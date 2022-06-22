New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Abdullah, Chelsea. The Stardust Thief
- Atherton, Nancy. Aunt Dimity & the Enchanted Cottage
- Barclay, Linwood. Take Your Breath Away
- Bennett, S. J. All the Queen’s Men
- Booth, Claire. Dangerous Consequences
- Diaz, Hernan. Trust
- Jenner, Natalie. Bloomsbury Girls
- Roberts, Nora. Nightwork
- Thomas, Will. Fierce Poison
Non-Fiction
- Bainbridge, John. Gun Barons: The Weapons That Transformed America and the Men Who Invented Them
- Bernanke, Ben S. 21st Century Monetary Policy: The Federal Reserve from the Great Inflation to Covid-19
- Berners-Lee, Mike. The Carbon Footprint of Everything
- Craddock, Paul. Spare Parts: The Story of Medicine Through the History of Transplant Surgery
- Fraser, Antonia. The Case of the Married Woman: Caroline Norton and Her Fight for Women’s Justice
- Horwitz, Joshua. War of the Whales
- Jacobs, A. J. The Puzzler: One Man’s Quest to Solve the Most Baffling Puzzles Ever, from Crosswords to Jigsaws to the Meaning of Life
- Klavan, Andrew. The Truth and Beauty: How the Lives and Works of England’s Greatest Poets Point the Way to a Deeper Understanding of the Words of Jesus
- McCalman, Iain. The Reef: The Great Barrier Reef from Captain Cook to Climate Change
- Millard, Candice. River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile
- Mortimer, Ian. The Time Traveler’s Guide to Regency Britain
- The New Cooking School Cookbook
- Price, Polly J. Plagues in the Nation: How Epidemics Shaped America
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Caudill, Craig. The Secret Signs of Nature: How to Uncover Hidden Clues in the Sky, Water, Plants, Animals, and Weather
- Huntington, Amy. How to Make a Mountain: In Just 9 Simple Steps and Only 100 Million Years!
- Levy, Janey. That’s Ancient! The Advances in Ancient Mesopotamia
- Lipkowitz, Daniel. The LEGO Ideas Book: Unlock Your Imagination
Picture Books
- Elliott, David. At the Pond
- Kephart, Beth. Beautiful Useful Things: What William Morris Made
- Murphy, Debbie Rovin. Jackie and the Mona Lisa
- Roberts, Barbara Carroll. A Rose Named Peace
- Root, Phyllis, & Gary D. Schmidt. Celia Planted a Garden: The Story of Celia Thaxter and Her Island Garden
Audiobook
- Ali-Karamali, Sumbul. Growing Up Muslim: Understanding the Beliefs and Practices of Islam
- Carlo, Philip. The Killer Within: In the Company of Monsters
- Connealy, Mary. The Accidental Guardian
- Finkbeiner, Susie. A Cup of Dust
- Gortner, C. W. Marlene: A Novel of Marlene Dietrich
- Scottoline, Lisa. Have a Nice Guilt Trip
- Turbow, Jason. Baseball Forever!
Video (DVD)
- Atlantic Crossing
- Castle in the Sky
- Death on the Nile
- Doctor Who Flux: The Complete Thirteenth Series
- Lucy Worsley’s 12 Days of Tudor Christmas
- Mary Pickford
- Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood: Mister Rogers Meets New Friends Collection
- Patton 360˚: The Complete Season One
- Queens of Mystery: Series 2
- The Story of India