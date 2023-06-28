If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
Crochiere, Nancy. Graceland
- Goldberg, Paul.
The Dissident
- Goodman, Alison.
The Benevolent Society of Ill-Mannered Ladies
- Guhrke, Laura Lee.
Bookshop Cinderella
- Higgins, Kristan.
A Little Ray of Sunshine
- Jalaluddin, Uzma.
Much Ado About Nada
- Knight, Eliza.
Starring Adele Astaire
- Lowe, T. I.
Indigo Isle
- Norman, Matthew.
Charm City Rocks
- Peterson, Tracie & Kimberley Woodhouse.
The Heart’s Choice
- Rosche, Janine.
With Every Memory
- Smiley, Brenda.
Unearthed
- Thayne, RaeAnne.
The Cafe at Beach End
- Thomas, Julia Bryan.
The Radcliff Ladies’ Reading Club
- Thorogood, Robert.
Death Comes to Marlow
Non-Fiction
Ackerman, Jennifer. What an Owl Knows: The New Science of the World’s Most Enigmatic Birds
- Barber, Charles.
In the Blood: How Two Outsiders Solved a Centuries-Old Medical Mystery and Took on the US Army
- Feller, Bruce.
The Search: Finding Meaningful Work in a Post-Career World
- Formosa, Dan & Paul Hamburger.
Baseball Field Guide: An In-Depth Illustrated Guide to the Complete Rules of Baseball
- Gleick, Peter.
The Three Ages of Water: Prehistoric Past, Imperiled Present, and a Hope for the Future
- Prince Harry.
Spare
- Watson, Robert P.
America’s First Plague: The Deadly 1793 Epidemic that Crippled a Young Nation
- Wimmer, Chris.
The Summer of 1876: Outlaws, Lawmen, and Legends in the Season That Defined the American West
- Wukovits, John.
Lost at Sea: Eddie Rickenbacker’s Twenty-Four Days Adrift on the Pacific—A World War II Tale of Courage and Faith
YA Fiction/Non-Fiction
Durst, Sarah Beth. The Lake House
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
Battersby, Katherine. Cranky Chicken: Crankosaurus
- Brockenbrough, Martha.
To Catch a Thief
- Craft, Jerry.
School Trip
- Franck, Ed & Thé Tjong-Khing.
The Moon Is a Ball: Stories of Panda & Squirrel
- Lloyd, Megan Wagner.
Squished
- Ponti, James.
City Spies: Forbidden City
- Rothman, Julia:
Wildlife Anatomy: The Curious Lives & Features of Wild Animals Around the World
- Spires, Ashley.
Burt the Beetle Lives Here!
- Thomas, J. E.
Control Freaks
- Valério, Geraldo.
Two Green Birds
Picture Books
Arnold, Elana K. Starla Jean: Which Came First: The Chicken or the Friendship?
- Boynton, Sandra.
Woo Hoo! You’re Doing Great!
- Jarvis.
Bear and Bird: The Picnic and Other Stories
- Markle, Sandra.
Could You Ever Dive with Dolphins?
- Marshall, Elder Albert D. & Louise Zimanyi.
Walking Together
Medina, Juana. Elena Rides
- Meisel, Paul.
I See a Bat
- Teckentrup, Britta.
Bee: A Peek-Through Board Book
- Tullet, Hervé.
Tap! Tap! Tap! Dance! Dance! Dance!
Large Print
Roberts, Nora. Identity
- Rosenberg, Joel C.
The Libyan Diversion
- Thompson, Victoria.
City of Fortune
- Woods, Stuart.
Near Miss
Video (DVD)
The Legend of Korra: The Complete Series
Murdoch Mysteries: Season 15