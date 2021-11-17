New materials in Ozark Regional Library system

Fiction
- Binet, Laurent. Civilizations: A Novel
- Cavallaro, Brittany. A Study in Charlotte (A Charlotte Holmes Novel)
- Cox, Amanda. The Secret Keepers of Old Depot Grocery
- Eskens, Allen. The Stole Hours
- Hambly, Barbara. Scandal in Babylon: A Silver Screen Historical Mystery
- Helprin, Mark. Winter’s Tale
- Horowitz, Anthony. A Line to Kill
- Jewell, Lisa. The Night She Disappeared
- Kirkpatrick, Jane. The Healing of Natalie Curtis
- Patterson, James and Candace Fox. 2 Sisters Detective Agency
- Schwarz, Liese O’Halloran. What Could Be Saved
- Stout, Elizabeth. Oh William!
- Stuart, A.m. Revenge in Rubies
Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Haines, Carolyn. Independent Bones: A Sarah Booth Delaney Mystery
- Tran, Ly. House of Sticks: A Memoir
Mass Market Paperback
- Kelly, Sophie. A Case of Cat and Mouse ( A Magical Cats Mystery)
Non-Fiction
- Kirkpatrick, Melanie. Lady Editor: Sarah Josepha Hale and the Making of the Modern American Woman
- Merriman, Helena. Tunnel 29: The True Story of the Extraordinary Escape Beneath the Berlin Wall
- From Missouri
- Yelchin, Eugene. The Genius under the Table: Growing Up Behind the Iron Curtain
YA Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Novik, Naomi. The Last Graduate (Lesson Two of the Scholomance)
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Appelt, Kathi. Once Upon a Camel (Illustrated by Eric Rohmann)
- Beller, Susan Provost. Yankee Doodle and the Redcoats: Soldiering in the Revolutionary War
- Bograd, Larry et al. Colorado Summer: Treasured Horse Collections
- Burnett, Frances Hodgson. A Little Princess (Illustrated by Graham Rust)
- Carroll, Lewis. Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland (illustrated by Helen Oxenbury)
- Cinderella (Illustrated by Arthur Rackham and told by C.S. Evens)
- Farley, Terri. Wild Honey (Phantom Stallion)
- Flicka: The Movie Novel
- Hapka, Cathy. Dreamer
- Haas, Jessie. Horse Crazy! 1001 Fun Facts, Craft Projects, Games…for Horse-Loving Kids
- Hunter, Erin. The Last Wilderness (Seekers)
- Hutchens, Paul. The Winter Rescue (Sugar Creek Gang, 3)
- Hutchens, Paul. The Lost Campers (Sugar Creek Gang, 4)
- Jun, Nie. My Beijing: Four Stories of Everyday Wonder
- Rowling, J.K. Harry Potter: A Magical Year (illustrated by Jim Kay)
- Smith, Steven K. Spies at Mount Vernon (The Virginia Mysteries, Book 7)
- Spinelli, Eileen. Feathers: Poems about Birds (Illustrated by Lisa McCue
- Taylor, Sydney. All-of-a-kind Family Downtown
- Villoro, Juan. The Wild Book
Picture Book
- Brown, Anthony. Little Beauty
- Crossley-Holland, Kevin. Enchantment: Fairy Tales, Ghost Stories and Tales of Wonder (Illustrated by Emma Chichester Clark)
- Johnston, Tony and Tomie dePaola. The Quilt Story
- Joyce, William. The Fantastic Flying Books of Mr. Morris Lessmore
- Scieska, Jon. The True Story of the 3 Little Bigs! By A. Wolf (illustrated by Lane Smith)
Video (DVD)
- Open Season (Animated)