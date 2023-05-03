If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Calhoune, Belle. Her Alaskan Return
- Christie, Agatha. Sinister Spring
- Fay, Juliette. The Half of It
- Ford, Daniel M. The Warden
- Green, Simon R. A Matter of Death and Life
- Harris, C. S. Who Cries for the Lost
- Heyer, Georgette. Arabella
- Morgan, Cindy. The Year of Jubilee
- Palmer, Stuart. The Penguin Pool Murder
- Park, Suzanne. The Do Over
- Robinson, Peter. Standing in the Shadows
Non-Fiction
People are also reading…
- Balkaran, Raj. The Stories Behind the Poses: The Indian Mythology That Inspired 50 Yoga Poses
- Banda, Nyanyika. The Official Wakanda Cookbook
- Carye, Amanda. Quilt Your Own Adventure: Modern Quilt Blocks & Layouts
- Esmonde-White, Miranda. The Miracle of Flexibility: A Head-to-Toe Program to Increase Strength, Improve Mobility, and Become Pain Free
- Feser, Edward. All One in Christ: A Catholic Critique of Racism and Critical Race Theory
- Freeman Marshall, Jennifer. Ain’t I an Anthropologist: Zora Neale Hurston Beyond the Literary Icon
- Jean, Sister & Seth Davis. Wake Up with Purpose! What I’ve Learned in My First Hundred Years
- Lee Molinaro, Joanne. The Korean Vegan Cookbook
- Loftis, Larry. The Watchmaker’s Daughter
- Mazzucato, Mariana & Rosie Collington. The Big Con: How the Consulting Industry Weakens Our Businesses, Infantilizes Our Governments, and Warps Our Economies
- Tipton-Martin, Toni. Jubilee: Recipes from Two Centuries of African American Cooking
- Xuecun, Murong. Deadly Quiet City: True Stories From Wuhan
YA Fiction/Non-fiction
- Lee, Lyla. I’ll Be the One
- Shim, Grace K. The Noh Family
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Teckentrup, Britta. Birds Everywhere
- Teckentrup, Britta. Bugs Everywhere
- Teckentrup, Britta. Reptiles Everywhere
- Wohlleben, Peter. What’s Wild Outside Your Door? Discovering Nature in the City
Picture Books
- Hegarty, Patricia. 123s of Kindness
- Hokkanen, Mirka. Kitty & Cat: Opposites Attract
- Rex, Michael. Wants vs. Needs vs. Robots
- Sayre, April Pulley. In Between
Large Print
- Gable, Michelle. The Lipstick Bureau
- Parikh, Amita. The Circus Train
Audiobook
- King, Dean. Guardians of the Valley: John Muir and the Friendship That Saved Yosemite
- Loftis, Larry. The Watchmaker’s Daughter
- Michaels, Fern. Late Edition
- Robb, J. D. Apprentice in Death
- Roberts, Nora. Winds of Change
- Steel, Danielle. Worthy Opponents
Video (DVD)
- Double Feature: Ernest Goes to Camp; Ernest Goes to Jail
- The History Channel Presents: The Civil War