If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Baldacci, David. The Last Mile
- Cameron, Marc. Tom Clancy: Oath of Office—a Jack Ryan Novel
- Dolzer, Van Krista. Earth to Dad
- Easton, Lynette. Chasing Secrets (Elite Guardians Series)
- Flower, Amanda. Death and Daisies: A Magic Garden Mysteries
- Harper, Bradley. A Knife in the Fog: A Mystery Featuring Margaret Harkness and Arthur Conan Doyle
- Hulse, Caroline. The Adults
- Irvin, Kelly. Tell Her No Lies
- Patterson, James. Target: Alex Cross
- Penny, Louise. Kingdom of the Blind
- Price, Lily Lashley. Shadow of the Mountain
Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Arikawa, Hiro. The Travelling Cat Chronicles
- Brock, Jared A. The Road to Dawn: Josiah Henson and the Story that Sparked the Civil War
- Byrd, Sandra. Lady of a Thousand Treasures
- Flower, Amanda. Lethal Licorice: An Amish Candy Shop Mystery
- Forsyth, Frederick. The Fox
- Gese, Scott A. Bitter is the Dust (Linford Western)
- King, Stephen. Elevation
- Spencer, Katherine. Thomas Kinkade’s Cape Light: Christmas Blessings
Non-Fiction
- Barr, James. Lords of the Desert: The Battle Between the United States and Great Britain for Supremacy in the Modern Middle East
- Battles that Changed History (DK)
- Branwyn, Gareth. Make: Tips and Tales from the Workshop
- Clarkson, Sarah. Book Girl: A Journey Through the Treasures and Transforming Power of a Reading Life
- Davidson, Lucy. 40 Knots and How to Tie Them
- McKee, Jonathan. The Bullying Breakthrough: Real Help for Parents and Teachers of the Bullied, Bystanders and Bullies
- McQuirter, Tracy with Mary Mcquirter. Ageless Vegan: The Secret to Living a Long and Healthy Plant-Based Life (With 100 Delicious Recipes)
- The Old Farmer’s 2019 Almanac
- Pinney, Christopher. The Waterless Sea: A Curious History of Mirage
- VanDeMark, Brian. Road to Disaster: A New History of America’s Descent into Vietnam
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Gibbs, Stuart. Waste of Space
- Green, Tim and Derek Jeter. Baseball Genius: Double Play
- Handicott, Ben. Atlas of Adventures: Wonders of the World: Rediscover the Beauty and Awe of History’s Great Wonders, from Natural Phenomena to Human-Made Structures Around the World (Illustrated by Lucy Letherland)
- Hunt, Emily. Engineering (DK Findout!)
- Kinney, Jeff. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days
- Kinney, Jeff. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw
- Lupica, Mike. Team Players
- McMullin, Beth. Mrs. Smith’s Spy School for Girls: Power Play
- Ponti, James. Trapped
- Taylor, Sydney. All-of-a-Kind Family Downtown
- Thuras, Dylan and Rosemary Mosco. The Atlas Obscura: Explorer’s Guide for The World’s Most Adventurous Kid
Picture Books
- Border, Terry. Peanut Butter and Cupcake!
- Keats, Ezra Jack. The Snowy Day (In English and Spanish)
- Mackall, Dandi Daley. The Legend of the Christmas Cookie (Illustrated by Richard Cowdrey
- Wiklinski, Stanley E. The Christmas That Almost Never Was (Illustrated by Gary A. Lippincott)
- Wilder, Laura Ingalls. Christmas in the Big Woods (My First Little House Books)
Audio Books
- Clark, Mary Higgins. I Heard that Song Before (Read by Jan Maxwell)
- Winspear, Jacqueline. To Die but Once: A Maisie Dobbs Novel (Read by Oriagh Cassidy)
DVD
- Hail Caesar! (Coen Brothers)
- I Can Only Imagine
- Foul Play
- MacGyver, Season 1
- Pete’s Dragon (Disney)
