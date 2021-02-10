 Skip to main content
New materials in Ozark Regional Library system
New materials in Ozark Regional Library system

Ozark Regional Library

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

• Child, Laura. Egg Shooters

• Clare, Alys. The Woman Who Spoke to Spirits

• Correa, Armando Lucas. The Daughter’s Tale

• Hannah, Kristin. The Four Winds

• Hannon, Irene. Starfish Pier

• Hayes-McCoy., Felicity. The Transatlantic Book Club

• Kellerman, Jonathan. Serpentine: An Alex Delaware Novel

• McCaffery, Anne. The Dragonriders of Pern (Science Fiction/Fantasy)

• Musser, Elizabeth. The Promised Land

• Oke, Janette and Laurel Oke Loban. Unyielding Hope

• Quartey, Kwei. Sleep Well My Lady

• Rothery, Tess. Assault and Batting: A Taylor Quinn Quilt Shop Mystery

• von Schrader, Eric. A Universe Less Traveled (Science Fiction/Fantasy)

• Woods, Stuart. Stealth

Non-Fiction

• Baldwin, James. Collected Essays: Notes of a Native Son, Nobody Knows My Name, The Fire Next Time, and Others

• Chirot, Daniel. You Say You Want A Revolution? Radical Idealism and its Tragic Consequences

• Coté, Andrew. Honey and Venom: Confessions of an Urban Beekeeper

• Craigo, Karen. Passing through Humansville

• Gates, Henry Louis (ed.). The Classic Slave Narratives (The Life of Olaudah Equiano, The History of Mary Prince, Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, and Incidents in the Life of a Slave Girl)

• Gupta, Sanjay. Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age

• Henrich, Joseph. The Weirdest People in the World: How the West Became Psychologically Peculiar and Particularly Prosperous

• Holmes, Wayne. Rocky Comfort (a biography set in the Missouri Ozarks)

• Masters, Edgar Lee. Spoon River Anthology

• Mertens, John F. and Patricia F. Mertens. Missouri’s Courthouses

• Salaman, Rena and Jan Cutler. The Complete Book of Greek Cooking

• Walsh, Declan. The Nine Lives of Pakistan: Dispatches from a Precarious State

• Winchester, Simon. Land: How the Hunger for Ownership Shaped the Modern World

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

• Brown, Kristine. Nature Anatomy: Activities for Kids

• Bruel, Nick. Bad Kitty Goes on Vacation

• Holm, Jennifer L. The Lion of Mars

• Jobling, Curtis. Rise of the Wolf (Werewolf, 1)

• Russo, Monica. Treecology: 30 Activities and Observations for Exploring the World of Trees and Forests

Picture Books

• Meloy, Colin. Everyone’s Awake (Illustrated by Shawn Harris)

• Naylor-Ballesteros, Chris. The Suitcase

• Pinkney, Brian. Time for Kenny

• Porter, Jane. So You Want to Be an Owl: Everything there is to Know about Owls (illustrated by Maddie Frost)

• Tate, Don. William Still and his Freedom Stories: The Father of the Underground Railroad

• Tebow, Tim with A.J. Gregory. Bronco and Friends: A Party to Remember (illustrated by Jane Chapman)

Video (DVD)

• All of Me (Steve Martin and Lily Tomlin)

• Annabelle Hooper And the Ghosts of Nantucket

• Benji (4 Movie Collection)

• Discover Bluegrass: Exploring American Roots Music

• Harry and Snowman

• The Golden Girls, Season 2

• Great Courses (National Geographic): The Guide to Birding in North America (taught by James Currie)

• Great Courses: Learning to Play Guitar—Chords, Scales, and Solos (taught by Dr. Colin McAllister, University of Colorado)

• Stuart Little, 1 and 2

• A Turtle’s Tale 2

