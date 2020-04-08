New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

Although we are temporarily closed due the Coronavirus, we are still adding new materials to the library’s collection. You may place holds now on any of our items at our catalogue webpage (catalogue.ozarkregional.org). After we reopen, we will notify you when the item is ready for you.
Fiction
- Arian, Amir Ahmadi. Then the Fish Swallowed Him
- Gates, Eva. Read and Buried: A Lighthouse Library Mystery
- Gear, Kathleen O’Neal. Cries From the Lost Island
- Hellenga, Robert. Love, Death and Rare Books
- Koontz, Dean. Devoted
- Margolin, Phillip. A Reasonable Doubt
- Niven, Larry, Jerry Pournelle and Steven Barnes. Starborn and Godsons: A Heorot Series Novel (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- O’Connor, Carlene. Murder at an Irish Wedding
- Patterson, James. Texas Outlaw
- Peterson, Tracie. Secrets of My Heart (Willamette Brides, 1)
- Smith, Jill Eileen. Star of Persia: Esther’s Story
- Unferth, Deb Olin. Barn 8
Large Print
- Brunstetter, Wanda E. The Crow’s Call
- Coble, Colleen. One Little Lie
- Connealy, Mary. Woman of Sunlight
- Johnstone, William with J.A. Johnstone. Bullets Don’t Argue (Western)
- Leslie, Frank. Death Wields a Henry .44 (Western)
- Peterson, Tracie. Secrets of My Heart (Willamette Brides, 1)
Non-Fiction
- Bass, Lisa. Simple Farmhouse Life: DIY Projects for the All-Natural, Handmade Home
- Chesney, Alexis. Preventing Lyme and Other Tick-Borne Diseases
- The Complete Resource Guide for People with Chronic Illness
- Hardy, Jason. The Second Chance Club: Hardship and Hope After Prison
- Hochleitner, Rupert. The Firefly Guide to Minerals, Rocks and Gems
- Horn, Jonathan. Washington’s End: The Final Years and Forgotten Struggle
- Levy, Steven. Facebook: The Inside Story
- McDonald, Fiona. Fairy Gardening 101: How to Design, Plant, Grow, and Create Over 25 Miniature Gardens
- Pakroo, Peri H. The Small Business Start-Up Kit: A Step-by-Step Legal Guide
- Raphel, Adrienne. Thinking Inside the Box: Adventures with Crosswords and the Puzzling People Who Can’t Live without Them
- Reichelson, Seth. Barron’s AP Computer Science Principles with 4 Practice Tests
- Symon, Michael and Douglas Trattner. Fix It with Food: More than 125 Recipes to Address Autoimmune Issues and Inflammation
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Beasley, Cassie. The Bootlace Magician
- Burleigh, Robert. O Captain, My Captain: Walt Whitman, Abraham Lincoln and the Civil War (Illustrations by Sterling Hundley)
- Cowell, Cressida. How to Twist a Dragon’s Tale (How to Train Your Dragon, 5)
- Cowell, Cressida. A Hero’s Guide to Deadly Dragons (How to Train Your Dragon, 6)
- Cowell, Cressida. How to Ride a Dragon’s Storm (How to Train Your Dragon, 7)
- Jonell, Lynne. Time Sight
- Kemmeter, Jennifer, Build It! Make Supercool Models with Your Lego Classic Set
- Milliner, Naomi. Super Jake and The King of Chaos
- Peters, Helen. Jasmine Green Rescues a Piglet Called Truffle
- Sachar, Louis. Wayside School Beneath the Cloud of Doom
- Stanley, John. Marge’s Little Lulu: Working Girl (Comics)
- Wetzel, Dan. Epic Athletes: Stephen Curry
Picture Books
- Dowling, Michael James. Frog’s Rainy-Day Story and other Fables (Illustrated by Sarah Buell Dowling)
- Lemniscates, Carme. Seeds
- Litchfield, David. The Bear and the Piano
- Oswald, Pete. Hike
- Gekavec, Heather. Wanted! Criminals of the Animal Kingdom (Illustrated by Susan Batori)
- Steig, William. Doctor De Soto
Video (DVD)
- Columbo, Season 5-7 and the Movies (1989-90; 1991-2003)
- The Chaperone (PBS)
- Mister Rogers and Making Mistakes (PBS)
