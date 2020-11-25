 Skip to main content
New materials in Ozark Regional Library System
New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

New library materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St. It will be closed until further notice.

 Democrat News file photo

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Adrian, Emily. Everything Here is Under Control
  • Boucher, Anthony. The Case of the Baker Street Irregulars (Otto Penzler Presents American Mysteries)
  • Bova, Ben. My Favorites: A Collection of Short Stories (Science Fiction)
  • Brooks, Terry. The Fall of Shannara: The Last Druid (Fantasy)
  • Chao, Gloria. Rent a Boyfriend
  • Coelho, Paulo. The Archer
  • Connolly, John. The Dirty South
  • Dugoni, Robert. The Last Agent
  • Herman, Kathy. Only by Death
  • Hoffman, Alice. Magic Lessons: The Prequel to Practical Magic
  • Joshi, Alka. The Henna Artist
  • Joyce, Rachel. Miss Benson’s Beetle
  • Kelton, Elmer. The Cowboy Way
  • Luesse, Valerie Fraser. Almost Home
  • Richards, Ramona. Burying Daisy Doe
  • Rothfuss, Patrick. The Wise Man’s Fear (Fantasy)
  • Thomas, Sarah Loudin. The Right Kind of Fool
  • von Ziegesar, Cecily. Cobble Hill

Large Print

  • Berenson, Laurien. Game of Dog Bones: A Melanie Travis Canine Mystery
  • Bluth, Doug. The Homesteader’s War
  • Evanovich, Janet. Fortune and Glory: Tantalizing Twenty-Seven

Non-Fiction

  • Bradley, Mark. Blood Runs Coal: The Yablonski Murders and the Battle for the United Mine Workers of America
  • Buarnaschelli, Alex. Cook with Me: 150 Recipes for the Home Cook
  • Cozzens, Peter. Tecumseh and the Prophet: The Shawnee Brothers Who Defied a Nation
  • Fox, Michael J. No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality
  • Ko, Lauren. Pieometry: Modern Tart Art and Pie Design for the Eye and the Palate
  • MacMillan, Margaret. War: How Conflict Shaped Us
  • Mitchell, Elizabeth. Lincoln’s Lie: A True Civil War Caper Through Fake News, Wall Street, and the White House
  • Vogue, Nihon. Japanese Wonder Knitting: Timeless Stitches for Beautiful Bags, Hats, Blankets and More
  • Young, Kevin (ed.). African American Poetry: 250 Years of Struggle and Son

YA Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • DeSelm, Linda. The Puppetmaster’s Apprentice
  • Lin, Ed. David Tung Can’t Have a Girlfriend Until He Gets into an Ivy League College
  • Liu, Jennie. Like Spilled Water

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Bruchac, Joseph. One Real American: The Life of Ely S. Parker, Seneca Sachem and Civil War General
  • Faruqu, Saadia. A Thousand Questions
  • Hawkins, Emily. The School of Numbers: Learn about Mathematics with 40 Simple Lessons (Illustrated by Daniel Frost)
  • Patterson, James. Dog Diaries: Double Dog Dare
  • Pinkney, Andrea Davis. Loretta Little Looks Back: Three Voices Go Tell It (Illustrated by Brian Pinkney)
  • Schmidt, Gary D. and Elizabeth Stickney. A Long Road on a Short Day (Illustrated by Eugene Yelchin)
  • Simons, Seymour. Dinosaurs: Fact and Fable
  • Worthey, Diane. In One Ear and Out the Other: Antonia Brico and her Amazingly Musical Life

Video (DVD)

  • The Bishop’s Wife (Cary Grant & Loretta Young)
  • Curious George
  • First Knight (Sean Connery)
  • Hitchcock (Anthony Hopkins & Helen Mirren)
  • Overboard
  • The Treasure Map
  • St. Vincent
