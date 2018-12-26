If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Allen, Nancy Campbell. The Secret of the India Orchid
- Cogman, Genevieve. The Lost Plot: An Invisible Library Novel (Fantasy)
- Cogman, Genevieve. The Mortal World: An Invisible Library Novel
- (Fantasy)
- Florence, Elinor. Bird’s Eye View
- Fowler, Christopher. Bryant and May: Hall of Mirrors
- Griffin, W.E.B. and William E. Butterworth IV. The Enemy of My Enemy: A Clandestine Operations Novel
- Higashino, Keigo. Newcomer: A Mystery (An Edgar Award Finalist)
- Johansen, Iris. Vendetta
- Jones, Sherry. Josephine Baker’s Last Dance: A Novel
- Oates, Joyce Carol. Hazards of Time Travel
- Potenza, Carol. Hearts of the Missing (Winner of the Tony Hillerman Mystery Prize)
- Silverberg, Robert. Time and Time Again: Sixteen Trips in Time
- Stranton, Doug. 12 Strong: The Declassified True Story of the Horse Soldiers
Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Balogh, Mary. Someone to Trust: A Westcott Novel
- Cohen, Joy. Harry’s Trees
- Cook, Robin. Pandemic
- Frew, Alex. Fear Valley (Linford Western)
- Lupica, Mike. Robert B. Parker’s Blood Feud
- Martin, Hugh. Guns of Santa Carmelita (Linford Western)
- Roberts, Nora. Of Blood and Bone
- Winton, Tim. The Shepherd’s Hut
Non-Fiction
- America’s Test Kitchen. The Complete Diabetes Cookbook
- Frey, Kate. Ground Rules: 100 Easy Lessons for Growing a More Glorious Garden
- Kimball, Christopher. Milk Street Tuesday Nights
- de Mente, Boyé Lafayette. Etiquette Guide to Japan: Know the Rules that Make the Difference
- Powell, Anthony. Dancing to the Music of Time
- Ramge, Thomas and Jan Schwockhow. The Global Economy as You’ve Never Seen it: 99 Ingenious Infographics that Put it All Together
- Yonover, Robert and Ellie Crowe. Caregiver’s Survival Guide: Caring for Yourself While Caring for a Loved One
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Anderson, M.T. and Eugene Yelchin. The Assassination of Brangwain Spurge
- Collodi, Carlo and Roberto Innocenti. The Adventures of Pinocchio
- Helprin, Mark. Swan Lake (Illustrated by Chris Van Allsburg)
- Johnson, Steven. How We Got to Now: Six Innovations that Made the Modern World
- Libenson, Terri. Positively Izzy
- Turley, Beth. If This Were a Story
- Woodson, Jacqueline. Harbor Me
Early Readers
- Archer, Dosh. Detective Paw of the Law: The Case of the Stolen Drumsticks
- Archer, Dosh. Detective Paw of the Law: The Case of Piggy’s Bank
- Berger, Melvin. Dive! A Book of Deep-Sea Creatures
- Kim, Grace. She Sells Seashells: A Tongue Twister Story (Illustrated by Patti Hammel)
- Rylant, Cynthia. Henry and Mudge and the Forever Sea (Illustrated by Suçie Stevenson)
- Waber, Bernard. Lyle Finds His Mother
- Wilhelm, Hans. I am Brave!
Picture Book
- Brown, Anthony. Willy’s Stories
- Churnin, Nancy. The Queen and the First Christmas Tree: Queen Charlotte’s Gift to England (Illustrated by Luisa Uribe)
- Crowther, Kitty. Stories of the Night
- Hale, Christy. Water, Land: Land and Water Forms Around the World
- Joyce, William. A Day with Wilbur Robinson
- Sounder, Chitra and Poonam Mistry. You’re Snug with Me
DVDs
- Crazy Rich Asians
- The Crown, Season 2
- Fanchon the Cricket (Mary Pickford, 1915)
- Longmire, Season 2
- The Shannara Chronicles, Season 1
- The Tale of Despereaux
