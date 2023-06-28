If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

Crochiere, Nancy. Graceland

Goldberg, Paul.

The Dissident

Goodman, Alison.

The Benevolent Society of Ill-Mannered Ladies

Guhrke, Laura Lee.

Bookshop Cinderella

Higgins, Kristan.

A Little Ray of Sunshine

Jalaluddin, Uzma.

Much Ado About Nada

Knight, Eliza.

Starring Adele Astaire

Lowe, T. I.

Indigo Isle

Norman, Matthew.

Charm City Rocks

Peterson, Tracie & Kimberley Woodhouse.

The Heart’s Choice

Rosche, Janine.

With Every Memory

Smiley, Brenda.

Unearthed

Thayne, RaeAnne.

The Cafe at Beach End

Thomas, Julia Bryan.

The Radcliff Ladies’ Reading Club

Thorogood, Robert.

Death Comes to Marlow

Non-Fiction

Ackerman, Jennifer. What an Owl Knows: The New Science of the World’s Most Enigmatic Birds

Barber, Charles.

In the Blood: How Two Outsiders Solved a Centuries-Old Medical Mystery and Took on the US Army

Feller, Bruce.

The Search: Finding Meaningful Work in a Post-Career World

Formosa, Dan & Paul Hamburger.

Baseball Field Guide: An In-Depth Illustrated Guide to the Complete Rules of Baseball

Gleick, Peter.

The Three Ages of Water: Prehistoric Past, Imperiled Present, and a Hope for the Future

Prince Harry.

Spare

Watson, Robert P.

America’s First Plague: The Deadly 1793 Epidemic that Crippled a Young Nation

Wimmer, Chris.

The Summer of 1876: Outlaws, Lawmen, and Legends in the Season That Defined the American West

Wukovits, John.

Lost at Sea: Eddie Rickenbacker’s Twenty-Four Days Adrift on the Pacific—A World War II Tale of Courage and Faith

YA Fiction/Non-Fiction

Durst, Sarah Beth. The Lake House

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

Battersby, Katherine. Cranky Chicken: Crankosaurus

Brockenbrough, Martha.

To Catch a Thief

Craft, Jerry.

School Trip

Franck, Ed & Thé Tjong-Khing.

The Moon Is a Ball: Stories of Panda & Squirrel

Lloyd, Megan Wagner.

Squished

Ponti, James.

City Spies: Forbidden City

Rothman, Julia:

Wildlife Anatomy: The Curious Lives & Features of Wild Animals Around the World

Spires, Ashley.

Burt the Beetle Lives Here!

Thomas, J. E.

Control Freaks

Valério, Geraldo.

Two Green Birds

Picture Books

Arnold, Elana K. Starla Jean: Which Came First: The Chicken or the Friendship?

Boynton, Sandra.

Woo Hoo! You’re Doing Great!

Jarvis.

Bear and Bird: The Picnic and Other Stories

Markle, Sandra.

Could You Ever Dive with Dolphins?

Marshall, Elder Albert D. & Louise Zimanyi.

Walking Together

Medina, Juana. Elena Rides

Meisel, Paul.

I See a Bat

Teckentrup, Britta.

Bee: A Peek-Through Board Book

Tullet, Hervé.

Tap! Tap! Tap! Dance! Dance! Dance!

Large Print

Roberts, Nora. Identity

Rosenberg, Joel C.

The Libyan Diversion

Thompson, Victoria.

City of Fortune

Woods, Stuart.

Near Miss

Video (DVD)

The Legend of Korra: The Complete Series

Murdoch Mysteries: Season 15