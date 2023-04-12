If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Berg, Elizabeth. Earth’s the Right Place for Love
- Childs, Laura. Lemon Curd Killer
- Edward, Dear. Hello Beautiful
- Garmus, Bonnie. Lessons in Chemistry
- Hambly, Barbara. One Extra Corpse
- Joshi, Alka. The Perfumist of Paris
- Keyse-Walker, John. Bert and Mamie Take a Cruise
- Mallery, Susan. The Sister Effect
- Maxwell, Jessa. The Golden Spoon
- Miller, Mary Ann. Bones Under the Ice
- Oakley, Colleen. The Mostly True Story of Tanner & Louise
- Patterson, James & Brendan DuBois. Count Down
People are also reading…
Non-Fiction
- Borsato, Diane. Mushrooming: An Illustrated Guide to the Fantastic, Delicious, Deadly, and Strange World of Fungi
- Brown, Ashley. Serving Herself: The Life and Times of Althea Gibson
- Dahlen, Micael & Helge Thorbjørnsen. More Numbers Every Day
- DeSantis, Ron. The Courage the Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival
- Judah, Hettie. Lapidarium: The Secret Lives of Stones
- Lisle, John. The Dirty Tricks Department: Stanley Lovell, the OSS, and the Masterminds of World War II Secret Warfare
- Masters, Nathan. Crooked: The Roaring ‘20s Tale of a Corrupt Attorney General, A Crusading Senator, and the Birth if the American Political Scandal
- McShea, Bronwen. La Duchesse: The Life of Marie de Vignerot
- Prud’Homme, Alex. Dinner With the President: Food, Politics, and a History of Breaking Bread at the White House
- Roddy, Rachel. An A-Z of Pasta: Recipes for Shapes and Sauces, from Alfabeto to Ziti, and Everything in Between
- Thomas, Franklin A. An Unplanned Life: A Memoir
- Zucker, Meg. Born Extraordinary: Empowering Children with Differences and Disabilities
YA Fiction/Non-fiction
- Henry, April. Girl Forgotten
- McCullough,. Joy. Enter the Body
- McGinnis, Mindy. A Long Stretch of Bad Days
- Wein, Elizabeth. Stateless
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Elliot, L. M. Bea and the New Deal Horse
- LaRocca, Rajani. Mirror to Mirror
- Lee, C. B. Minecraft: The Shipwreck
- Marcus, Leonard S. Mr. Lincoln Sits For His Portrait: The Story of a Photograph That Became An American Icon
- Pilkey, Dav. Dog Man : Twenty Thousand Fleas Under the Sea
- Selznick, Brian. Big Tree
- Tallamy, Douglas W. Nature’s Best Hope: How You Can Save the World in Your Own Yard
- Tavares, Matt. Hoops
- Valente, Catherynne M. Minecraft: The End
- Woodward, John. Habitats of the World: A Breathtaking Visual Journey Through Earth’s Incredible Ecosystems
Picture Books
- Álvarez, David. Ancient Night
- Cline-Ransome, Lesa. The Story of the Saxophone
- Drummond, Allan. Zero Waste: How One Community Is Leading a World Recycling Revolution
- Hegarty, Patricia. ABCs of Love for Mom
- Higuera, Donna Barba. The Yellow Handkerchief
- Kazi, Natasha Khan. Moon’s Ramadan
Audiobook
- Michaels, Fern. Blindsided
- Robb, J. D. Echoes in Death
- Roberts, Nora. Her Mother’s Keeper
- Steel, Danielle. Rushing Waters
- Walls, Jeannette. Hang the Moon