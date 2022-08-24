New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Barrett, Lorna. Clause of Death
- Bradley, Patricia. Deception
- Brett, Simon. Death and the Decorator
- Bush, Nancy. The Neighbors
- Chambers, Becky. Prayer for the Crown-Shy
- Chiaverini, Jennifer. Switchboard Soldiers: A Novel of the Heroic Women Who Served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps During World War I
- Child, Lincoln. Chrysalis
- Collis, Steven T. Praying With the Enemy
- Griffiths, Elly. The Locked Room
- Holmes, Linda. Flying Solo
- Holmes, N. L. Bird in a Snare
- Koontz, Dean. The Big Dark Sky
- Macomber, Debbie. The Best Is Yet to Come
- March, Nev. Peril at the Exposition
- McMillan, Rachel. The Mozart Code
- Munier, Paula. The Wedding Plot
- Scott, Anika. The Soviet Sisters
- Silva, Daniel. Portrait of an Unknown Woman
- Thor, Brad. Rising Tiger
- Webb, Brandon & John David Mann. Cold Fear
Non-Fiction
- Buck, Rinker. Life on the Mississippi: An Epic American Adventure
- Harra, Todd. Last Rites: The Evolution of the American Funeral
- Kazan, Samira. Lebanese Cuisine: The Authentic Cookbook
- Kissinger, Henry. Leadership: Six Studies in World Strategy
- Lewis, Damien. Agent Josephine: American Beauty, French Hero, British Spy
- Morden, Simon. The Red Planet: A Natural History of Mars
- Singh, Simran Jeet. The Light We Give: How Sikh Wisdom Can Transform Your Life
- Trueman, Carl R. Strange New World: How Thinkers and Activists Refined Identity and Sparked the Sexual Revolution
YA Fiction/Non-fiction
- Lippincott, Rachael, Mikki Daughtry & Tobias Iaconis. Five Feet Apart
- McCombs, Victoria. Oathbound
- Redgate, Riley. Alone Out Here
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Hussain, Salma. The Secret Diary of Mona Hasan
- Phillips, Tom. The Curious League of Detectives and Thieves: Egypt’s Fire
- Wolk, Lauren. My Own Lightning
Picture Books
- Dotlich, Rebecca Kai. What is Math?
- Portis, Antoinette. A Seed Grows
- Sicuro, Aimée. If You Find a Leaf
Large Print
- Barr, Lisa. Woman on Fire
- Cotton, Ralph. Bad River
- Faye, Lyndsay. Observations by Gaslight: Stories from the World of Sherlock Holmes
- Goddard, Elizabeth. Deadly Target
- Haines, Carolyn. Lady of Bones
- Heath, Lorraine. Girls of Flight City: Inspired by True Events, a Novel of WWII, the Royal Air Force, and Texas
- Johnstone, William W. & J. A. Johnstone. Dead River
- Martin, Charles. The Record Keeper
Audiobook
- Buck, Rinker. Life on the Mississippi: An Epic American Adventure
Video (DVD)
- Zumba Fitness: Complete Total-Body Transformation System