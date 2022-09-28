New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Allen, Sarah Addison. Other Birds
- Box, C. J. Free Fire
- Box, C. J. Nowhere to Run
- Bridgeman, Hallee. Honor Bound
- Cast, P. C. Into the Mist
- Center, Katherine. The Bodyguard
- Coulter, Catherine. Reckoning
- Hawksley, Humphrey. Ice Islands
- Kellerman, Faye. The Hunt
- Kelton, Steve. Elmer Kelton’s The Unlikely Lawman
- King, Laurie R. Back to the Garden
- King, Stephen. Fairy Tale
- MacNeal, Susan Elia. Mother Daughter Traitor Spy
- Monson, Marianne. The Opera Sisters
- Offill, Jenny. Weather
- Osman, Richard. The Bullet That Missed
- Pryor, Mark. Die Around Sundown
- Purnell, Sonia. Agent Most Wanted
- Raybourn, Deanna. Killers of a Certain Age
Non-Fiction
- Adachi, Kendra. The Lazy Genius Kitchen: Have What You Need, Use What You Have, and Enjoy It Like Never Before
- Birkhead, Tim. Birds and Us: A 12,000-Year History from Cave Art to Conservation
- Cross, Eliza. Berries: Sweet & Savory Recipes
- Ekstrand, Meleah. Swaddle Me Up: Baby Wrapping and Babywear for Everyone
- Fahr, Yasmin. Boards & Spreads: Shareable, Simple Arrangements for Every Meal
- Fisher, Max. The Chaos Machine: The Inside Story of How Social Media Rewired Our Minds and Our World
- Hämäläinen, Pekka. Indigenous Continent
- Henderson, Emily. The New Design Rules: How to Decorate and Renovate, from Start to Finish
- Holt, Nathalia. Wise Gals: The Spies Who Built the CIA and Changed the Future of Espionage
- Johanson, Mark. The Hardworking Home: A DIY Guide to Working, Learning, and Living at Home
- Linn, Susan. Who’s Raising the Kids: Big Tech, Big Business, and the Lives of Children
- Maraniss, David. Path Lit By Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe
- Scalisi, Tom. How to Fix Stuff: Practical Hacks for Your Home and Garden
- Scott, Tim. America, a Redemption Story
- Tupy, Marian L. & Gale L. Pooley. Superabundance
- Walker, Danielle. Healthy in a Hurry: Gluten-Free, Grain-Free, and Dairy-Free Recipes
YA Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Vaca, Julian R. The Memory Index
- Woodfine, Katherine. The Clockwork Sparrow
- Woodfine, Katherine. The Jewelled Moth
- Woodfine, Katherine, The Midnight Peacock
- Woodfine, Katherine. The Painted Dragon
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Campbell, Sarah J. Infinity: Figuring Out Forever
- Conklin, Melanie. A Perfect Mistake
- Dassori, Melissa. J. R. Silver Writes Her World
- Haddix, Margaret Peterson. The Secret Letters
- Long, David. Ancient World Magnified
- Medina, Meg. Merci Suárez Plays It Cool
- Osborne, Mary Pope. The Magic Tree House the Graphic Novel: Pirates Past Noon
- Smith, Emma Bland. How Science Saved the Eiffel Tower
- Tabor, Corey R. Sir Ladybug
Large Print
- King, Stephen. Fairy Tale
- Robb, J. D. Desperation in Death