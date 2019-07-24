If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Ashley, Jennifer. Death in Kew Gardens (A Below Stairs Mystery)
- Carlisle, Kate. The Book Supremacy
- Dams, Jeanne M. A Dagger Before Me: A Dorothy Martin Mystery
- Drake, David. To Clear Away the Sky (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Frank, Dorothea Benton. Queen Bee
- Lovesey, Peter. Bertie: The Complete Prince. of Wales Mysteries
- Mallery, Susan. The Summer of Sunshine and Margot
- Macomer, Debbie. Window on the Bay
- Montclair, Allison. The Right Sort of Man: A Mystery
- O’Doherty, Carolyn. Rewind
- Rhinehart, Mary Roberts. Miss Pinkerton
- Steel, Danielle. Lost and Found
- Silva, Daniel The New Girl
- Smith, Jill Eileen. The Heart of a King: The Loves of Solomon
- Weiner, Jennifer. Mrs. Everything
Large Print
- Bilski, Tory. Wild Horse of the Summer Sun: A Memoir of Iceland
- Graham, Heather. The Summoning
- Hyde, Catherine Ryan. Heaven Adjacent
- Lloyd, Catherine. Death Comes to Bath: A Kurland St. Mary Mystery
- Martin, Jack. Riding the Vengeance Trail (Linford Westerns)
- Parker, Samuel. Boarder Son
- Peterson, Tracie. Wherever You Go
- Reay, Katherine. The Printed Letter Bookshop
Non-Fiction
- Blevins, Brooks. A History of the Ozarks: The Old Ozarks, Vol. 1
- Cox, Brian and Andrew Cohen. Wonders of the Universe
- Dean, Peggy. Botanical Line Drawing: 200 Step—By-Step Flowers, Leaves Cacti, Succulents, and other Items Found in Nature
- von Humboldt, Alexander. Selected Writings
- Keefe, James F. and Lynn Morrow. The White River Chronicles of S.C. Turnbo: Man and Wildlife on the Ozarks Frontier
- Krishna, Priya with Ritu Krishna. You Can Cook It! —Indian (-ish): Recipes and Antics from a Modern American Family
- Little, Brian R. Me, Myself, and Us: The Science of Personality and the Art of Well-Being
- McClay, Wilfred M. Land of Hope: An Invitation to the Great American Story
- Montgomery, Sy. The Soul of an Octopus: A Surprising Exploration into the Wonder of Consciousness
- Pyper, Britannie. Adorkable Bubble Bath Crafts
YA Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Akiyoshi, Rikako The Dark Maidens
- Bolitho, Mark. Doctor Who Origami
- Cole, Olivia. A Conspiracy of Stars (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Gaiman, Neil and Michael Reaves. Interworld (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- McDonald, Ian. Planesrunner (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Monir, Alexandra. The Final Six (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Smith, Crystal. Bloodleaf (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Smucker, Shawn. The Edge of Over There (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Wells, Dan. Bluescreen: A Mirador Novel (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Cervantes, Angela. Lety Out Loud
- Kelly, Lynne. Song For a Whale
- MacLeod, Elizabeth and Frieda Wishinsky. How to Become an Accidental Genius
- McCollum, Sean. Handbook to UFOs, Crop Circles and Alien Encounters
- Medina, Meg. Merci Suarez Changes Gears
- Rose, Deborah Lee and Jane Veltkamp. Beauty and the Beak
- Sage, Angie. Rise of the Dragons
- Scandiffio, Laura. Digging Deep: How Science Unearths Puzzles from the Past
Video (DVD)
- Manhunt (Martin Clunes, PBS)
- Moana (Disney)
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Their
- The Theory of Everything
- Thor
- Transformers: Dark of the Moon
- Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.