 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

  • 0
ORL New Materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction 

  • Abdullah, Chelsea. The Stardust Thief
  • Atherton, Nancy. Aunt Dimity & the Enchanted Cottage
  • Barclay, Linwood. Take Your Breath Away
  • Bennett, S. J. All the Queen’s Men
  • Booth, Claire. Dangerous Consequences
  • Diaz, Hernan. Trust
  • Jenner, Natalie. Bloomsbury Girls
  • Roberts, Nora. Nightwork
  • Thomas, Will. Fierce Poison 

Non-Fiction 

  • Bainbridge, John. Gun Barons: The Weapons That Transformed America and the Men Who Invented Them
  • Bernanke, Ben S. 21st Century Monetary Policy: The Federal Reserve from the Great Inflation to Covid-19
  • Berners-Lee, Mike. The Carbon Footprint of Everything
  • Craddock, Paul. Spare Parts: The Story of Medicine Through the History of Transplant Surgery
  • Fraser, Antonia. The Case of the Married Woman: Caroline Norton and Her Fight for Women’s Justice
  • Horwitz, Joshua. War of the Whales
  • Jacobs, A. J. The Puzzler: One Man’s Quest to Solve the Most Baffling Puzzles Ever, from Crosswords to Jigsaws to the Meaning of Life
  • Klavan, Andrew. The Truth and Beauty: How the Lives and Works of England’s Greatest Poets Point the Way to a Deeper Understanding of the Words of Jesus
  • McCalman, Iain. The Reef: The Great Barrier Reef from Captain Cook to Climate Change
  • Millard, Candice. River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile
  • Mortimer, Ian. The Time Traveler’s Guide to Regency Britain
  • The New Cooking School Cookbook
  • Price, Polly J. Plagues in the Nation: How Epidemics Shaped America

People are also reading…

J Fiction/Non-Fiction 

  • Caudill, Craig. The Secret Signs of Nature: How to Uncover Hidden Clues in the Sky, Water, Plants, Animals, and Weather
  • Huntington, Amy. How to Make a Mountain: In Just 9 Simple Steps and Only 100 Million Years!
  • Levy, Janey. That’s Ancient! The Advances in Ancient Mesopotamia
  • Lipkowitz, Daniel. The LEGO Ideas Book: Unlock Your Imagination

Picture Books 

  • Elliott, David. At the Pond
  • Kephart, Beth. Beautiful Useful Things: What William Morris Made
  • Murphy, Debbie Rovin. Jackie and the Mona Lisa
  • Roberts, Barbara Carroll. A Rose Named Peace
  • Root, Phyllis, & Gary D. Schmidt. Celia Planted a Garden: The Story of Celia Thaxter and Her Island Garden

Audiobook 

  • Ali-Karamali, Sumbul. Growing Up Muslim: Understanding the Beliefs and Practices of Islam
  • Carlo, Philip. The Killer Within: In the Company of Monsters
  • Connealy, Mary. The Accidental Guardian
  • Finkbeiner, Susie. A Cup of Dust
  • Gortner, C. W. Marlene: A Novel of Marlene Dietrich
  • Scottoline, Lisa. Have a Nice Guilt Trip
  • Turbow, Jason. Baseball Forever!

Video (DVD) 

  • Atlantic Crossing
  • Castle in the Sky
  • Death on the Nile
  • Doctor Who Flux: The Complete Thirteenth Series
  • Lucy Worsley’s 12 Days of Tudor Christmas
  • Mary Pickford
  • Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood: Mister Rogers Meets New Friends Collection
  • Patton 360˚: The Complete Season One
  • Queens of Mystery: Series 2
  • The Story of India
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Roping good time

Roping good time

The Fredericktown Lions Club Rodeo is returning to town June 17-18 for its 58th year of cowboy competition.

Marriage Licenses

Marriage Licenses

Nathan Quinn Caldwell, 32, of Fredericktown, to Emily Dianne Peters, 30, of FredericktownHayden William Helvey, 24, of Ironton, to Haylee Rene…

Madison County Land Transfers

Madison County Land Transfers

QCD: Randi Sue Woodring & husband to Randi Sue Woodring & husbandWD: Bertha M. McMasters - Trustee to Bertha M. McMasters - TrusteesWD…

Pat J. (Frey) Allgier

Pat J. (Frey) Allgier

Pat J. (Frey) Allgier, 73, died Wednesday, June 8, 2022. She was born October 11, 1948 in Fredericktown, the daughter of Harold and Esther (Ed…

Charles J. Tinnin

Charles J. Tinnin

Charles J. Tinnin, 87, died Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Fredericktown. He was born June 24, 1934 in Perry County, Missouri the son of Leo and D…

Madison County Commission Minutes

Madison County Commission Minutes

Monday, June 6, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on May 23, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First Dis…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News