New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Atwater, Olivia. Half a Soul
- Belli, Kate. Treachery on Tenth Street
- Bridgeman, Hallee. Word of Honor
- Brody, Frances. A Medal for Murder
- Bude, John. The Cheltenham Square Murder
- Burns, Valerie. Two Parts Sugar, One Part Murder
- de Castrique, Mark. Secret Lives
- Cousens, Sophie. Before I Do
- Evans, Mary Anna. Catacombs
- Gary, Codi. A Cat Café Christmas
- Gortner, C. W. The American Adventuress
- James, Victoria. A Christmas House Wedding
- Kilpack, Josi S. Love and Lavender
- Kingsolver, Barbara. Demon Copperhead
People are also reading…
Non-Fiction
- Alexander, Adam. The Seed Detective: Uncovering the Secret Histories of Remarkable Vegetables
- Baker, Dani. The Home-Scale Forest Garden: How to Plan, Plant, and Tend a Resilient Edible Landscape
- Ball Complete Book of Home Preserving: 400 Delicious and Creative Recipes for Today
- Beranbaum, Rose Levy. The Cookie Bible
- Citron, Danielle Keats. The Fight for Privacy: Protecting Dignity, Identity, and Love in the Digital Age
- Dora, Melisa. Lessons With Clay: Step-by-Step Techniques for Colorful Designs in Hand-Thrown and Hand-Built Tableware
- El-Rifae, Yasmin. Radius: A Story of Feminist Revolution
- Faloyin, Dipo. Africa Is Not a Country
- Fox, Barry & Nadine Taylor. Arthritis for Dummies
- Freedland, Jonathan. The Escape Artist: The Man Who Broke Out of Auschwitz to Warn the World
- Kimber, Edd. Small Batch Bakes: Cookies, Bars and Buns for One to Six People
YA Fiction/Non-fiction
- Cohen, Christine. The Winter King
- Levine, Gail Carson. Sparrows in the Wind
- Perkins, Mitali. Bamboo People
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Atinuke. Too Small Tola and the Three Fine Girls
- Bertman, Jennifer Chambliss. Sisterhood of Sleuths
- Kinney, Jeff. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Diper Överlöde
Picture Books
- Barnett, Mac. The Three Billy Goats Gruff
- Heder, Thyra. Sal Boat: A Boat by Sal
- Rockwell, Lizzy. Am I a Frog?
- Yamasaki, Katie. Shapes, Lines, and Light: My Grandfather’s American Journey
Large Print
- Box, C. J. Treasure State
- Picoult, Jodi & Jennifer Finney Boylan. Mad Money
Audiobooks
- Grisham, John. The Boys from Biloxi
- Senik, Troy. Man of Iron: The Turbulent Life and Improbable Presidency of Grover Cleveland
Video (DVD)
- Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
- Hemingway’s Adventures of a Young Man
- Max: Best Friend. Hero. Marine.
- Pacific Rim: Uprising
- The Snows of Kilimanjaro
- The Sun Also Rises
- Under My Skin