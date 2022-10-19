 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

  • 0
ORL New Materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free. 

Fiction 

  • Alexander, Tasha. Secrets of the Nile
  • Atkinson, Kate. Shrines of Gaiety
  • Benn, James R. From the Shadows: A Billy Boyle World War II Mystery
  • Carlson, Melody. A Quilt for Christmas
  • Carr, John Dickson. Till Death Do Us Part
  • Connolly, John. The Furies
  • Johansen, Iris. Captive
  • Johnson, Craig. Hell and Back
  • Nethercott, GennaRose. Thistlefoot
  • St. James, Dorothy. A Perfect Bind
  • Turow, Scott. Suspect
  • Upson, Nicola. Dear Little Corpses
  • Walters, Natalie. Fatal Code: The Snap Agency
  • Woods, Stuart. Distant Thunder 

People are also reading…

Non-Fiction 

  • Allen, Rachel. Soup Broth Bread: 120 Vibrant and Heartwarming Recipes
  • Chrisman-Campbell, Kimberly. Skirts: Fashioning Modern Femininity in the Twentieth Century
  • Clark, Melissa. Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan Meals
  • Dombrowski, Chris. The River You Touch: Making a Life on Moving Water
  • Goodall, John. The Castle: A History
  • Henry, Todd. Daily Creative: A Practical Guide for Staying Prolific, Brilliant, and Healthy
  • Munroe, Randall. What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions
  • O’Brady, Colin. The 12 Hour Walk: Invest One Day, Conquer Your Mind, and Unlock Your Best Life
  • Pamuk, Orhan. Nights of Plague
  • Quammen, David. Breathless: The Scientific Race to Defeat a Deadly Virus
  • Senik, Troy. A Man of Iron: The Turbulent Life and Improbable Presidency of Grover Cleveland

YA Fiction/Non-fiction 

  • Cohen, Christine. The Sinking City
  • Guillory, Sarah. Nowhere Better Than Here
  • Mah, Adeline Yen. Chinese Cinderella
  • Mason, Michelle I. My Second Impression of You
  • Pérez, Celia C. Tumble
  • Preus, Margi. Windswept 

J Fiction/Non-Fiction 

  • Atinuke. Too Small Tola
  • Buyea, Rob. The Daredevils
  • Griffith, Evan. Manatee Summer
  • Hahn, Mary Downing. What We Saw
  • Henkes, Kevin. Oh, Sal
  • Little Pilgrim’s Big Journey: John Bunyan’s Pilgrim’s Progress Part II Christiana & the Celestial City
  • MacLauchlan, Patricia. My Life Begins!
  • Perkins, Lynne Rae. Violet & Jobie in the Wild  

Large Print 

  • Berenson, Laurien. Peg and Rose Solve a Murder: A Senior Sleuths Mystery
  • Fraser, Matt. We Never Die: Secrets of the Afterlife
  • Kirkpatrick, Jane. Beneath the Bending Skies

Audiobook 

  • Baldacci, David. The 6:20 Man
  • Patterson, James & Brendan Dubois. Blow Back 

Video (DVD) 

  • Baby Doll
  • Red Riding Hood
  • “The Roman Spring of Mrs. Stone”
  • Sweet Bird of Youth
  • What Happens in Vegas
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mia Marie Mae DeSanto

Mia Marie Mae DeSanto, 14, died Thursday, October 6, 2022 in St. Louis. She was born December 2, 2007 in Silverton, Oregon, the daughter of Je…

Cat Spot

Cat Spot

Fredericktown Elementary School recently honored three staff members who have fought cancer over the past year.

Debra Sue Miller

Debra Sue Miller, 68, died Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at her home in Fredericktown. She was born April 29, 1954, in Farmington, Missouri to B…

Rachel Ann Long

Rachel Ann Long, 41, of Marquand, died Thursday, October 6, 2022. She was born August 24, 1981, in Bellview, Illinois to David and Linda (Barn…

Marriage Licenses

Marriage Licenses

Ross Edward Faires, 53, of Fredericktown, to Harvetta Marie Sutton, 48, of FredericktownByron Micheal Lord, 20, of Marquand, to Brittney Nicol…

Madison County Land Transfers

Madison County Land Transfers

WD: John E. McCarver & Edna Marie McCarver to Derrick BarnesWD: Orville White & wife to 5M Rentals, LLCWD: Steven D. Luck to James Lew…

The Rev. Melvin Dale Rowland

The Rev. Melvin Dale Rowland

The Rev. Melvin Dale Rowland, 80, of Farmington, formerly of Ironton, died Saturday, October 1, 2022. He was born July 20, 1942 in St. Louis, …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News