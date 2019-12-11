If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Berg, Elizabeth. The Confession Club
- Brown, Rita May. Scarlet Fever
- Cornwell, Bernard. Sword of Kings
- Fowler, Christopher. The Lonely Hour (Bryant and May—a Peculiar Crimes Unit Mystery)
- Kreuger, William Ken. Boundary Waters (The first of his series.)
- Meier, Leslie. Invitation Only Murder: A Lucy Stone Mystery
- Parra, Nancy J. Seven Deadly Zins (A California Wine Country Mystery)
- Putnam, Jonathan F. A House Divided: A Lincoln and Speed Mystery
- Riggs, Cynthia. Widow’s Wreath: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery
- Sayers, Dorothy L. Murder Must Advertise
- Smith, Martin Cruz. The Siberian Dilemma
Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Alfero, Teo. The Wolf Connection: What Wolves Can Teach us About Being Human
- Blackstock, Terri. Smoke Screen
- Clipston, Amy. The Bake Shop
- Ellis, Mary. Sweet Taste of Revenge
- Henry, Patti Callahan. The Perfect Love Song: A Christmas Story
- Johnstone, William W. with J.A. Johnstone. A Jensen Family Christmas
- Rummey, Hazel (ed.). Contention and other Frontier Stories: A Five Star Anthology
Non-Fiction
- Ashworth, Mick. Why North is Up: Map Conventions and Where They Came From
- Bookhiser, Richard. Give Me Liberty: A History of America’s Exceptional Idea
- Bragdon, Allen D. The Gingerbread Book
- Collins, Gail. No Stopping Us Now: The Adventures of Older Women in American History
- Delvaux, Catherine. 50 Simple Indoor Miniature Gardens
- Figes, Orlando. The Europeans: Three Lives and the Making of A Cosmopolitan Culture
- Gardini, Nicola. Long Live Latin: The Pleasures of a Useless Language
- Heller, Cathy. Don’t Keep Your Day Job: How to Turn Your Passion into Your Career
- Jones, Brian Jay. Becoming Dr. Seuss: Theodor Geisel and the Making of an American Imagination
- Krueger, Jim (et al.). Justice (A DC Graphic Novel, 3 Volumes)
- Owen, David. Volume Control: Hearing in a Deafening World
- Siegel, Bettina Elias. Kid Food: The Challenge of Feeding Children in a Highly Processed World
- Webb, Robert Lloyd. Ring the Bajar! The Banjo in America from Folklore to Factory
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Glaser, Karina Yan. The Vanderbeekers to the Rescue
- Kinney, Jeff. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball
- McManis, Charlene Willing with Traci Sorell. Indian No More
- Pearson, P. O’Connell. Fighting for the Forest: Boys of the Civilian Conservation Corp, 1933-1942
- Rundell, Katerine. The Good Thieves
Picture Books
- Agee, Jon. I want a Dog
- Aylesworth, Jim. The Gingerbread Man (a board book, illustrated by Barbara McClintock)
- Brett, Jan. Gingerbread Christmas
- Carle, Eric. Christmas Cheer for the Grouchy Ladybug
- Lambert, Jonny. Let’s All Creep Through Crocodile Creek
- Macy, Sue. The Book Rescuer: How a Mensch from Massachusetts Saved Yiddish Literature for Generations to Come (illustrated by Stacy Innerst)
- Scarry, Richard. The Gingerbread Man
Video (DVD)
- Andy Griffith Show, Season 4
- Bewitched, Season 3 and 4 (Elizabeth Montgomery)
- The Conversation (Gene Hackman)
- A Day Late and a Dollar Short (Whoopi Goldberg)
- Don Q, Son of Zorro (Douglas Fairbanks)
- Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
- Signed, Sealed, Delivered for Christmas
- To the Manor Born (BBC—Penelope Keith)
- World War II: When Lions Roared (Michael Cain, Bob Hoskins and Ed Begley, Jr)
