New library materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Berg, Elizabeth. The Confession Club
  • Brown, Rita May. Scarlet Fever
  • Cornwell, Bernard. Sword of Kings
  • Fowler, Christopher. The Lonely Hour (Bryant and May—a Peculiar Crimes Unit Mystery)
  • Kreuger, William Ken. Boundary Waters (The first of his series.)
  • Meier, Leslie. Invitation Only Murder: A Lucy Stone Mystery
  • Parra, Nancy J. Seven Deadly Zins (A California Wine Country Mystery)
  • Putnam, Jonathan F. A House Divided: A Lincoln and Speed Mystery
  • Riggs, Cynthia. Widow’s Wreath: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery
  • Sayers, Dorothy L. Murder Must Advertise
  • Smith, Martin Cruz. The Siberian Dilemma

Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Alfero, Teo. The Wolf Connection: What Wolves Can Teach us About Being Human
  • Blackstock, Terri. Smoke Screen
  • Clipston, Amy. The Bake Shop
  • Ellis, Mary. Sweet Taste of Revenge
  • Henry, Patti Callahan. The Perfect Love Song: A Christmas Story
  • Johnstone, William W. with J.A. Johnstone. A Jensen Family Christmas
  • Rummey, Hazel (ed.). Contention and other Frontier Stories: A Five Star Anthology

Non-Fiction

  • Ashworth, Mick. Why North is Up: Map Conventions and Where They Came From
  • Bookhiser, Richard. Give Me Liberty: A History of America’s Exceptional Idea
  • Bragdon, Allen D. The Gingerbread Book
  • Collins, Gail. No Stopping Us Now: The Adventures of Older Women in American History
  • Delvaux, Catherine. 50 Simple Indoor Miniature Gardens
  • Figes, Orlando. The Europeans: Three Lives and the Making of A Cosmopolitan Culture
  • Gardini, Nicola. Long Live Latin: The Pleasures of a Useless Language
  • Heller, Cathy. Don’t Keep Your Day Job: How to Turn Your Passion into Your Career
  • Jones, Brian Jay. Becoming Dr. Seuss: Theodor Geisel and the Making of an American Imagination
  • Krueger, Jim (et al.).  Justice (A DC Graphic Novel, 3 Volumes)
  • Owen, David. Volume Control: Hearing in a Deafening World
  • Siegel, Bettina Elias. Kid Food: The Challenge of Feeding Children in a Highly Processed World
  • Webb, Robert Lloyd. Ring the Bajar! The Banjo in America from Folklore to Factory
J Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Glaser, Karina Yan. The Vanderbeekers to the Rescue
  • Kinney, Jeff. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball
  • McManis, Charlene Willing with Traci Sorell. Indian No More
  • Pearson, P. O’Connell. Fighting for the Forest: Boys of the Civilian Conservation Corp, 1933-1942
  • Rundell, Katerine. The Good Thieves

Picture Books

  • Agee, Jon. I want a Dog
  • Aylesworth, Jim. The Gingerbread Man (a board book, illustrated by Barbara McClintock)
  • Brett, Jan.  Gingerbread Christmas
  • Carle, Eric. Christmas Cheer for the Grouchy Ladybug
  • Lambert, Jonny. Let’s All Creep Through Crocodile Creek
  • Macy, Sue. The Book Rescuer: How a Mensch from Massachusetts Saved Yiddish Literature for Generations to Come (illustrated by Stacy Innerst)
  • Scarry, Richard. The Gingerbread Man

Video (DVD)

  • Andy Griffith Show, Season 4
  • Bewitched, Season 3 and 4 (Elizabeth Montgomery)
  • The Conversation (Gene Hackman)
  • A Day Late and a Dollar Short (Whoopi Goldberg)
  • Don Q, Son of Zorro (Douglas Fairbanks)
  • Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
  • Signed, Sealed, Delivered for Christmas
  • To the Manor Born (BBC—Penelope Keith)
  • World War II: When Lions Roared (Michael Cain, Bob Hoskins and Ed Begley, Jr)

