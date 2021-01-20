 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New materials in Ozark Regional Library system
0 comments

New materials in Ozark Regional Library system

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ozark Regional Library

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

• Albert, Susan Albert. The Darling Dahlias and the Voodoo Lily

• Atkins, Ace. Robert B. Parker’s Someone to Watch over Me: A Spenser Novel

• Eason, Lynette. Active Defense (Danger Never Sleeps)

• Frantz, Laura. Tidewater Bride

• Grippando, James. Twenty

• Hawks, Arlem. Georgana’s Secret (Proper Romance series)

• Kaplan, Philip. Night in Tehran

• Kellerman, Faye. The Lost Boys: A Decker Lazarus Novel

• Preston, Douglas and Lincoln Child. The Scorpion’s Tail

• Queen, Emily. The Case at Barton Manor (Mrs. Lillywhite Investigates)

Non-Fiction

• Ashmore, Jennie. The Art of Pressed Flowers and Leaves: Contemporary Techniques and Designs

• Attkisson, Sharyl. Slanted: How the News Media Taught us to Love Censorship and Hate Journalism

• Beckert, Sven. Empire of Cotton: A Global History

• Brown, David S. The Last American Aristocrat: The Brilliant Life and Improbable Education of Henry Adams

• Farmer, Paul. Fevers, Feuds, and Diamonds: Ebola and the Ravages of History

• Freeman, Tyrone McKinley. Madam C.J. Walker’s Gospel of Giving: Black Women’s Philanthropy During Jim Crow

• de Hamel, Christopher. Making Medieval Manuscripts

• Hamilton, Andy. Fermenting Everything: How to Make Your Own Cultured Butter, Fermented Fish, Perfect Kimchi, and Beyond

• J.K. Lasser’s Small Business Taxes, 2021

• J.K. Lasser’s Your Income Tax, 2021

• Lieberman, Daniel E. Exercised: Why Something We Never Evolved to Do is Healthy and Rewarding

• Malone, Dave. You Know the Ones (Photographs and Poetry of the Ozarks)

• Pitron, Guillaume. The Rare Metals War: The Dark Side of Clean Energy and Digital Technologies

• The Poetic Edda with Original Illustrations (Series: Books that Inspired Tolkien)

Large Print Fiction

• Berenson, Alex. The Deceivers

• Cornwell, Patricia. Spin

• Woods, Stuart. Hush-Hush

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

• Andersen, Hans. Fairy Tales (Illustrated by Arthur Rackham)

• Buller, Laura. A Faith Like Mine: A Celebration of the World’ Religions Seen Through the Eyes of Children (DK Books)

• Khan, Rukhsana. Muslim Child: Understanding Islam through Stories and Poems

• Kinney, Jeff. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul

• National Geographic Kids. Just Joking: 300 Hilarious Jokes, Tricky Tongue Twisters and Ridiculous Riddles

• Pilkey, Dav. Cat Kid: Comic Club

• Schmidt, Gary D. Just Like That

Picture Books

• Boynton, Sandra. Christmas Parade (Board Book)

• Brown, Carron and Wesley Robins. Secrets of Our Earth: A Shine-a-Light Book

• Bruchac, Joseph. Peace Maker

• Carle, Eric. 8 Nights of Chanukah: The Very Hungry Caterpillar (Board Book)

• Heim, Alastair. Quiet Down Loud Town! (Illustrated by Matt Hunt)

• Soosh. Mermaid and Me

• Tarlow, Ellen. Looking for Smile (Illustrated by Lauren Stringer)

Video (DVD)

• The Best of Benny Hill

• Gandhi

• Hush...Hush, Sweet Charlotte (Bette Davis)

• Queens of Mystery, Season 1 (Acorn Media)

• Rage at Dawn (A Western with Randolph Scott)

• The Russians are Coming (Carl Reiner, Alan Arkin)

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Meadows of Fredericktown
Democrat News

Meadows of Fredericktown

After three years of hard work, the Madison County Affordable Housing Partnership's application for low income housing tax credits was approve…

Lori Ann Myers
Obituaries

Lori Ann Myers

Lori Ann Myers, 56, of Fredericktown, died Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at the Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis. She was born Septem…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News