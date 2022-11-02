 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

ORL New Materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free. 

Fiction 

  • Irving, John. The Last Chairlift
  • Koslin, Melissa. Dangerous Beauty
  • Longworth, M. L. Disaster at the Vendome Theater
  • Mallery, Susan. Home Sweet Christmas
  • McCracken, Elizabeth. The Hero of This Book
  • McGee, Stephenia H. The Secrets of Emberwild
  • Miller, Sarah. Marmee: A Novel of Little Women
  • Murder by the Book
  • Pawson, Stuart. A Very Private Murder
  • Robinson, Maggie. Just Make Believe
  • Robinson, Maggie. Nobody’s Sweetheart Now
  • Rowland, John. Calamity in Kent 

Non-Fiction 

  • Gentl, Andrea. Cooking With Mushrooms: A Fungi Lover’s Guide to the World’s Most Versatile, Flavorful, Health-Boosting Ingredients
  • Holmes, Cassie. Happier Hour: How to Beat Distraction, Expand Your Time, and Focus on What Matters Most
  • Kershaw, Stephen P. The Harvest of War: Marathon, Thermopylae, and Salamis: The Epic Battles That Saved Democracy
  • Lewis, Gary. The Complete Book of Ground Covers: 4000 Plants that Reduce Maintenance, Control Erosion, and Beautify the Landscape
  • Meacham, Jon. And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle
  • Schott, Philipp. The Battle Cry of the Siamese Kitten: Even More Tales From the Accidental Veterinarian
  • Thorogood, Chris. Chasing Plants: Journeys with a Botanist Through Rainforests, Swamps, and Mountains
  • Warsaw-Fan Rauch, Arianna. Declassified: A Low-Key Guide to the High-Strung World of Classical Music
  • White, Dana K. Organizing for the Rest of Us: 100 Realistic Strategies to Keep Any House Under Control

YA Fiction/Non-fiction 

  • Jarrow, Gail. American Murderer: The Parasite That Haunted the South 

J Fiction/Non-Fiction 

  • Auerbach, Adam. Legendary Creatures
  • Camlot, Heather. Secret Schools: True Stories of the Determination to Learn
  • Craigie, Gregor. Why Humans Build Up: The Rise of Towers, Temples and Skyscrapers
  • Hicks, Faith Erin. Ride On
  • Springstubb, Tricia. Cody and the Fountain of Happiness 

Picture Books 

  • Anderson, Justin. Narwhal: The Arctic Unicorn
  • Friddell, Claudia. Road Trip: Camping with the Four Vagabonds: Thomas Edison, Henry Ford, Harvey Firestone, and John Burroughs
  • Hale, Christy. Copycat: Nature-Inspired Design Around the World
  • Magellan, Marta. Just Wild Enough: Mireya Mayor, Primatologist
  • Sonenshine, Randi. The Lodge That Beaver Built 

Large Print 

  • Cotton, Ralph. The Guns of C. C. Ellis
  • Hua, Vanessa. Forbidden City
  • Johnstone, William W & J. A. Johnstone. Forever Texas
  • Patel, Vaishnavi. Kaikeyi

Video (DVD) 

  • Laws of Attraction
  • Leap Year
  • Nine
  • Nine Months
  • Ondine
  • Sign of the Otter
  • Tennessee Williams’ South
  • To the Ends of the Earth
  • The Tourist
  • Where the Rivers Flow North
