New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Brennan, Marie. A Natural History of Dragons
- Bronte, Emily. Wuthering Heights
- Buzzelli, Elizabeth Kane. And Then They Were Doomed: A Little Library Mystery
- Dylan, Rachel. End Game
- Eason, Lynette. Collateral Damage
- Flower, Amanda. Flowers and Foul Play
- Hood, Joshua. Robert Ludlum’s The Treadstone Resurrection
- Kozloff, Sara. A Queen in Hiding: The Nine Realms, 1 (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Maher, Kerri. The Girl in White Glovers: A Novel of Grace Kelly
- McCann, Colum. Apeirogon
- Nelson, Christina Suzann. More than We Remember
- Phillips, Arthur. The King at the Edge of the World
- Queen, Ellery. The Siamese Twin Mystery
- Roberts, Nora. Unfinished Business
- Spencer-Fleming, Julia. A Fountain Filled with Blood
Large Print
- Dearen, Patrick. Apache Lament (Western)
- Fisher, Suzanne Woods. Two Steps Forward
- Sherman, Jory. Shadow Rider: Ghost Warrior (Western)
- Sundin, Sarah. The Land Beneath Us (Sunrise in Normandy)
Non-Fiction
You have free articles remaining.
- Block, Lawrence (ed.) From Sea to Stormy Sea: 17 Stories Inspired by Great American Paintings
- Brickell, Francesca Cartier. The Cartiers: The Untold Story of the Family Behind the Jewelry Empire
- Chinnathambim, Kirupa. JavaScript: Absolute Beginner’s Guide
- Collier, Marsha eBay for Dummies
- Franek, Robert. The Best Value Colleges: 75 Schools That Give You the Most for Your Money (The Princeton Review)
- Hughes, Ralph K. Knob Lick: A History
- McConville, Mark. Failure to Launch: Why Your Twentysomething Hasn’t Grown Up…and What to Do About It
- McGee, Michael. 101 Things to Know If You Are Addicted to Painkillers
- Peiss, Kathy. Information Hunters: When Librarians, Soldiers, and Spies Banded Together in World War II Europe
- Rosenberg, Justus. The Art of Resistance: My Four Years in the French Underground
- Swick, Sandra S. Barron’s Nursing School Entrance Exams
YA Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Comnick, Morgan Straughan. The Power of Mortals
- Morris, Chad and Shelly Brown. Willa and the Whale
- I am the Night Sky and other Reflections by Muslim American Youth
- Page, Andrea M. Sioux Code Talkers of World War II
- Pearson, P. O’Connell. Fly Girls: The Daring American Women Pilots Who Helped with WWII
- Sands, Kevin. The Assassin’s Curse
Picture Books
- Aubineau, Francois and Jerome Peyrat. On My Mountain
- Cummings, Troy. Can I Be Your Dog?
- Eaton, Maxwell. Bear Goes Sugaring
- Ferry, Beth. The Bold, Brave Bunny (Illustrations by Chow Hon Lam)
- Hegedus, Bethany. Hard Work, But It’s Worth It: The Life of Jimmy Carter
- Kilpatrick, Karen and Luis O. Ramos. When Pencil Met Eraser (Illustrated by Germán Blanco)
- Krampien, Celia. Sunny
- Sullivan, Mary. Up on Bob
- Yang, James. Stop! Bot!
Video (DVD)
- Absence of Malice (Paul Newman)
- The Best of Dr. Seuss
- Clueless (Alicia Silverstone)
- Columbo, Season 2
- Eragon
- High Noon (Tom Skerritt)
- I Will Fight Nor More Forever
- Insurgent (The Divergent Series)
- The Magic School Bus Sees Stars
- Murder, She Wrote, Season 5