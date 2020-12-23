 Skip to main content
New materials in Ozark Regional Library System
New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

  Updated
Ozark Regional Library

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Coble, Coleen. Two Reasons to Run
  • Hawke, Sam. Hollow Empire: A Poison War Novel (Sci-Fi/Fantasy)
  • Hyde, Catherine Ryan. My Name is Anton
  • Lethem, Jonathan. The Arrest
  • McCall Smith, Alexander. How to Raise an Elephant (a No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency Novel)
  • McPherson, Catriona. The Turning Tide
  • Queen, Emily. The Murder Next Door (Mrs. Lillywhite Investigates)
  • Patterson, James. Deadly Cross
  • Perry, Anne. Traitors’ Gate
  • Rosenfelt, David. Silent Bite: An Andy Carpenter Mystery
  • Shelton, Paige. Cold Wind

Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Camilleri, Andrea. The Sicilian
  • Longworth, M.L. The Secrets of the Bastide Blanche: A Provencal Mystery
  • Talusan, Meredith. Fairest: A Memoir

Non-Fiction

  • 2021 Rand McNally Road Atlas
  • The Best of James Herriot: Favorite Memories of a Country Vet
  • Blevins, Brooks. A History of the Ozarks, Vol. 2— The Conflicted Ozarks
  • Brown, Maegan. Beautiful Boards: 50 Amazing Snack Boards for Any Occasion
  • Hope, Bradley and Justin Scheck. Blood and Oil: Mohammed Bin Salman’s Ruthless Quest for Global Power
  • Kitcher, John. Peterson Reference Guide to Bird Behavior
  • Mansfield, Rick. A Riverman’s Legacy and Other Ozark Tales. 
  • Ricks, Thomas E. First Principles: What America’s Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How that Shaped Our Country
  • Romanov, Tania. One Hundred Years of Exile: A Romanov’s Search for Her Father’s Russia
  • Sittenfeld, Curtis (ed.). The Best American Short Stories, 2020
  • Tweedy, Jeff. How to Write One Song

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Brasseur, Rousseaux. The Pilgrims Progress: A Poetic Retelling of John Bunyan’s Classic Tale (Illustrations by Katya Longhi)
  • Britannica All New Kids’ Encyclopedia
  • Dickinson, Rachel. Tools of the Ancient Romans: A Kid’s Guide to the History and Science of Life in Ancient Rome
  • Jocelyn, Marthe. Aggie Morton Mystery Queen: The Body Under the Piano (Illustrated by Isabelle Follath)
  • O’Donnell, Tom. Hamstersaurus Rex vs. Squirrel Kong
  • Pilkey, Dav. Dog Man: Grime and Punishment
  • Rainey, Merrill. Color Cut Create: Horse Ranch (Over 70 Paper Toys and Projects)
  • Saunders, Kate. Trouble at Planet Christmas
  • Ralph, J.S. The Revenge of Ogystone

Picture Books

  • Canyon, Christopher. John Denver’s Sunshine on My Shoulders (Illustrated, with Score and CD)
  • Canyon, Christopher. John Denver’s Take Me Home Country Roads (Illustrated, with Score and CD)
  • Jeffers, Oliver. Stuck
  • LaRocca, Rajani. Seven Golden Rings: A Tale of Music and Math (Illustrated by Archana Sreenivasan)
  • Lucado, Max. Small Gifts in God’s Hands (Illustrated by Cheri Bladholm)
  • Soosh, Dad by My Side

Video (DVD)

  • DaVinci Code (Tom Hanks)
  • Desires of the Heart
  • Destry Rides Again (James Stewart and Marlene Dietrich)
  • Golden Girls, Season 1
