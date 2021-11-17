 Skip to main content
New materials in Ozark Regional Library system
New materials in Ozark Regional Library system

Ozark Regional Library

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

Fiction

  • Binet, Laurent.  Civilizations: A Novel
  • Cavallaro, Brittany. A Study in Charlotte (A Charlotte Holmes Novel)
  • Cox, Amanda. The Secret Keepers of Old Depot Grocery
  • Eskens, Allen. The Stole Hours
  • Hambly, Barbara. Scandal in Babylon: A Silver Screen Historical Mystery
  • Helprin, Mark. Winter’s Tale
  • Horowitz, Anthony. A Line to Kill
  • Jewell, Lisa. The Night She Disappeared
  • Kirkpatrick, Jane. The Healing of Natalie Curtis
  • Patterson, James and Candace Fox. 2 Sisters Detective Agency
  • Schwarz, Liese O’Halloran. What Could Be Saved
  • Stout, Elizabeth. Oh William!
  • Stuart, A.m. Revenge in Rubies 

Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Haines, Carolyn. Independent Bones: A Sarah Booth Delaney Mystery
  • Tran, Ly. House of Sticks: A Memoir

Mass Market Paperback 

  • Kelly, Sophie. A Case of Cat and Mouse ( A Magical Cats Mystery)

Non-Fiction

  • Kirkpatrick, Melanie. Lady Editor: Sarah Josepha Hale and the Making of the Modern American Woman
  • Merriman, Helena. Tunnel 29: The True Story of the Extraordinary Escape Beneath the Berlin Wall
  • From Missouri
  • Yelchin, Eugene. The Genius under the Table: Growing Up Behind the Iron Curtain 

YA Fiction/Non-Fiction 

  • Novik, Naomi. The Last Graduate (Lesson Two of the Scholomance) 

J Fiction/Non-Fiction 

  • Appelt, Kathi. Once Upon a Camel (Illustrated by Eric Rohmann)
  • Beller, Susan Provost. Yankee Doodle and the Redcoats: Soldiering in the Revolutionary War
  • Bograd, Larry et al. Colorado Summer: Treasured Horse Collections
  • Burnett, Frances Hodgson. A Little Princess (Illustrated by Graham Rust)
  • Carroll, Lewis. Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland (illustrated by Helen Oxenbury)
  • Cinderella (Illustrated by Arthur Rackham and told by C.S. Evens)
  • Farley, Terri. Wild Honey (Phantom Stallion)
  • Flicka: The Movie Novel
  • Hapka, Cathy. Dreamer
  • Haas, Jessie. Horse Crazy! 1001 Fun Facts, Craft Projects, Games…for Horse-Loving Kids
  • Hunter, Erin. The Last Wilderness (Seekers)
  • Hutchens, Paul. The Winter Rescue (Sugar Creek Gang, 3)
  • Hutchens, Paul. The Lost Campers (Sugar Creek Gang, 4)
  • Jun, Nie. My Beijing: Four Stories of Everyday Wonder
  • Rowling, J.K. Harry Potter: A Magical Year (illustrated by Jim Kay)
  • Smith, Steven K. Spies at Mount Vernon (The Virginia Mysteries, Book 7)
  • Spinelli, Eileen. Feathers: Poems about Birds (Illustrated by Lisa McCue
  • Taylor, Sydney. All-of-a-kind Family Downtown
  • Villoro, Juan. The Wild Book

Picture Book

  • Brown, Anthony. Little Beauty
  • Crossley-Holland, Kevin. Enchantment: Fairy Tales, Ghost Stories and Tales of Wonder (Illustrated by Emma Chichester Clark)
  • Johnston, Tony and Tomie dePaola. The Quilt Story
  • Joyce, William. The Fantastic Flying Books of Mr. Morris Lessmore
  • Scieska, Jon. The True Story of the 3 Little Bigs! By A. Wolf (illustrated by Lane Smith)

Video (DVD) 

  • Open Season (Animated)
