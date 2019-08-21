{{featured_button_text}}
New library materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

 Democrat News file photo

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Bowen, Rhys. Love and Death Among the Cheetahs (A Royal Spyness Mystery)
  • Brody, Frances. Dying in the Wool: A Kate Shackleton Mystery (#1)
  • Brown, Sandra. Outfox
  • Eddings, David. The Malloreon (2 Vol. Omnibus edition, Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Finkbeiner, Susie. All Manner of Things
  • Higgins, Kristan. Live and Other Inconveniences
  • Holmes, Linda. Evvie Drake Starts Over
  • Kamali, Marjan. The Stationery Shop
  • Kilpack, Josi S. Wedding Cake: A Culinary Mystery
  • Linden, Rachael. The Enlightenment of Bees
  • McCall Smith, Alexander. The Second-Worst Restaurant in France
  • Moreno-Garcia, Silvia. Gods of Jade and Shadow
  • Nieh, Daniel. Beijing Payback
  • Weston, Julie. Moonscape: A Nellie Burns and Moonshine Mystery

Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Ackerman, Jennifer. Birds by the Shore
  • Balogh, Mary. Someone to Honor (A Westcott Novel)
  • Barker, Clyde. The Last Confession of Rick O’Shea (Linford Western)
  • Parnham, I.J. Incident at Pegasus Heights (Linford Western)
  • Pastiloff, Jennifer. On Being Human: A Memoir of Waking Up, Living Real, and Listening Hard
  • Sommers, C.J, The McCallum Boys (Linford Western)
  • Waldherr, Kris. The Lost History of Dreams
  • Zimmer, Michael. Hard Ride Across Texas

Non-Fiction

  • Amano, Hugh and Sarah Becan. Let’s Make Ramen! —A Comic Book Cookbook
  • Cep, Casey. Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee
  • Fuller, Alexandra. Travel Light, Move Fast (Memoir)
  • McCann, Anthony. Shadowlands: Fear and Freedom at the Oregon Standoff
  • Gunenwald. Jill. Reading Behind Bars: A True Story of Literature, Law, and Life as a Prison Librarian
  • Morrison, Robert. The Regency Years: During which Jane Austen Writes, Napoleon Fights, Byron Makes Love, and Britain Becomes Modern
  • Panek, Richard. The Trouble with Gravity: Solving the Mystery Beneath Our Feet
  • Ward, Ossian. Look Again: How to Experience the Old Masters

YA Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Carter, Ally. Dear Ally, How Do You Write a Book?
  • Lyons, C. J. The Color of Lies
  • Maggs, Sam. The Fangirl’s Guide to the Galaxy: A Handbook for Girl Geeks
  • Revis, Beth. Shades of Earth —Across the Universe, 3 (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Shields, Breeana. The Bone Charmer
  • Smucker, Shawn. The Day the Angels Fell (Science Fiction/Fantasy)

Picture Books

  • Doi, Kaya. Chirri and Chirra Underground
  • Buzzeo, Toni. When Sue Found Sue: Sue Hendrickson Discovers Her T. Rex (illustrated by Diana Sudyka)
  • Davey, Owen. Smart About Sharks
  • Davey, Owen. Crazy about Cats
  • Dicamillo, Kate. A Piglet Named Mercy (Illustrated by Chris Van Dusen)
  • Dillard, Sheri. Cowhide-and-Seek (Illustrated by Jess Pauwels)
  • Ewart, Franzeska. Starting School (Illustrated by Leonie Shearing)
  • Gravett, Emily. Cyril and Pat
  • Joyce, William. The Fantastic Flying Books of Mr. Morris Lessmore
  • Rylant, Cynthia and Arthur Howard. Motor Mouse
  • Shannon, David. A Bad Case of Stripes

Video

  • The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet (2 vols.)
  • Angelina Ballerina: The Silver Locket
  • Godzilla
  • Hocus Pocus
  • Legally Blonde 2
  • Spy Kids

