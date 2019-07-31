If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Brodesser-Akner. Taffy. Fleishman is in Trouble
- Brooks, Terry. The Fall of Shannara: The Stiehl Assassin
- Castillo, Linda. Shamed
- Connolly, Sheila. Killer in the Carriage House
- Davidson, Hilary. One Small Sacrifice: A Thriller
- Emery, Anne. Though the Heavens Fall: A Collins-Burke Mystery
- Freeman, Dianne. A Lady’s Guide to Gossip and Murder: A Countess of Harleigh Mystery
- Heley, Veronica. False Account: An Abbot Agency Mystery
- Karst, Leslie. Murder from Scratch
- Rozan, S. J. Paper Son: A Lydia Chin/Bill Smith Novel
- Kring, Sandra. A Life of Bright Ideas
- Maden, Mike. Tom Clancy: Enemy Contact
- Turnbull, Cadwell. The Lesson
- Whitehead, Colson. The Nickel Boys
Large Print
- Hatcher, Robin Lee. Cross My Heart
- Oaks, Ned. Quarter to Midnight (Lindford Westerns)
- Taylor, Gillian F. Outlaw Express (Lindford Westerns)
- Thor, Brad. Backlash
- Rutherford, Derek. Dead Man’s Eyes (Lindford Westerns)
Mass Market Paperbacks
- Graham, Heather. The Summoning
- Lee, Amanda. Thread on Arrival
- Perry, Marta. Amish Outsider
Non-Fiction
- Fazekas, Andrew. Backyard Guide to the Night Sky
- Flores, Dan L. Southern Counterpart to Lewis and Clark— The Freeman and Custis Expedition of 1806
- Ghayour, Sabrina. Bazaar: Vibrant Vegetarian Recipes
- Ginsburg, Ruth Bader. My Own Words
- Michel, Arthur Holland. Eyes in the Sky: The Secret Rise of Gorgon Stare and How it will Watch us All
- Reines, Ariana. A Sand Book: Poems
- Rhodes, Joel. A Missouri Railroad Pioneer: The Life of Louis Houck
- Sassoon, Rosemary. The Practical Guide to Calligraphy
- Scalia, Antonin. On Faith: Lessons From an American Believer
- Sciutto, Jim. The Shadow War: Inside Russia’s and China’s Secret Operations to Defeat America
- Steves, Rick. Prague and the Czech Republic
- Weitzman, Gary. Complete Guide to Pet Health, Behavior and Happiness
- Yager, Jan. How to Self-Publish Your Book: A Complete Guide to Writing, Editing, Marketing and Selling Your own Book
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Bunzl, Peter. Cogheart: A Stunning Adventure of Danger and Daring
- Davey, Owen. Fanatical About Frogs
- Kelly, Mark. Astrotwins: Project Blastoff
- Kortenkamp, Steve. Robots in Space (Future Explorers)
- Leach, Sara. Slug Days
- Levy, Joshua. Seventh Grade vs. The Galaxy
- Melvin, Leland. Chasing Space
- Parry, Rosanne. A Wolf Called Wander
- Popova, Maria (ed.). A Velocity of Being: Letters to a Young Reader
Video (DVD/Blu-ray)
- Beauty and the Beast, Season 1
- Bewitched: the First Three Episodes
- The Circle (Emma Watson and Tom Hanks)
- Heartland (Season 11)
- Ice Age: Continental Drift
- I, Robot (Will Smith)
- Mouse Hunt
- Return to Neverland
- Real Wheels: Travel Adventures
- Secret of the Wings (Disney)
- Shirley Temple Festival
- The Water Babies
