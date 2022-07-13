 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

ORL New Materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction 

  • Austin, Lynn. The Wish Book Christmas
  • Berry, Tamara. Buried in a Good Book
  • Brooks, Geraldine. Horse
  • Brown, Dale. Countdown to Midnight
  • Byron, Ellen. Bayou Book Thief
  • Doetsch, Richard. The 13th Hour: Chaos
  • Goldberg, Leonard. The Blue Diamond
  • Grady, James. This Train
  • Higgins, Kristan. Out of the Clear Blue Sky
  • Hilderbrand, Elin. The Hotel Nantucket
  • Horowitz, Anthony. With a Mind to Kill 

Non-Fiction 

  • Atcho, Claude. Reading Black Books: How African American Literature Can Make Our Faith More Whole and Just
  • Chase, Teri Dunn. Landscaping for Dummies
  • Esterson, Emily. The Ultimate Book of Horse Bits: What They Are, What They Do, and How They Work
  • Goble, Jillana. A Love-Stretched Life: Stories on Wrangling Hope, Embracing the Unexpected, and Discovering the Meaning of Family
  • The Horse of My Dreams: True Stories of the Horses We Love
  • Murphy, Emily. Grow Now: Go Beyond Organic, Rewild Your Land, Sequester Carbon, Support Biodiversity
  • Post, Stephen. Dignity for Deeply Forgetful People: How Caregivers Can Meet the Challenges of Alzheimer’s Disease
  • Rader, Benjamin G. Down on Mahans Creek: A History of an Ozarks Neighborhood
  • Ren, Yi. Learning Mandarin Chinese Characters Volume 1 & 2
  • Seifert, Keith. The Hidden Kingdom of Fungi: Exploring the Microscopic World in Our Forests, Homes, and Bodies
  • Serpico, Peter. Learning Korean: Recipes for Home Cooking
  • Sicherer, Scott H. The Complete Guide to Food Allergies in Adults and Children 

J Fiction/Non-Fiction 

  • Farley, Walter. The Island Stallion
  • Li, Christina. Clues to the Universe
  • Moss, Marissa. The Woman Who Split the Atom
  • National Geographic Kids Almanac 2023
  • Northrup, Michael. Tombquest: Books 1-5
  • Walters, Eric. Bear in the Family 

Picture Books 

  • Qiu, Yobe. Asian Adventures A-Z!
  • Shea, Bob. I’m a Shark
  • Tabor, Corey. Fox at Night
  • Wang, Andrea. Luli and the Language of Tea 

Large Print 

  • Chase-Riboud, Barbara. The Great Mrs. Elias
  • Lowry, Jackson. Ralph Compton’s Counterfeit Lawman
  • Roberts, Nora. Nightwork
  • Weir, Alison. The Last White Rose

Audiobook 

  • King-Smith, Dick. Magnus Powermouse
  • Lashinsky, Adam. Inside Apple: How America’s Most Admired—and Secretive—Company Really Works
  • Parton, Dolly & James Patterson. Run Rose Run
  • Paulsen, Gary. Hatchet
  • Riordan, Rick. The Lightning Thief
  • Warner, Gertrude Chandler. The Boxcar Children: The Copycat Mystery

Video (DVD) 

  • Downton Abbey: A New Era
  • Hammer Film Noir: Double Feature Vol. 1-3
  • The Penguins of Madagascar: I Was a Penguin Zombie
  • Stranger than Fiction
  • Pie in the Sky Series 3-5
  • Saving Silverman

 

