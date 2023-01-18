New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Blacke, Olivia. Vinyl Resting Place
- Brooks-Dalton, Lily. The Light Pirate
- Cosby, S. A. My Darkest Prayer
- Deaver, Jeffery. Hunting Time
- Eason, Lynette. Critical Threat
- McKinlay, Jenn. Fatal Fascinator
- Moore, Ian. Death and Croissants
- Shroff, Parini. The Bandit Queens
- Ziskin, James W. Bombay Monsoon
Non-Fiction
- Figes, Orlando. The Story of Russia
- Hari, Johann. Stolen Focus: Why You Can’t Pay Attention—and How to Think Deeply Again
- Kidd, Thomas S. Thomas Jefferson: A Biography of Spirit and Flesh
- Roberts, Andrew. The Last King of America: The Misunderstood Reign of George III
- Rodgers, Mary & Jesse Green. Shy: The Alarmingly Outspoken Memoirs of Mary Rodgers
- Rosiak, Luke. Race to the Bottom: Uncovering the Secret Forces Destroying American Public Education
- Summer, Seirian. Endless Forms: The Secret World of Wasps
- Weir, Alison. Queens of the Age of Chivalry: England’s Medieval Queens: Book Three
People are also reading…
YA Fiction/Non-fiction
- Black, Holly. The Cruel Prince
- Chima, Cinda Williams. Children of Ragnarok
- Ernshaw, Shea. A Wilderness of Stars
- Lisenby, Annie. A Three Letter Name
- Painter, Lynn. The Do-Over
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Butterfield, Moira. How Animals Build: Lift the Flaps to Discover Amazing Animal Homes
- Disney Princess: Comics Treasury
- Gifford, Clive. How Everything Works: Explore the World Around Us, With Loads of Flaps to Lift!
- Gifford, Clive. How Trains Works: Explore the World of Trains Inside and Out With Loads of Flaps to Lift!
- Hancock, James Gulliver. How Cities Work: Explore the City Inside, Outside and Underground. With Loads of Flaps the Lift
- Korman, Gordon. The Superteacher Project
- Martin, Ann M. The Baby-Sitters Club: Mary Anne’s Bad Luck Mystery
- Pilkey, Dav. Cat Kid: Comic Club Collaborations
- Pokémon: Gotta Catch ‘Em All! Deluxe Essential Handbook: The Need-to-Know Stats and Facts on Over 700 Pokémon
- Ryan, Pam Muñoz. The Dreamer
- Stilton, Geronimo. Mouse vs Wild
Picture Books
- Oldland, Nicholas. Big Bear Hug
- Patricelli, Leslie. Yummy Yucky
- Surgal, Jon. Have You Seen My Dinosaur?
Audiobook
- Clark, Mary Higgins & Alafair Burke. The Sleeping Beauty Killer
- Lobel, Arnold. Audio Collection: Grasshopper on the Road; Owl at Home; Small Pig; Uncle Elephant
- Minarik, Else Homelund. Little Bear Audio Collection
- Potter, Beatrix. The Complete Tales
- Robb, J. D. Chaos in Death
- Woods, Sherryl. A Slice of Heaven
Video (DVD)
- The Blacklist: The Complete First Season
- The Cider House Rules
- Friends: The Complete First Season