{{featured_button_text}}
New library materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

 Democrat News file photo

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Brodesser-Akner. Taffy.  Fleishman is in Trouble
  • Brooks, Terry. The Fall of Shannara: The Stiehl Assassin
  • Castillo, Linda. Shamed
  • Connolly, Sheila. Killer in the Carriage House
  • Davidson, Hilary. One Small Sacrifice: A Thriller
  • Emery, Anne. Though the Heavens Fall: A Collins-Burke Mystery
  • Freeman, Dianne. A Lady’s Guide to Gossip and Murder: A Countess of Harleigh Mystery
  • Heley, Veronica. False Account: An Abbot Agency Mystery
  • Karst, Leslie. Murder from Scratch
  • Rozan, S. J. Paper Son: A Lydia Chin/Bill Smith Novel
  • Kring, Sandra. A Life of Bright Ideas
  • Maden, Mike.  Tom Clancy: Enemy Contact
  • Turnbull, Cadwell. The Lesson
  • Whitehead, Colson. The Nickel Boys

Large Print

  • Hatcher, Robin Lee. Cross My Heart
  • Oaks, Ned. Quarter to Midnight (Lindford Westerns)
  • Taylor, Gillian F. Outlaw Express (Lindford Westerns)
  • Thor, Brad. Backlash
  • Rutherford, Derek. Dead Man’s Eyes (Lindford Westerns)

Mass Market Paperbacks

  • Graham, Heather. The Summoning
  • Lee, Amanda. Thread on Arrival
  • Perry, Marta. Amish Outsider

Non-Fiction

  • Fazekas, Andrew. Backyard Guide to the Night Sky
  • Flores, Dan L. Southern Counterpart to Lewis and Clark— The Freeman and Custis Expedition of 1806
  • Ghayour, Sabrina. Bazaar: Vibrant Vegetarian Recipes
  • Ginsburg, Ruth Bader. My Own Words
  • Michel, Arthur Holland. Eyes in the Sky: The Secret Rise of Gorgon Stare and How it will Watch us All
  • Reines, Ariana. A Sand Book: Poems
  • Rhodes, Joel.  A Missouri Railroad Pioneer: The Life of Louis Houck
  • Sassoon, Rosemary. The Practical Guide to Calligraphy
  • Scalia, Antonin. On Faith: Lessons From an American Believer
  • Sciutto, Jim. The Shadow War: Inside Russia’s and China’s Secret Operations to Defeat America
  • Steves, Rick. Prague and the Czech Republic
  • Weitzman, Gary. Complete Guide to Pet Health, Behavior and Happiness
  • Yager, Jan. How to Self-Publish Your Book: A Complete Guide to Writing, Editing, Marketing and Selling Your own Book

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Bunzl, Peter. Cogheart: A Stunning Adventure of Danger and Daring
  • Davey, Owen. Fanatical About Frogs
  • Kelly, Mark. Astrotwins: Project Blastoff
  • Kortenkamp, Steve. Robots in Space (Future Explorers)
  • Leach, Sara. Slug Days
  • Levy, Joshua. Seventh Grade vs. The Galaxy
  • Melvin, Leland. Chasing Space
  • Parry, Rosanne. A Wolf Called Wander
  • Popova, Maria (ed.). A Velocity of Being: Letters to a Young Reader

Video (DVD/Blu-ray)

  • Beauty and the Beast, Season 1
  • Bewitched: the First Three Episodes
  • The Circle (Emma Watson and Tom Hanks)
  • Heartland (Season 11)
  • Ice Age: Continental Drift
  • I, Robot (Will Smith)
  • Mouse Hunt
  • Return to Neverland
  • Real Wheels: Travel Adventures
  • Secret of the Wings (Disney)
  • Shirley Temple Festival
  • The Water Babies

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments