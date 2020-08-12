New Materials in Ozark Regional Library System

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Beanland, Rachel. Florence Adler Swims Forever
- Brennan, Terry. Persian Betrayal (Empires of Armageddon, 2)
- Clark, Julie. The Last Flight
- Coulter, Catherine. Deadlock
- Doiron, Paul. One Last Lie
- Dykes, Amanda. Set the Stars Alight
- Estleman, Loren D. Indigo: A Valentino Mystery
- Fogelson, Aliza. The Lending Library
- Freeman, Brian. Robert Ludlum’s The Bourne Evolution
- Herman, Kathy. The Last Word (Sophie Trace Trilogy, 2)
- Housewright, David. From the Grave
- Hutton, Callie. A Study in Murder: A Victorian Book Club
- Kwan, Kevin. Sex and Vanity
- McElwain, Julie. Caught in Time
- Rivers, Francine. Voice in the Wind (Mark of the Lion, 1)
- Vetsch, Erica. The Gentleman Spy (Serendipity and Secrets, 1)
- Wexler, Django. Ashes of the Sun (Fantasy)
Large Print
- Flagg, Ethan. Day of the Hired Gun (Western)
- Mitchell, Greg. Hunting Harker (Western)
Mass Market Paperback
- Krueger, William. The Devil’s Bed
- Marks, Mary. Knot of this World: A Quilting Mystery
- Salvatore, R.A. The Thousand Orcs (The Hunter’s Blade Trilogy, 1)
- Salvatore, R.A. The Lone Drow (The Hunter’s Blade Trilogy, 2)
- Salvatore, R.A. The two Swords (The Hunter’s Blade Trilogy, 3
Non-Fiction
- Blehm, Eric. The Last Season: Randy Morgenson was Legendary for Finding People Missing in the High Sierra…Then One Day He Went Missing Himself
- Carey, John. A Little History of Poetry
- Demick, Barbara. Eat the Buddha: Life and Death in a Tibetan Town
- Feiler, Bruce. Life is in the Transitions: Mastering Change at Any Age
- Gaines, JoAnna. Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering
- Gellately, Robert. Hitler’s True Believers: How Ordinary People became Nazis
- Rothstein, Richard. The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Hernandez, Carlos. Sal and Gabi Break the Universe
- Hernandez, Carlos. Sal and Gabi Fix the Universe
- McDonald, Judy. Judy Moody was in a Mood (#1)
- McDonald, Judy. Judy Moody Gets Famous! (#2)
- Sutherland, Tui T. The Hive Queen (Wings of Fire, 12)
- Wilson, N.D. Leepike Ridge
Picture Books
- Alznauer, Amy and Ping Zhu. The Strange Birds of Flannery O’Connor: A Life
- Galdone, Paul. Three Little Kittens
- Gordon, Gus. Finding François: A Story about the Healing Power of Friendship (Given in Honor of W.R. Singleton by the Tom Mooney Family)
- Moreau, Laurent. Play Outside! (Given in Honor of W.R. Singleton by the Tom Mooney Family)
- Steele, K-Fai. A Normal Pig
- Williams, Lily. If Elephants Disappeared
Video (DVD)
- George Gently, Series 3-5
- Grizzly Adams
- Me and Orson Wells
- Double Feature: You Got Served and Stomp the Yard
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!