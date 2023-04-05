If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Ashton, Edward. Antimatter Blues
- Atwood, Margaret. Old Babes in the Wood
- Barry, Sebastian. Old God’s Time
- Blackburn, Lynn H. Under Fire
- Carlson, Melody. Second Time Around
- Catton, Eleanor. Birnam Wood
- Green, Jocelyn. The Metropolitan Affair
- O’Connor, Carlene. Murder on an Irish Farm
- Older, Malka. The Mimicking of Known Successes
- Sutanto, Jesse Q. Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice for Murderers
- Webb, Betty. Lost in Paris
- Winspear, Jacqueline. The White Lady
People are also reading…
Non-Fiction
- Berman, Greg & Aubrey Fox. Gradual: The Case for Incremental Change in a Radical Age
- Eide, Brock & Fernette. The Dyslexic Advantage: Unlocking the Hidden Potential of the Dyslexic Brain
- Katwala, Amit. Tremors in the Blood: Murder, Obsession, and the Birth of the Lie Detector
- McCracken, Patti. The Angel Makers: Arsenic, a Midwife, and Modern History’s Most Astonishing Murder Ring
- Monterroso, Dalia. Let’s All Keep Chickens! The Down-to-Earth Guide to Natural Practices for Healthier Birds and a Happier World
- Rutkow, Ira. Empire of the Scalpel: The History of Surgery
- Shapiro, Ari. The Best Strangers In the World: Stories From a Life Spent Listening
- Trimble, Kelly Smith. The Creative Vegetable Gardener: 60 Ways to Cultivate Joy, Playfulness, and Beauty Along With a Bounty of Food
- Waldstreicher, David. The Odyssey of Phillis Wheatley: A Poet’s Journey Through American Slavery and Independence
- Whitaker, Mark. Saying It Loud: 1966—The Year Black Power Challenged the Civil Rights Movement
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Aitken, Stephen. Saving the Night: How Light Pollution is Harming Life on Earth
- Bogart, Jo Ellen. Capturing Joy: The Story of Maud Lewis
- Glenn, Sharlee. Library on Wheels: Mary Lemist Titcomb and America’s First Bookmobile
- Marshall, Tim. Prisoners of Geography: Our World Explained in 12 Simple Maps
Picture Books
- Bolden, Tonya. Rock, Rosetta, Rock! Roll, Rosetta, Roll! Presenting Sister Rosetta Tharpe, the Godmother of Rock & Roll
- Boxer, Elisa. Hidden Hope: How a Toy and a Hero Saved Lives During the Holocaust
- Michalak, Jamie. Dakota Crumb: Tiny Treasure Hunter
- Salas, Laura Purdie. Zap! Clap! Boom! The Story of a Thunderstorm
- Stinson, Kathy. A Tulip in Winter: A Story About Folk Artist Maud Lewis
Large Print
- Cogburn, Brett. Too Proud to Run
- Fredericks, Mariah. The Lindbergh Nanny
- Walls, Jeanette. Hang the Moon
Audiobook
- Michaels, Fern. Déjà Vu
- Michaels, Fern. Gotcha!
- Roberts, Nora. Irish Trilogy (Jewels of the Sun; Tears of the Moon; Heart of the Sea)
- Roberts, Nora. Wild at Heart
- Steel, Danielle. Country
Video (DVD)
- All Creatures Great & Small
- The Brokenwood Mysteries Series 7
- Father Brown Complete Season Nine
- Maudie
- Mr. & Mrs. Murder Series 1
- Vera Set 9