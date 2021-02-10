New materials in Ozark Regional Library system

Non-Fiction

• Baldwin, James. Collected Essays: Notes of a Native Son, Nobody Knows My Name, The Fire Next Time, and Others

• Chirot, Daniel. You Say You Want A Revolution? Radical Idealism and its Tragic Consequences

• Coté, Andrew. Honey and Venom: Confessions of an Urban Beekeeper

• Craigo, Karen. Passing through Humansville

• Gates, Henry Louis (ed.). The Classic Slave Narratives (The Life of Olaudah Equiano, The History of Mary Prince, Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, and Incidents in the Life of a Slave Girl)

• Gupta, Sanjay. Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age

• Henrich, Joseph. The Weirdest People in the World: How the West Became Psychologically Peculiar and Particularly Prosperous

• Holmes, Wayne. Rocky Comfort (a biography set in the Missouri Ozarks)

• Masters, Edgar Lee. Spoon River Anthology

• Mertens, John F. and Patricia F. Mertens. Missouri’s Courthouses

• Salaman, Rena and Jan Cutler. The Complete Book of Greek Cooking