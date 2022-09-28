 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

  • 0
ORL New Materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free. 

Fiction 

  • Allen, Sarah Addison. Other Birds
  • Box, C. J. Free Fire
  • Box, C. J. Nowhere to Run
  • Bridgeman, Hallee. Honor Bound
  • Cast, P. C. Into the Mist
  • Center, Katherine. The Bodyguard
  • Coulter, Catherine. Reckoning
  • Hawksley, Humphrey. Ice Islands
  • Kellerman, Faye. The Hunt
  • Kelton, Steve. Elmer Kelton’s The Unlikely Lawman
  • King, Laurie R. Back to the Garden
  • King, Stephen. Fairy Tale
  • MacNeal, Susan Elia. Mother Daughter Traitor Spy
  • Monson, Marianne. The Opera Sisters
  • Offill, Jenny. Weather
  • Osman, Richard. The Bullet That Missed
  • Pryor, Mark. Die Around Sundown
  • Purnell, Sonia. Agent Most Wanted
  • Raybourn, Deanna. Killers of a Certain Age 

People are also reading…

Non-Fiction 

  • Adachi, Kendra. The Lazy Genius Kitchen: Have What You Need, Use What You Have, and Enjoy It Like Never Before
  • Birkhead, Tim. Birds and Us: A 12,000-Year History from Cave Art to Conservation
  • Cross, Eliza. Berries: Sweet & Savory Recipes
  • Ekstrand, Meleah. Swaddle Me Up: Baby Wrapping and Babywear for Everyone
  • Fahr, Yasmin. Boards & Spreads: Shareable, Simple Arrangements for Every Meal
  • Fisher, Max. The Chaos Machine: The Inside Story of How Social Media Rewired Our Minds and Our World
  • Hämäläinen, Pekka. Indigenous Continent
  • Henderson, Emily. The New Design Rules: How to Decorate and Renovate, from Start to Finish
  • Holt, Nathalia. Wise Gals: The Spies Who Built the CIA and Changed the Future of Espionage
  • Johanson, Mark. The Hardworking Home: A DIY Guide to Working, Learning, and Living at Home
  • Linn, Susan. Who’s Raising the Kids: Big Tech, Big Business, and the Lives of Children
  • Maraniss, David. Path Lit By Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe
  • Scalisi, Tom. How to Fix Stuff: Practical Hacks for Your Home and Garden
  • Scott, Tim. America, a Redemption Story
  • Tupy, Marian L. & Gale L. Pooley. Superabundance
  • Walker, Danielle. Healthy in a Hurry: Gluten-Free, Grain-Free, and Dairy-Free Recipes 

YA Fiction/Non-Fiction 

  • Vaca, Julian R. The Memory Index
  • Woodfine, Katherine. The Clockwork Sparrow
  • Woodfine, Katherine. The Jewelled Moth
  • Woodfine, Katherine, The Midnight Peacock
  • Woodfine, Katherine. The Painted Dragon 

J Fiction/Non-Fiction 

  • Campbell, Sarah J. Infinity: Figuring Out Forever
  • Conklin, Melanie. A Perfect Mistake
  • Dassori, Melissa. J. R. Silver Writes Her World
  • Haddix, Margaret Peterson. The Secret Letters
  • Long, David. Ancient World Magnified
  • Medina, Meg. Merci Suárez Plays It Cool
  • Osborne, Mary Pope. The Magic Tree House the Graphic Novel: Pirates Past Noon
  • Smith, Emma Bland. How Science Saved the Eiffel Tower
  • Tabor, Corey R. Sir Ladybug 

Large Print 

  • King, Stephen. Fairy Tale
  • Robb, J. D. Desperation in Death
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Ride of Remembrance'

'Ride of Remembrance'

The 4th annual Missouri Vietnam Wall Run made its way through Fredericktown, Friday and Saturday. This year's ride consisted of more than 400 …

Pioneer Days to return Sept. 23-25

Pioneer Days to return Sept. 23-25

The Annual Pioneer Days in Marquand returns with a full schedule of events Sept. 23-25. The event marks the unofficial start of the fall season.

Marriage Licenses

Marriage Licenses

Grant Harrison Ragland, 27, of Greenbrier, Arkansas, to Abigail Grace Miller, 23, of FredericktownGary Franklin Ward III, 22, of Fredericktown…

Madison County Land Transfers

Madison County Land Transfers

WD: Michael J. Hill to Michael J. Hill, TrusteeWD: Sally M. Toole to Sally M. Toole, TrusteeWD: Candice Thomas to Herbert Jones & wifeQCD:…

Search for the best chili in town

The Chili Cook-off will return to East Main Street this year,  but with a few changes. The biggest change is the Fredericktown Fire Department…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News