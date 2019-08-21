If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Bowen, Rhys. Love and Death Among the Cheetahs (A Royal Spyness Mystery)
- Brody, Frances. Dying in the Wool: A Kate Shackleton Mystery (#1)
- Brown, Sandra. Outfox
- Eddings, David. The Malloreon (2 Vol. Omnibus edition, Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Finkbeiner, Susie. All Manner of Things
- Higgins, Kristan. Live and Other Inconveniences
- Holmes, Linda. Evvie Drake Starts Over
- Kamali, Marjan. The Stationery Shop
- Kilpack, Josi S. Wedding Cake: A Culinary Mystery
- Linden, Rachael. The Enlightenment of Bees
- McCall Smith, Alexander. The Second-Worst Restaurant in France
- Moreno-Garcia, Silvia. Gods of Jade and Shadow
- Nieh, Daniel. Beijing Payback
- Weston, Julie. Moonscape: A Nellie Burns and Moonshine Mystery
Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Ackerman, Jennifer. Birds by the Shore
- Balogh, Mary. Someone to Honor (A Westcott Novel)
- Barker, Clyde. The Last Confession of Rick O’Shea (Linford Western)
- Parnham, I.J. Incident at Pegasus Heights (Linford Western)
- Pastiloff, Jennifer. On Being Human: A Memoir of Waking Up, Living Real, and Listening Hard
- Sommers, C.J, The McCallum Boys (Linford Western)
- Waldherr, Kris. The Lost History of Dreams
- Zimmer, Michael. Hard Ride Across Texas
Non-Fiction
- Amano, Hugh and Sarah Becan. Let’s Make Ramen! —A Comic Book Cookbook
- Cep, Casey. Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee
- Fuller, Alexandra. Travel Light, Move Fast (Memoir)
- McCann, Anthony. Shadowlands: Fear and Freedom at the Oregon Standoff
- Gunenwald. Jill. Reading Behind Bars: A True Story of Literature, Law, and Life as a Prison Librarian
- Morrison, Robert. The Regency Years: During which Jane Austen Writes, Napoleon Fights, Byron Makes Love, and Britain Becomes Modern
- Panek, Richard. The Trouble with Gravity: Solving the Mystery Beneath Our Feet
- Ward, Ossian. Look Again: How to Experience the Old Masters
YA Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Carter, Ally. Dear Ally, How Do You Write a Book?
- Lyons, C. J. The Color of Lies
- Maggs, Sam. The Fangirl’s Guide to the Galaxy: A Handbook for Girl Geeks
- Revis, Beth. Shades of Earth —Across the Universe, 3 (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Shields, Breeana. The Bone Charmer
- Smucker, Shawn. The Day the Angels Fell (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
Picture Books
- Doi, Kaya. Chirri and Chirra Underground
- Buzzeo, Toni. When Sue Found Sue: Sue Hendrickson Discovers Her T. Rex (illustrated by Diana Sudyka)
- Davey, Owen. Smart About Sharks
- Davey, Owen. Crazy about Cats
- Dicamillo, Kate. A Piglet Named Mercy (Illustrated by Chris Van Dusen)
- Dillard, Sheri. Cowhide-and-Seek (Illustrated by Jess Pauwels)
- Ewart, Franzeska. Starting School (Illustrated by Leonie Shearing)
- Gravett, Emily. Cyril and Pat
- Joyce, William. The Fantastic Flying Books of Mr. Morris Lessmore
- Rylant, Cynthia and Arthur Howard. Motor Mouse
- Shannon, David. A Bad Case of Stripes
Video
- The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet (2 vols.)
- Angelina Ballerina: The Silver Locket
- Godzilla
- Hocus Pocus
- Legally Blonde 2
- Spy Kids
