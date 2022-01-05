 Skip to main content
New materials in Ozark Regional Library system

Ozark Regional Library

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction 

  • Albom, Mitch. The Magic Strings of Frankie Presto
  • Benford, Gregory. Shadows of Eternity
  • Brook, Allison. Death on the Shelf
  • Cornwell, Patricia. Autopsy (A Scarpetta Novel)
  • Díaz, Eloísa. Repentance
  • Dickerson, Melanie. The Healer’s Apprentice
  • Echavarre, Sarah. Three More Months
  • Fein, Louise. The Hidden Child
  • Gilbert, Victoria. Renewed for Murder
  • Harkness, Deborah. Shadow of the Night (Book Two of the All Souls Series)
  • Henderson, Alice. A Solitude of Wolverines
  • Irvin, Kelly. Her Every Move
  • Korelitz, Jean Hanff. The Plot
  • Lee, Fonda. Jade Legacy
  • Liu, Ken. The Veiled Throne
  • Mina, Denise. Rizzio
  • Modesitt, L.E. Isolate
  • Natsukawa, Sosuke. The Cat Who Saved Books
  • Rozan, S.J. Family Business
  • Stewart, Andrea. The Bone Shard Emperor
  • Thomas, Jodi. Breakfast at the Honey Creek Café

Mass Market Paperback

  • Bradford, Laura. A Plus One for Murder
  • Carlisle, Kate. Absence of Mallets
  • Grant, Donna. Home for a Cowboy Christmas

Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction 

  • Butler, Robert Olen. Late City
  • Meyer, Nicholas. The Return of the Pharaoh
  • Shapiro, Melissa & Mim Eichler Rivas. Piglet
  • Strong, Cecily. This Will All Be over Soon

Non-Fiction 

  • Bagot, Odile. Menopause
  • Carroll, Lewis & Martin Gardner. The Annotated Alice
  • Clavin, Tom. Lightning Down
  • Dauber, Jeremy. American Comics: A History
  • Elmore, Bartow J. Seed Money
  • Finch, Charles. What Just Happened
  • Gottlieb, Scott. Uncontrolled Spread
  • Kilmeade, Brian. The President and the Freedom Fighter
  • Koonin, Steven E. Unsettled
  • McFadden, Joshua. Grains for Every Season
  • Pettegree, Andrew & Arthur Der Weduwen. The Library: A Fragile History 

J Fiction/Non-Fiction 

  • Parachini, Jodie. Spidernaut: Arabella, the Spider in Space
  • Rathburn, Betsy. Lost in the Amazon: Juliane Koepcke’s Story
  • Selznick, Brian. Kaleidoscope
  • Stadelman, Amy Marie. Paige Proves It: The Mystery Monster

Picture Book 

  • Bates, Janet Costa. Time for Bed, Old House
  • Dorion, Christiane. Into the Forest
  • The Fan Brothers. It Fell From the Sky
  • Freeman, Don. Fly High Fly Low
  • Joyce, William. The Fantastic Flying Books of Mr. Morris Lessmore
  • Martin, Marc. Masters of Disguise
  • Numeroff, Laura. Raising a Hero

Video (DVD) 

  • 8 Westerns
  • Among the Missing
  • Auntie Mame
  • Awakenings
  • Being There
  • Evil Under the Sun
  • Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga”Hoole
  • The Snake’s Tale
