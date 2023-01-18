 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

  • 0
ORL New Materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction 

  • Blacke, Olivia. Vinyl Resting Place
  • Brooks-Dalton, Lily. The Light Pirate
  • Cosby, S. A. My Darkest Prayer
  • Deaver, Jeffery. Hunting Time
  • Eason, Lynette. Critical Threat
  • McKinlay, Jenn. Fatal Fascinator
  • Moore, Ian. Death and Croissants
  • Shroff, Parini. The Bandit Queens
  • Ziskin, James W. Bombay Monsoon 

Non-Fiction 

  • Figes, Orlando. The Story of Russia
  • Hari, Johann. Stolen Focus: Why You Can’t Pay Attention—and How to Think Deeply Again
  • Kidd, Thomas S. Thomas Jefferson: A Biography of Spirit and Flesh
  • Roberts, Andrew. The Last King of America: The Misunderstood Reign of George III
  • Rodgers, Mary & Jesse Green. Shy: The Alarmingly Outspoken Memoirs of Mary Rodgers
  • Rosiak, Luke. Race to the Bottom: Uncovering the Secret Forces Destroying American Public Education
  • Summer, Seirian. Endless Forms: The Secret World of Wasps
  • Weir, Alison. Queens of the Age of Chivalry: England’s Medieval Queens: Book Three 

People are also reading…

YA Fiction/Non-fiction 

  • Black, Holly. The Cruel Prince
  • Chima, Cinda Williams. Children of Ragnarok
  • Ernshaw, Shea. A Wilderness of Stars
  • Lisenby, Annie. A Three Letter Name
  • Painter, Lynn. The Do-Over

J Fiction/Non-Fiction 

  • Butterfield, Moira. How Animals Build: Lift the Flaps to Discover Amazing Animal Homes
  • Disney Princess: Comics Treasury
  • Gifford, Clive. How Everything Works: Explore the World Around Us, With Loads of Flaps to Lift!
  • Gifford, Clive. How Trains Works: Explore the World of Trains Inside and Out With Loads of Flaps to Lift!
  • Hancock, James Gulliver. How Cities Work: Explore the City Inside, Outside and Underground. With Loads of Flaps the Lift
  • Korman, Gordon. The Superteacher Project
  • Martin, Ann M. The Baby-Sitters Club: Mary Anne’s Bad Luck Mystery
  • Pilkey, Dav. Cat Kid: Comic Club Collaborations
  • Pokémon: Gotta Catch ‘Em All! Deluxe Essential Handbook: The Need-to-Know Stats and Facts on Over 700 Pokémon
  • Ryan, Pam Muñoz. The Dreamer
  • Stilton, Geronimo. Mouse vs Wild 

Picture Books 

  • Oldland, Nicholas. Big Bear Hug
  • Patricelli, Leslie. Yummy Yucky
  • Surgal, Jon. Have You Seen My Dinosaur? 

Audiobook 

  • Clark, Mary Higgins & Alafair Burke. The Sleeping Beauty Killer
  • Lobel, Arnold. Audio Collection: Grasshopper on the Road; Owl at Home; Small Pig; Uncle Elephant
  • Minarik, Else Homelund. Little Bear Audio Collection
  • Potter, Beatrix. The Complete Tales
  • Robb, J. D. Chaos in Death
  • Woods, Sherryl. A Slice of Heaven 

Video (DVD) 

  • The Blacklist: The Complete First Season
  • The Cider House Rules
  • Friends: The Complete First Season
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Go forth and sin no more'

'Go forth and sin no more'

Judge Robin Fulton has practiced law in Madison County for more than 40 years, with 16 of those spent as the Madison County Associate Circuit Judge.

Madison County Land Transfers

Madison County Land Transfers

WD: Susan M. Smith, by Plenary Guardian to Gary Reinwald & wifeBen: Mary Kathryn Hawn & husband to Andrea K. StarkeyBen: Jennie L. Mil…

William Franklin “Bill” Skaggs

William Franklin “Bill” Skaggs

William Franklin “Bill” Skaggs, 84, died Tuesday, January 3, 2023, in Fredericktown. He was born March 24, 1938 in Saco, Missouri, the son of …

Kenneth E. Inman

Kenneth E. Inman

Kenneth E. Inman, 97, of Edwardsville, IL, died Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at River Crossing of Edwardsville. He was born August 11, 1925 in Sil…

Iris May Dalton Edwards

Iris May Dalton Edwards

Iris May Dalton Edwards, 84, of Euless, Texas died Friday, December 30, 2022 after several years of battling kidney disease. Iris was born Aug…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News