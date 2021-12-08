New materials in Ozark Regional Library system

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Albom, Mitch. The Stranger in the Lifeboat
- Andrews, Donna. The Twelve Jays of Christmas
- Beaton, M.C. Down the Hatch
- Bradley, Patricia. Crosshairs
- Calahan, Patti. Once Upon a Wardrobe
- Camilleri, Andrea. Riccardino: An Inspector Montalbano Mystery
- Child, Lee & Andrew Child. Jack Reacher: Better Off Dead
- Gray, Shelley Shepard. A Christmas Courtship
- Hadfield, Chris. The Apollo Murders
- Henry, April. Eyes of the Forest
- Kingsbury, Kate. In Hot Water
- Litfin, Bryan. Every Knee Shall Bow
- Lovesey, Peter. Diamond and the Eye
- Macomber, Debbie. Dear Santa
- McKinlay, Jenn. Killer Research
- Marske, Freya. A Marvelous Light
- Onuzo, Chibundu. Sankofa
- Payne, Melissa. The Night of Many Endings
- Shipman, Viola. The Secret of Snow
- Simon, Clea. Hold Me Down
- Smith, Alexander McCall. Tea Time for the Traditionally Built
- Thomas, Sherry. Miss Moriarty, I Presume?
- Thompson, Tade. Far From the Light of Heaven
- Verble, Margaret. When Two Feathers Fell from the Sky
- Walter, Natalie. Lights Out
People are also reading…
Non-Fiction
- Chapman, Gary. The 5 Love Languages
- Dolnick, Edward. The Writing of the Gods
- Foster, Sutton. Hooked
- Frost, Aja. Work-from-Home Hacks
- Hochchild, Adam. Rebel Cinderella
- Marshall, Tim. The Power of Geography
- Parsons, Marian. Feels Like Home
- Rhodes, Richard. Scientist
- Roya, Will. Card Night
- Sedaris, David. A Carnival of Snackery
- Smith, Ian Hayden. A Chronology of Film
- Smith, Ray. An Introduction to Acrylics
- Thomas, Maura Nevel. The Happy Inbox
- Torres, John E. Dr. Disaster’s Guide to Surviving Everything
- Veidlinger, Jeffery. In the Midst of Civilized Europe
- Walder, Tracy. The Unexpected Spy
- Wise, Kathy. Intarsia: Woodworking Projects
- Young, Edith. Color Scheme
Audiobooks
- Siegel, Matt. The Secret History of Food
YA Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Monson, S.C. Badgerblood: Awakening
- Wang. Jason. Everything You Need to Ace Pre-Algebra & Algebra 1 in One Big Fat Notebook
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Balkan, Gabrielle. Georgia O’Keeffe
- Dickenson, Emily. Poetry for Young People
- DuBosque, Doug. Draw Rainforest Animals: A Step-by-Step Guide
- Fleming, Candace. The Curse of the Mummy
- Frost, Robert. Poetry for Young People
- Graves, Douglas. Drawing Portraits
- Pryor, Shawn. The Greensboro Lunch Counter
Video (DVD)
- 8 Movies: Wartime Comedies
- Double Feature: Patch Adams and What Dreams May Come
- The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter
- Ultimate Civil War Series.