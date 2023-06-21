If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Abbott, Megan. Beware the Woman
- Allende, Isabel. The Wind Knows My Name
- Bradley, Patricia. Counter Attack
- Cosby, S. A. All the Sinners Bleed
- Frank, Victoria Benton. My Magnolia Summer
- Grissom, Kathleen. Crow Mary
- Haven, Josh. The Siberia Job
- Hawks, Arlem. Along a Breton Shore
- Henry, Emily. Happy Place
- Johansen, Iris. The Survivor
- Leckie, Ann. Translation State
- Page, Katherine Hall. The Body in the Web
- Patterson, James & Brendan DuBois. Cross Down
- See, Lisa. Lady Tan’s Circle of Women
- Urban, Diana. Lying in the Deep
- Weir, Alison. The King’s Pleasure
Non-Fiction
- Chrisinger, David. The Soldier’s Truth: Ernie Pyle and the Story of World War II
- Losos, Jonathan B. The Cat’s Meow: How Cats Evolved from the Savanna to Your Sofa
- Martin, Anthony J. Life Sculpted: Tales of Animals, Plants, and Fungi that Drill, Break, and Scrape to Shape the Earth
- Moore, Matt. Butcher on the Block: Everyday Recipes, Stories, and Inspirations from Your Local Butcher and Beyond
- Sevigny, Melissa L. Brave the Wild River: The Untold Story of Two Women Who Mapped the Botany of the Grand Canyon
- Shindell, Matthew. For the Love of Mars
- Springael, Noor. Creative Stained Glass: 17 Step-by-Step Projects for Stunning Glass Art and Gifts
- Terry, Bryant. Black Food
- Von Drehle, David. The Book of Charlie: Wisdom from the Remarkable American Life of a 109-Year-Old Man
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Cordell, Matthew. Evergreen
- French, Vivian. From Here to There: A First Book of Maps
- Lyall, Casey. Gnome Is Where Your Heart Is
- Nayeri, Daniel. The Many Assassinations of Samir, The Seller of Dreams
- Ponti, James. City Spies: Golden Gate
- Schmidt, Gary D. The Labors of Hercules Beal
- Stein, David Ezra. Beaky Barnes: Egg on the Loose
- Tan, Amy Rebecca. A Kind of Paradise
Picture Books
- Beer, Sophie. Love Makes a Family
- Bui, Hanh. The Yellow Áo Dài
- Dean Kimberly & James. Pete the Cat Hickory Dickory Dock
- O’Neill, Diane. Saturday at the Food Pantry
- Sauer, Tammi. All Kinds of Special
- Shea, Bob. Chez Bob
- Sidman, Joyce. We Are Branches
- Singh, Rina. The Forest Keeper: The True Story of Jadav Payeng
- Wechterowicz, Przemysław. When Little Owl Met Little Rabbit
Large Print
- Mamet, Zosia. My First Popsicle, An Anthology of Food and Feelings
- Potts, Monica. The Forgotten Girls
- Sandeman, Stuart. Breathe In Breathe Out
Audiobook
- Vincent Price Presents: Volume Five: Spirit Radio, A Skunk’s Tale, and The House of the Raven
Video (DVD)
- Call the Midwife: Season Eleven
- Doc Martin: Series 10
- Grantchester: The Complete Sixth Season
- Midsomer Murders: Series 23