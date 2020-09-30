 Skip to main content
New materials in Ozark Regional Library System
New library materials

New library materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St. It will be closed until further notice.

 Democrat News file photo

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Byron, Ellen. Murder in the Bayou Boneyard
  • Christie, Agatha. The Murder at the Vicarage: A Miss Marple Mystery
  • Crownover, James D. Tales of the Last Frontier (Five Trails West)
  • Flynn, Vince. Total Power
  • Follett, Ken. The Evening and the Morning (The Prequel to the Pillars of the Earth)
  • Gibbons, Stella. Christmas at Cold Comfort Farm
  • Gray, Tammy L. Love and a Little White Lie
  • Johnson, Liz. A Dazzle of Diamonds
  • Lyons, Annie. The Brilliant Life of Eudora Honeysett
  • McMillan, Rachel. The London Restoration
  • Paolini, Christopher. To Sleep in a Sea of Stars (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Warren, Susan May. The Heart of a Hero

Large Print

  • Finch, Charles. The Last Passenger: A Charles Lenox Mystery
  • Goldbach, Eliese Colette. Rust: A Memoir of Steel and Grit
  • Johnstone, William W. and J.A. Johnstone. The Backstabbers: A Red Ryan Western
  • Jukes, Helen. A Honeybee Heart has Five Openings: A Year of Keeping Bees
  • Robb, J.D. Shadows in Death
  • Thompson, Victoria. Murder on Pleasant Avenue

Non-Fiction

  • Chat Dumps of the Missouri Lead Belt: St. Francois County, with an Illustrated History of the Lead Companies that Built Them (Fredericktown Reference, donated in memory of Judy Walker Cloyd)
  • Marsch, Jo. The Human Cosmos: Civilization and the Stars
  • O’Reilly, Bill and Martin Dugard. Killing Crazy Horse: The Merciless Indian Wars in America
  • Owens, Candace. Blackout
  • Snider, Grant. I Will Judge You by Your Bookshelf
  • Storey’s Curious Compendium of Practical and Obscure Skills: 214 Things You Can Actually Learn How to Do (Donated in Memory of Judy Kegley)
  • Quinn, Jane Bryant. How to Make Your Money Last: The Indispensable Retirement Guide
  • Whipple, Chris. The Spy Masters: How the CIA Directors Shape History and the Future
  • Woodward, Bob. Rage

Youth Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Barfield, Mike. The Element in the Room: Investigating the Atomic Ingredients That Make Up You Home (Illustrated by Lauren Humphrey)
  • Burks, James. Bird and Squirrel— On the Run!
  • Elschner, Géraldine and Lucie Vandevelde. The House of Happy Spirits: A Children’s Book Inspired by Hunderwasser (Donated in Memory of Judy Kegley)
  • Fridolfs, Derek and Dave Bardin. Field Trip Disaster (DC Comics: Secret Hero Society)
  • Noble, Michael. The Secret Life of Spies (Illustrated by Alexander Mostov)
  • Timberlake, Amy. Skunk and Badger (Pictures by Jon Klassen)
  • Woodson, Jacqueline. Before the Ever After

Music CDs

  • Bach, 3 Violin Concertos
  • Beethoven, Symphonies
  • Classical Relaxation: Beethoven with Ocean Sounds
  • Haydn, String Quartets op. 64, No. 4-6
  • Mozart, Symphonies, No. 24, No. 25, No. 29
  • Tchaikovsky, Romeo and Juliet, et al.
  • Tchaikovsky, Pathetique, Symphony No. 6

Video (DVD)

  • Being Poirot (with David Suchet)
  • Breach
    Duke and the Great Pie War     (VeggieTales)
  • Groundhod Day
  • Jesse James vs. The Black Train
  • The Legend of Bagger Vance
  • Queens of Mystery, Season 1 (Acorn TV)
  • Shrek 2
