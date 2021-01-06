 Skip to main content
New materials in Ozark Regional Library system
New materials in Ozark Regional Library system

Ozark Regional Library

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

• Alam, Rumaan. Leave the World Behind

• Cogman, Genevieve. The Dark Archive: An Invisible Library Novel

• Cussler, Clive and Boyd Morrison. Marauder

• Gilbers, Harald. Germania: A Novel of Nazi Berlin

• Goldberg, Lee. Bone Canyon

• Patterson, James and Tucker Axum. Cajun Justice

• Spotswood, Stephen. Fortune Favors the Dead

• Truman, Margaret. Murder in the House

• Whitlow, Robert. Promised Land

Large Print

• Randisi, Robert J. Big Jake’s Last Drive: A Ralph Compton Novel

• Johnstone, William W. and J.A. Johnstone. They Came to Kill: A Preacher and MacCallister Western

Non-Fiction

• Amore, Anthony M. The Woman Who Stole Vermeer: The True Story of Rose Dugdale and the Russborough House Art Heist

• British Library. A Literary Christmas: An Anthology

• Clark, Josh and Chuck Bryant. Stuff You Should Know: An Incomplete Compendium of Mostly Interesting Things

• The Complete Dog Breed Book

• Cullen, Melanie and Shae Irving. Get It Together: Organize Your Records So Your Family Won’t Have To

• Garten, Ina. Modern Comfort Food

• Goldsworthy, Adrian. Philip and Alexander: Kings and Conquerors

• Goodman, Ruth. The Domestic Revolution: How the Introduction of Coal into Victorian Homes Changed Everything

• Hamilton, Jim. Ozarks RFD—Selected Essays, 2010-1015

• Kappman, Harold L. The New Science of Fighting Silent Heart Disease: Causes, Diagnoses, Prevention, and Treatment

• Langton, Caro and Rose Ray. Root Nurture Grow: The Essential Guide to Propagating and Sharing Houseplants

• Lennox, John C. Can Science Explain Everything?

• Meacham, Jon. His Truth Is Marching On: John Lewis and The Power of Hope

• Miller, Perry and Thomas H. Johnson (eds.) The Puritans: A Sourcebook of Their Writings

• Murdin, Paul. The Secret Lives of Planets

• N’Diaye, Tabara. Baskets: Projects, Techniques and Inspirational Designs for you and your Home

• Parton, Dolly with Robert K. Oermann. Dolly Parton: My Life in Lyrics

• Pitre, Urvashi. Instant Pot Miracle Healthy Cookbook

• The World Almanac and Book of Facts, 2021

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

• Goscinny, René. Asterix the Gaul (Illustrated by Albert Uderzo)

• Kaner, Etta. Pretty Tricky: The Sneaky Ways Plants Survive (Illustrated by Ashley Barron)

• Merriam-Webster’s Student Atlas

• Oppel, Kenneth. Bloom (The Overthrow, Book 1)

• Pilkey, Dav. Cat Kid Comic Club

Video (DVD)

• Chronicle Mystery, Collection 1 (Hallmark)

• The Crown, Season 3

• Endeavour, Season 4

• Father Brown, Season 7

• The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

• The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug

• The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies

• John Wayne 4 Film Collection (The Comancheros, The Undefeated, The Big Trail, and North to Alaska)

• Racing Stripes

• Shirley Temple and Friends (8 Classic Movies and 15 Short Films)

