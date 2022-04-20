New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Bates, Rob. Murder is Not a Girl’s Best Friend
- Berkeley, Anthony. The Wintringham Mystery
- Cross, Steven M. Drifting
- Cross, Steven M. Drowning
- Cross, Steven. Masters of Camelot
- James, Marlon. Moon Witch Spider King
- Sagara, Michelle. The Emperor’s Wolves
- Scalzi, John. The KaijuPreservation Society
- Scottoline, Lisa. What Happened to the Bennetts
Non-Fiction
- Gross, Stephen. The Simplest Baby Book in the World
- Lewis, Debi. Kitchen Medicine: How I Fed My Daughter out of Failure to Thrive
- Matthews, Joseph. Social Security, Medicare & Government Pensions: Get the Most Out of Your Retirement & Medical Benefits
- Ojakangas, Beatrice. The Best Casserole
- Roach, Martin. The History of Speed: The Quest to Go Faster, from the Dawn of the Motor Car to the Speed of Sound
- Ryan, Garrett. Naked Statues, Fat Gladiators, and War Elephants: Frequently Asked Questions About the Ancient Greeks and Romans
- Yasumoiro, Sado, & Joseph Cali. Inside Your Japanese Garden
Large Print
- Eder, Mari K. The Girls Who Stepped Out of Line: Untold Stories of the Women Who Changed the Course of World War II
- Johnstone, William W., & J. A. Johnstone. When All Hell Broke Loose
- Mackrell, Judith. The Correspondents: Six Women Writers on the Front Lines of World War II
- Mayo, Matthew P. Ralph Compton: Guns of the Greenhorn
- Miller, Nathaniel Ian. The Memoirs of Stockholm Sven
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Chan, Maise. Danny Chung Sums it Up
- Elliott, L. M. Louisa June and the Nazis in the Waves
- Foley, James. Brobot
- Mercer, Bobby. Junk Drawer Physics
- Park, Linda Sue. The One Thing You’d Save
- Peirce, Lincoln. Max & the Midnights: The Tower of Time
Picture Books
- Berger, Carin. Finding Spring
- Denise, Christopher. Knight Owl
- Fenske, Jonathan. Nothing Fits a Dinosaur
- Harbridge, Paul. Out Into the Big Wide Lake
- Kephart, Beth. And I Paint It: Henriette Wyeth’s World
- Light, Steve. Road Trip: A Whiskers Hollow Adventure
- Marinov, Isabelle. The Boy Whose Head Was Filled With Stars: A Life of Edwin Hubble
- Schubert, Leda. Nathan’s Song
Audiobook
- Sullivan, Rosemary. The Betrayal of Anne Frank: A Cold Case Investigation
Video (DVD)
- Joseph: Close to Jesus
- Monk: Season Six
- Peyton Place
- Stargate SG-1 Volume 1 & 2 Season 7
- Starsky & Hutch
- Thor
- VeggieTales: If I Sang a Silly Song
YA Fiction/Non-fiction
- Olson, Jessica S. A Forgery of Roses
- Tingle, Tim. Stone River Crossing
- Williams, Kathryn. The Storyteller