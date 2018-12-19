If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Albom, Mitch. The Next Person You Meet in Heaven
- Bradford, Barbara Taylor. Master of Fate: The House of Falconer
- Brown, Rita Mae. Homeward Hound
- Childs, Laura. Eggs on Ice (A Cacklebery Club Mystery)
- Cook, Robin. Pandemic
- Gray, Shelley Shepard. His Promise: An Amish Christmas in Hart County
- Roberts, Nora. Of Blood and Bone (Chronicles of the One, Book 2)
- Roy, Anuradha. All the Lives We Never Lived
- Scalzi, John. The Consuming Fire (Science Fiction)
- Shaw, M.B. Murder at the Mill
- Trigiani, Adriana. Tony’s Wife
- Warren, Mark. Born to the Badge (Wyatt Earp, An American Odyssey, Book Two)
Mass Market Fiction
- Bradford, Laura. Just Plain Murder
- Clipston, Amy, with Ruth Reid and Kelly Irvin. An Amish Christmas Gift
- Price, Sarah. Sadie: An Amish Retelling of Snow White
Non-Fiction
- Ballet: The Definitive Illustrated Story (Viviana Durante, Consultant)
- Kehdy, Bethany. The Jeweled Table: Cooking, Eating and Entertaining the Middle Eastern Way
- Kerne, Kerry. Labrador Retrievers: A Complete Pet Owner’s Manual
- Reyes, Emma. The Book of Emma Reyes: A Memoir
- Tweedy, Jeff. Let’s Go (so we Can Get Back)
- The World Almanac and Book of Facts, 2019
Large Print
- Berenson, Laurien. Wagging Through the Snow: A Melanie Travis Canine Mystery
- Boessenecker, John. Shotguns and Stagecoaches: The Brave Men Who Rode for Wells Fargo in the Wild West
- Daley, Melissa. Christmas at the Cat Café
- Gray, Shelley Shepard. His Promise: An Amish Christmas in Hart County
- Thompson, Jean. A Cloud in the Shape of a Girl
- Thompson, Victoria. City of Secrets: A Counterfeit Lady Novel
- Wright, Colleen. The White Christmas Inn
YA Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Blackburne, Livia. Umbertouched: A Rosemarked Novel
- Clare, Cassandra. Queen of Air and Darkness (The Dark Artifices, Book 3)
- Hirsch, Jeff. The Eleventh Plague
- Hood, Susan. Lifeboat: Based on a Ture Story
- Myers, Walter Dean. Sunrise over Fallujah
- Riordan, Rick. The Burning Maze (The Trials of Apollo, Book 3)
- Stamper, Vesper. What the Night Sings
- Westerfeld, Scott. Impostors
Picture Book
- Brum, J. M. Our Car (Illustrated by Jan Bajtlik)
- Dean, Kimberly and James. Pet the Cat’s 12 Groovy Days of Christmas
- Dewdney, Anna. Llama Llama and the Bully Goat
- Hobbie, Holly. The One and Only (Toot and Puddle)
- Wilder, Laura Ingalls. Sugar Snow (My First Little House Books)
- Wilder, Laura Ingalls. Winter Days in the Big Woods (My First Little House Books)
- Winters, Kay. The Teeny Tiny Ghost (Illustrated by Lynn Munsinger)
- Yorinks, Arthur and Maurice Sendak. Presto and Zesto in Limboland
Audio Book (CD)
- Callahan, Patti. Becoming Mrs. Lewis (Read by Laure Woodward)
- King, Maxwell. The Good Neighbor: The Life and Work of Fred Rogers (Read by Levar Burton)
- Robinson, Kim Stanley. Red Moon (Read by Maxwell Hamilton, Joy Osmanski and Feodor Chin)
DVD
- Ender’s Game
- Hunchback of Notre Dame (Disney)
- Murdock Mysteries, Season 9
- Puss in Boots
- The Rescuers and The Rescuers Down Under (Disney)
- What Plants Talk About (PBS Nature)
