If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Bleiweiss, Rick. Murder in Haxford
- Cambridge, Colleen. Mastering the Art of French Murder
- Clark, Mary Higgins & Alafaire Burke. Where Are the Children Now?
- Hillerman, Anne. The Way of the Bear
- Parker, T. Jefferson. The Rescue
- Piazza, Tom. The Auburn Conference
- Quigley, Mindy. Ashes to Ashes, Crust to Crust
- Roberts, Sheila. Mermaid Beach
- Rosen, Renée. Fifth Avenue Glamour Girl
- Steel, Danielle. The Wedding Planner
- Strohmeyer, Sarah. We Love to Entertain
- White, Kate. Between Two Strangers
- Zhang, Ada. The Sorrows of Others
People are also reading…
Non-Fiction
- Anderson, Pamela. Love, Pamela
- Clegg, Brian. Lightning Often Strikes Twice: The 50 Biggest Misconceptions in Science
- Emory, Jerry. George Meléndez Wright: The Fight for Wildlife and Wilderness in the National Parks
- Grabar, Henry. Paved Paradise: How Parking Explains the World
- Gyllenhaal, Anders & Beverly. A Wing and a Prayer: The Race to Save Our Vanishing Birds
- Larman, Alexander. The Windsors at War: The King, His Brother, and a Family Divided
- Maté, Gabor & Daniel. The Myth of Normal: Trauma, Illness & Healing in a Toxic Culture
- Park, Yeonmi. While Time Remains: A North Korean Defector’s Search for Freedom in America
- Shrimpton, Sarah. Modern Crochet Bible: Over 100 Contemporary Crochet Techniques and Stitches
- Zauner, Michelle. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir
YA Fiction/Non-fiction
- Bracken, Alexandria. Silver in the Bone
- Young, Skottie. Strange Academy Year One
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Forrester, Amy Seto. Search for a Giant Squid: Pick Your Own Path
- Johnson, Lauren. Beastly Basketball
- Olivier, Michele. Little Bento: 32 Irresistible Bento Box Lunches for Kids
- Pimentel, Annette Bay. Before Music: Where Instruments Come From
- Snyder, Laurel. Endlessly Ever After: Pick Your Path to Countless Fairy Tale Endings!
Picture Book
- Blair, Landis. The Night Tent
- Bolling, Valerie. Let’s Dance
- Copeland, Misty. Bunheads
- Cousins, Lucy. A Good Place
- Day, Nancy Raines. Applesauce Is Fun to Wear
- Dominguez, Angela. I’m Hungry! ¡Tengo Hambre!
- Harjo, Joy. Remember
- Jerath, Harshita. Cooler Than Lemonade
- Kazemi, Nahid. Shahrzad & the Angry King
- Khalilallah, Saniyyah. I Help at Home: I Can Clean My Room, Fold Laundry, Set the Table, and More
- Knight, Amitha Jagannath. Usha and the Big Dipper
Large Print
- Deveraux, Jude. My Heart Will Find You
- Hannon, Irene. Windswept Way
- Hunter, Denise. A Novel Proposal
- Quick, Amanda. The Bride Wore White
Video (DVD)
- Akira Kurosawa’s Dreams
- Encanto