New library materials
The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Albom, Mitch. The Next Person You Meet in Heaven
  • Bradford, Barbara Taylor. Master of Fate: The House of Falconer
  • Brown, Rita Mae. Homeward Hound
  • Childs, Laura. Eggs on Ice (A Cacklebery Club Mystery)
  • Cook, Robin. Pandemic
  • Gray, Shelley Shepard. His Promise: An Amish Christmas in Hart County
  • Roberts, Nora. Of Blood and Bone (Chronicles of the One, Book 2)
  • Roy, Anuradha. All the Lives We Never Lived
  • Scalzi, John.  The Consuming Fire (Science Fiction)
  • Shaw, M.B. Murder at the Mill
  • Trigiani, Adriana.  Tony’s Wife
  • Warren, Mark. Born to the Badge (Wyatt Earp, An American Odyssey, Book Two)

Mass Market Fiction

  • Bradford, Laura. Just Plain Murder
  • Clipston, Amy, with Ruth Reid and Kelly Irvin. An Amish Christmas Gift
  • Price, Sarah. Sadie: An Amish Retelling of Snow White

Non-Fiction

  • Ballet: The Definitive Illustrated Story (Viviana Durante, Consultant)
  • Kehdy, Bethany. The Jeweled Table: Cooking, Eating and Entertaining the Middle Eastern Way
  • Kerne, Kerry.  Labrador Retrievers: A Complete Pet Owner’s Manual
  • Reyes, Emma. The Book of Emma Reyes: A Memoir
  • Tweedy,  Jeff. Let’s Go (so we Can Get Back)
  • The World Almanac and Book of Facts, 2019

Large Print

  • Berenson, Laurien. Wagging Through the Snow: A Melanie Travis Canine Mystery
  • Boessenecker, John. Shotguns and Stagecoaches: The Brave Men Who Rode for Wells Fargo in the Wild West
  • Daley, Melissa. Christmas at the Cat Café     
  • Gray, Shelley Shepard. His Promise: An Amish Christmas in Hart County
  • Thompson, Jean. A Cloud in the Shape of a Girl
  • Thompson, Victoria. City of Secrets: A Counterfeit Lady Novel
  • Wright, Colleen. The White Christmas Inn

YA Fiction/Non-Fiction                                                                                                    

  • Blackburne, Livia. Umbertouched: A Rosemarked Novel
  • Clare, Cassandra. Queen of Air and Darkness (The Dark Artifices, Book 3)
  • Hirsch, Jeff. The Eleventh Plague
  • Hood, Susan. Lifeboat: Based on a Ture Story
  • Myers, Walter Dean. Sunrise over Fallujah
  • Riordan, Rick.  The Burning Maze (The Trials of Apollo, Book 3)
  • Stamper, Vesper. What the Night Sings
  • Westerfeld, Scott. Impostors

Picture Book

  • Brum, J. M. Our Car (Illustrated by Jan Bajtlik)
  • Dean, Kimberly and James. Pet the Cat’s 12 Groovy Days of Christmas
  • Dewdney, Anna. Llama Llama and the Bully Goat
  • Hobbie, Holly. The One and Only (Toot and Puddle)
  • Wilder, Laura Ingalls. Sugar Snow (My First Little House Books)
  • Wilder, Laura Ingalls. Winter Days in the Big Woods (My First Little House Books)
  • Winters, Kay. The Teeny Tiny Ghost (Illustrated by Lynn Munsinger)
  • Yorinks, Arthur and Maurice Sendak. Presto and Zesto in Limboland

Audio Book (CD)

  • Callahan, Patti. Becoming Mrs. Lewis (Read by Laure Woodward)
  • King, Maxwell. The Good Neighbor: The Life and Work of Fred Rogers (Read by Levar Burton)
  • Robinson, Kim Stanley. Red Moon (Read by Maxwell Hamilton, Joy Osmanski and Feodor Chin)

DVD

  • Ender’s Game
  • Hunchback of Notre Dame (Disney)
  • Murdock Mysteries, Season 9
  • Puss in Boots
  • The Rescuers and The Rescuers Down Under  (Disney)
  • What Plants Talk About (PBS Nature)

