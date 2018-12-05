Try 1 month for 99¢
New library materials
The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

 Democrat News file photo

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Baldacci, David. The Last Mile
  • Cameron, Marc. Tom Clancy: Oath of Office—a Jack Ryan Novel
  • Dolzer, Van Krista. Earth to Dad
  • Easton, Lynette. Chasing Secrets (Elite Guardians Series)
  • Flower, Amanda. Death and Daisies: A Magic Garden Mysteries
  • Harper, Bradley. A Knife in the Fog: A Mystery Featuring Margaret Harkness and Arthur Conan Doyle
  • Hulse, Caroline. The Adults
  • Irvin, Kelly. Tell Her No Lies
  • Patterson, James. Target: Alex Cross
  • Penny, Louise. Kingdom of the Blind
  • Price, Lily Lashley. Shadow of the Mountain

Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Arikawa, Hiro. The Travelling Cat Chronicles
  • Brock, Jared A. The Road to Dawn: Josiah Henson and the Story that Sparked the Civil War
  • Byrd, Sandra. Lady of a Thousand Treasures
  • Flower, Amanda. Lethal Licorice: An Amish Candy Shop Mystery
  • Forsyth, Frederick. The Fox
  • Gese, Scott A. Bitter is the Dust (Linford Western)
  • King, Stephen. Elevation
  • Spencer, Katherine.  Thomas Kinkade’s Cape Light: Christmas Blessings

Non-Fiction

  • Barr, James. Lords of the Desert: The Battle Between the United States and Great Britain for Supremacy in the Modern Middle East
  • Battles that Changed History (DK)
  • Branwyn, Gareth. Make: Tips and Tales from the Workshop
  • Clarkson, Sarah. Book Girl: A Journey Through the Treasures and Transforming Power of a Reading Life
  • Davidson, Lucy. 40 Knots and How to Tie Them
  • McKee, Jonathan. The Bullying Breakthrough: Real Help for Parents and Teachers of the Bullied, Bystanders and Bullies
  • McQuirter, Tracy with Mary Mcquirter.  Ageless Vegan: The Secret to Living a Long and Healthy Plant-Based Life (With 100 Delicious Recipes)
  • The Old Farmer’s 2019 Almanac
  • Pinney, Christopher. The Waterless Sea: A Curious History of Mirage
  • VanDeMark, Brian. Road to Disaster: A New History of America’s Descent into Vietnam

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Gibbs, Stuart. Waste of Space
  • Green, Tim and Derek Jeter.  Baseball Genius: Double Play
  • Handicott, Ben. Atlas of Adventures: Wonders of the World: Rediscover the Beauty and Awe of History’s Great Wonders, from Natural Phenomena to Human-Made Structures Around the World (Illustrated by Lucy Letherland)
  • Hunt, Emily. Engineering (DK Findout!)
  • Kinney, Jeff. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days
  • Kinney, Jeff. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw
  • Lupica, Mike. Team Players
  • McMullin, Beth. Mrs. Smith’s Spy School for Girls: Power Play
  • Ponti, James.  Trapped
  • Taylor, Sydney. All-of-a-Kind Family Downtown
  • Thuras, Dylan and Rosemary Mosco. The Atlas Obscura: Explorer’s Guide for The World’s Most Adventurous Kid

Picture Books

  • Border, Terry. Peanut Butter and Cupcake!
  • Keats, Ezra Jack. The Snowy Day (In English and Spanish)
  • Mackall, Dandi Daley. The Legend of the Christmas Cookie (Illustrated by Richard Cowdrey
  • Wiklinski, Stanley E. The Christmas That Almost Never Was (Illustrated by Gary A. Lippincott)
  • Wilder, Laura Ingalls. Christmas in the Big Woods (My First Little House Books)

Audio Books

  • Clark, Mary Higgins. I Heard that Song Before (Read by Jan Maxwell)
  • Winspear, Jacqueline. To Die but Once: A Maisie Dobbs Novel (Read by Oriagh Cassidy)

DVD

  • Hail Caesar! (Coen Brothers)
  • I Can Only Imagine
  • Foul Play
  • MacGyver, Season 1
  • Pete’s Dragon (Disney)

