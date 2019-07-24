{{featured_button_text}}
New library materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Ashley, Jennifer. Death in Kew Gardens (A Below Stairs Mystery)
  • Carlisle, Kate. The Book Supremacy
  • Dams, Jeanne M. A Dagger Before Me: A Dorothy Martin Mystery
  • Drake, David. To Clear Away the Sky (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Frank, Dorothea Benton. Queen Bee
  • Lovesey, Peter. Bertie: The Complete Prince. of Wales Mysteries
  • Mallery, Susan. The Summer of Sunshine and Margot
  • Macomer, Debbie. Window on the Bay
  • Montclair, Allison. The Right Sort of Man: A Mystery
  • O’Doherty, Carolyn. Rewind
  • Rhinehart, Mary Roberts. Miss Pinkerton
  • Steel, Danielle. Lost and Found
  • Silva, Daniel The New Girl
  • Smith, Jill Eileen. The Heart of a King: The Loves of Solomon
  • Weiner, Jennifer. Mrs. Everything

Large Print

  • Bilski, Tory. Wild Horse of the Summer Sun: A Memoir of Iceland
  • Graham, Heather. The Summoning
  • Hyde, Catherine Ryan. Heaven Adjacent
  • Lloyd, Catherine. Death Comes to Bath: A Kurland St. Mary Mystery
  • Martin, Jack. Riding the Vengeance Trail (Linford Westerns)
  • Parker, Samuel. Boarder Son
  • Peterson, Tracie. Wherever You Go
  • Reay, Katherine. The Printed Letter Bookshop

Non-Fiction

  • Blevins, Brooks.  A History of the Ozarks:  The Old Ozarks, Vol. 1
  • Cox, Brian and Andrew Cohen. Wonders of the Universe
  • Dean, Peggy. Botanical Line Drawing: 200 Step—By-Step Flowers, Leaves Cacti, Succulents, and other Items Found in Nature
  • von Humboldt, Alexander. Selected Writings
  • Keefe, James F. and Lynn Morrow. The White River Chronicles of S.C. Turnbo: Man and Wildlife on the Ozarks Frontier
  • Krishna, Priya with Ritu Krishna. You Can Cook It! —Indian (-ish): Recipes and Antics from a Modern American Family
  • Little, Brian R. Me, Myself, and Us: The Science of Personality and the Art of Well-Being
  • McClay, Wilfred M. Land of Hope: An Invitation to the Great American Story
  • Montgomery, Sy. The Soul of an Octopus: A Surprising Exploration into the Wonder of Consciousness
  • Pyper, Britannie. Adorkable Bubble Bath Crafts

YA Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Akiyoshi, Rikako The Dark Maidens
  • Bolitho, Mark. Doctor Who Origami
  • Cole, Olivia. A Conspiracy of Stars (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Gaiman, Neil and Michael Reaves. Interworld (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • McDonald, Ian. Planesrunner (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Monir, Alexandra. The Final Six  (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Smith, Crystal. Bloodleaf (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Smucker, Shawn. The Edge of Over There (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Wells, Dan. Bluescreen: A Mirador Novel (Science Fiction/Fantasy)

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Cervantes, Angela. Lety Out Loud
  • Kelly, Lynne. Song For a Whale
  • MacLeod, Elizabeth and Frieda Wishinsky. How to Become an Accidental Genius
  • McCollum, Sean. Handbook to UFOs, Crop Circles and Alien Encounters
  • Medina, Meg. Merci Suarez Changes Gears
  • Rose, Deborah Lee and Jane Veltkamp. Beauty and the Beak
  • Sage, Angie. Rise of the Dragons
  • Scandiffio, Laura. Digging Deep: How Science Unearths Puzzles from the Past

Video (DVD)

  • Manhunt (Martin Clunes, PBS)
  • Moana (Disney)
  • Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Their
  • The Theory of Everything
  • Thor
  • Transformers: Dark of the Moon
  • Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

