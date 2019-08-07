If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Ace Atkins. The Shameless
- Barnett, Karen. Ever Faithful: A Vintage National Parks Novel
- Benz, Chanelle. The Gone Dead
- James, Miranda. The Pawful Truth
- Lippman, Laura. Lady in the lake
- Rendell, Ruth. Harm Done: An Inspector Wexford Novel
- Wick, Lori. Sophie’s Heart
- Willig, Lauren. The Summer Country
Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Graham, Dale. Lonely is the Hunter (Linford Westerns)
- Green, Jane. The Friends We Keep
- Johnstone, William W. with J.A. Johnstone. The Jackals
- Perry, Marta. When Secrets Strike (House of Secrets)
- Russell, Craig. The Devil Aspect
- Thompson, Victoria. Murder on Trinity Place: A Gaslight Mystery
- Walker, Wendy. The Night Before
- Winters, Ben H. Golden State
- Wolfe, Ethan J. The Cattle Drive (Western)
Mass Market
- Flower, Amanda. Premeditated Peppermint: An Amish Candy Shop Mystery
- Roberts, Sheila. The Summer Retreat: A Moonlight Harbor Novel
- Stone, David. The Venetian Judgement
- Stone, David. The Skorpion Directive
Non-Fiction
- Clarke, Thurston. Honorable Exit: How a Few Brave Americans Risked All to Save Our Vietnamese Allies at the End of the War
- Connell, John. The Farmer’s Son: Calving Season on a Family Farm
- Ewing, Kateri. Look Closer Draw Better: Expert Techniques for Realistic Drawing
- Feder, Kenneth L. Archaeological Oddities: A Field Guide to Forty Claims of Lost Civilizations, Ancient Visitors, and other Strange Sites in North America
- Glasser, Nolan. Why You Like It: The Science and Culture of Musical Taste
- Gorges, Eric with Jon Sternfeld. A Craftsman’s Legacy: Why Working with Our Hands Gives us Meaning
- Hale, Shannon and LeUyen Pham. Real Friends (Graphic Novel)
- Kagge, Erling. Walking: One Step at A Time
- Larson, Margaret. Wood Shop: Handy Skills and Creative Building Projects for Kids
- Levin, Caroline D. Living With Blind Dogs: A Resource Book and Training Guide for Owners of Blind and Low-Vision Dogs
- Lockley, Thomas and Geoffrey Girard. African Samurai: The True Story of Yasuke, a Legendary Black Warrior in Feudal Japan
- Maley, John. Wanderer on the American Frontier: The Travels of John Maley, 1808-1813
- Taseer, Aatish. The Twice Born: Life and Death on the Ganges
YA Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Carman, Patrick. Skeleton Creek
- Durst, Sarah Beth. Fire and Heist
- Landis, Matthew. The Not so Boring Letters of Private Nobody
- Lu, Marie. Legend (#1)
- Lu, Marie. Prodigy (Legend #2)
- Lu, Marie. Champion (Legend #3)
- Yancey, Rick. The Infinite Sea (The 5th Wave)
- Yancey, Rick. The Last Star (The 5th Wave)
Board Books
- ABC Universe
- Gamble, Adam and Mark Jasper. Good Night Galaxy
- Hutton, John and Doug Cenko. Cows!
- Mitchem, James. Good Night, Baby Moon: A Bedtime Tale about the Moon
- Shaw, Stephanie. By the Light of the Moon (Illustrated by Rebecca Harry)
Video (DVD)
- The A Team
- Agatha Raisin Series one
- The Arrow, Season one
- Clash of the Titans
- Curious George Goes to the Hospital
- Mirror, Mirror (Julia Roberts)
- Mulan (Disney)
