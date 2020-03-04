New materials in Ozark Regional Library System
0 comments

New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
New library materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

 Democrat News file photo

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Brennan, Marie. A Natural History of Dragons
  • Bronte, Emily. Wuthering Heights
  • Buzzelli, Elizabeth Kane. And Then They Were Doomed: A Little Library Mystery
  • Dylan, Rachel. End Game
  • Eason, Lynette. Collateral Damage
  • Flower, Amanda. Flowers and Foul Play
  • Hood, Joshua. Robert Ludlum’s The Treadstone Resurrection
  • Kozloff, Sara. A Queen in Hiding: The Nine Realms, 1 (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Maher, Kerri. The Girl in White Glovers: A Novel of Grace Kelly
  • McCann, Colum. Apeirogon
  • Nelson, Christina Suzann. More than We Remember
  • Phillips, Arthur. The King at the Edge of the World
  • Queen, Ellery. The Siamese Twin Mystery
  • Roberts, Nora. Unfinished Business
  • Spencer-Fleming, Julia. A Fountain Filled with Blood

Large Print

  • Dearen, Patrick. Apache Lament (Western)
  • Fisher, Suzanne Woods. Two Steps Forward
  • Sherman, Jory. Shadow Rider: Ghost Warrior (Western)
  • Sundin, Sarah. The Land Beneath Us (Sunrise in Normandy)

Non-Fiction

  • Block, Lawrence (ed.) From Sea to Stormy Sea: 17 Stories Inspired by Great American Paintings
  • Brickell, Francesca Cartier. The Cartiers: The Untold Story of the Family Behind the Jewelry Empire
  • Chinnathambim, Kirupa. JavaScript: Absolute Beginner’s Guide
  • Collier, Marsha eBay for Dummies
  • Franek, Robert. The Best Value Colleges: 75 Schools That Give You the Most for Your Money (The Princeton Review)
  • Hughes, Ralph K. Knob Lick: A History
  • McConville, Mark. Failure to Launch: Why Your Twentysomething Hasn’t Grown Up…and What to Do About It
  • McGee, Michael. 101 Things to Know If You Are Addicted to Painkillers
  • Peiss, Kathy. Information Hunters: When Librarians, Soldiers, and Spies Banded Together in World War II Europe
  • Rosenberg, Justus. The Art of Resistance: My Four Years in the French Underground
  • Swick, Sandra S. Barron’s Nursing School Entrance Exams

YA Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Comnick, Morgan Straughan. The Power of Mortals
  • Morris, Chad and Shelly Brown. Willa and the Whale
  • I am the Night Sky and other Reflections by Muslim American Youth
  • Page, Andrea M. Sioux Code Talkers of World War II
  • Pearson, P. O’Connell. Fly Girls: The Daring American Women Pilots Who Helped with WWII
  • Sands, Kevin. The Assassin’s Curse

Picture Books

  • Aubineau, Francois and Jerome Peyrat. On My Mountain
  • Cummings, Troy. Can I Be Your Dog?
  • Eaton, Maxwell. Bear Goes Sugaring
  • Ferry, Beth. The Bold, Brave Bunny (Illustrations by Chow Hon Lam)
  • Hegedus, Bethany. Hard Work, But It’s Worth It: The Life of Jimmy Carter
  • Kilpatrick, Karen and Luis O. Ramos. When Pencil Met Eraser (Illustrated by Germán Blanco)
  • Krampien, Celia. Sunny
  • Sullivan, Mary. Up on Bob
  • Yang, James. Stop! Bot!

Video (DVD)

  • Absence of Malice (Paul Newman)
  • The Best of Dr. Seuss
  • Clueless (Alicia Silverstone)
  • Columbo, Season 2
  • Eragon
  • High Noon (Tom Skerritt)
  • I Will Fight Nor More Forever
  • Insurgent (The Divergent Series)
  • The Magic School Bus Sees Stars
  • Murder, She Wrote, Season 5
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vicki Lynn Lamb
Obituaries

Vicki Lynn Lamb

Vicki Lynn Lamb, 68, died Saturday, February 22, 2020. She was born January 16, 1952 in St. Louis, the daughter of Victor Albert and Lillian H…

Kenneth Douglas Lashley
Obituaries

Kenneth Douglas Lashley

Kenneth Douglas Lashley 75 of Arnold, Missouri, formerly of Brunot, Missouri, died Monday, February 17, 2020 at ClaRu DeVille Care Center in F…

+2
Bear Aware
Democrat News

Bear Aware

Madison County residents became "bear aware," Feb. 18 as the MU Extension Office hosted the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) in a Bea…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News