berenson, Laurien. Ruff Justice: A Melanie Travis Canine Mystery
  • Coleman, Reed Farrel. Robert B. Parker’s Colorblind: A Jesse Stone Novel
  • Crawford, Isis. A Catered Costume Party: A Mystery with Recipes
  • Dalcher, Christina. Vox: A Novel
  • Gray, Shelley Shepard. Her Fear (The Amish of Hart County)
  • Kubica, Mary. When the Lights Go Out
  • McKinnon, Hannah. Sailing Lessons

Non-Fiction

  • Goodwin, Doris Kearns. Leadership in Turbulent Times
  • Kildea, Paul. Chopin’s Piano: In Search of the Instrument that Transformed Music
  • Rioux, Anne Boyd. Meg, Jo, Beth, Amy: The Story of Little Women and Why it Still Matters
  • Swift, Earl. Chesapeake Requiem: A Year with the Watermen of Vanishing Tangier Island
  • Turshen, Julia. Now and Again: Go-To Recipes, Inspired Menus, Plus Endless Ideas for Reinventing Leftovers
  • Ultimate Spider-Man: Power and Responsibility (1) (Graphic Novel)
  • Ultimate Spider-Man: Learning Curve (2) (Graphic Novel)
  • Ultimate Spider-Man: Double Trouble (3) (Graphic Novel)
  • Ultimate Spider-Man: Legacy (4) (Graphic Novel)
  • Ultimate Spider-Man: Public Scrutiny (5) (Graphic Novel)

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Cole, Joanna and Bruce Deben. The Magic School Bus: Inside a Beehive
  • Kibuishi, Kazu. Escape from Lucien (Amulet, Book 6)
  • Kibuishi, Kazu. The Firelight (Amulet, Book 7)
  • McDonald, Megan. Judy Moody and the Right Royal Tea Party (Illustrated by Peter H. Reynolds)
  • Mulle, Mark. How to Draw for Minecrafters: A Step By Step Easy Guide
  • Pilkey, Dav. Dog Man: Lord of the Fleas
  • Sell, Chad. The Cardboard Kingdom  (Graphic Novel)
  • Wiley, Jesse. The Oregon Trail: The Race to Chimney Rock (Choose your own Trail!)

Picture Books

  • Annhenius, Ingela P. City
  • Blumenthal, Deborah. Polka Dot Parade: A Book About Bill Cunningham (Illustrated by Masha D’Yans)
  • DiCamillo, Kate. Good Rosie! (Illustrated by Harry Bliss
  • Hay, Sam and Sarah Massini. Star in the Jar
  • Woodson, Jacqueline. The Day You Begin (Illustrated by Rafael López)

Audio Books (CD)

  • Blackstock, Terri. Shadow in Serenity (Read by Gabrielle De Cuir)
  • Coben, Harlan. One False Move (Read by Jonathan Marosz)
  • Evanovich, Janet. Smokin’ Seventeen: A Stephanie Plum Novel (Read by Lorelei King)
  • Melucci, Giulia. I Loved, I Lost, I Made Spaghetti: A Memoir (Read by the Author)

Video (DVD)

  • 24, Season one
  • 100 Years of Horror: The Complete Collection (Hosted by Christopher Lee)
  • The French Connection (Gene Hackman)
  • Jules Verne’s Journey to the Center of the Earth (Pat Boone and James Mason)
  • Ready Player One

