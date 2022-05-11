New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
This week’s book is a special list of all our newest language books for our Foreign Language Program which have been funded by First State Community Bank, Great Southern Bank, and Ozarks Federal Savings and Loan.
Non-Fiction
- Bibard, Frédéric. 30 French Short Stories For Complete Beginners
- Bibard, Frédéric. French Grammar for Beginners: Supercharge Your French With Essential Lessons and Exercises
- Bregstein, Barbara. Easy Spanish Step-by-Step: Master High Frequency Grammar for Spanish Proficiency—Fast!
- Bunt, Jonathan. Oxford Japanese Grammar & Verbs
- Easy Learning German Grammar
- French Bar Charts for Grammar, Verbs, and Vocabulary
- German Bar Charts for Grammar, Verbs, and Vocabulary
- German Frequency Dictionary: Essential Vocabulary Book 1
- German Phrase Book: Over 1000 Essential German Phrases You Don’t Want to Be Without on Your Trip to Germany
- German-English: Visual Bilingual Dictionary
- Japanese Bar Charts for Grammar, Verbs, and Vocabulary
- Japanese Hiragana & Katakana Made Easy: An Easy Step-By-Step Workbook to Learn the Japanese Writing System
- Korean for Everyone: Complete Self-Study Program: Beginner
- Korean Hanja Writing Workbook
- Let’s Study Korean
- Madrigal, Magarita. Madrigal’s Magic Key to Spanish: A Creative and Proven Approach
- Mandarin Bar Charts for Grammar, Verbs, and Vocabulary
- Master the Japanese Hiragana & Katakana: A Handwriting Practice Workbook
- Richards, Olly. 101 Conversations in Mexican Spanish
- Richards, Olly, & Alex Rawlings. Short Stories in German
- Spanish Bar Charts for Grammar, Verbs, and Vocabulary
- Standard Course HSK 1
- Swick, Edward. The Everything Essential German Book
- Yin, John Jing-hua. Fundamentals of Chinese Characters
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Avrick, Rachel. Chinese Character Practice Workbook For Kids: 100 Essential Chinese Characters Made Easy
- Baude, Dawn-Michelle. The Everything Kids Learning French Book: Fun Exercises to Help You Learn Français
- First French Dictionary
- First Phrases French: Hundreds of Useful French Phrases and Words to Learn
- First Spanish Picture Dictionary
- Galan, Christian. I’m Learning Japanese: Learn to Speak, Read and Write the Basics
- Japanese Hiragana & Katakana Alphabet Tracing
- Let’s Speak Korean: Learn Over 1,400+ Expressions Quickly and Easily With Pronunciation & Grammar Guide Marks
- Talk to Me In Korean Level 1 & 2: Conjunctions, Tenses, Telling Time, and More
- Un Deux Trois: First French Rhymes
Picture Book
- Blum, Ingo. Where Is My Little Dog? Wo Ist Mein Kleiner Hund?
- English/German Picture Dictionary: More Than 325 Essential Words
- English/Spanish Picture Dictionary: More Than 325 Essential Words
- German/English: 100 First Words Picture Book
- Gunter, Selby. Let’s Eat! Viens Manger! A Bilingual Book About Food—Un Livre Bilingue sur la Nourriture
- Pallis, Mark. The Fabulous Lost & Found and the Little French Mouse: Learn 50 French Words
- Pallis, Mark. Lingo Dingo and the German Astronaut: Learn 50 German Words
- Pallis, Mark. Lingo Dingo and the German Chef: Learn 50 German Words
- Pfister, Marcus. The Rainbow Fish: English-Japanese Bilingual Edition
- Ritchie, Olga. Who Lives on the Farm/Qui Vit à la Ferme: Bilingual English-French Book for Children
- My First Korean Alphabets: Picture Book with English Translations
- Yannuzzi, Jayme. 100 First Words for Toddlers: English-Japanese Bilingual