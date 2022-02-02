New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
• Alexander, Ellie. Bake, Borrow, and Steal
• Allende, Isabel. Violeta
• Arlen, Tessa. Royal Service to the Queen
• Attwood, Rachel. Outcasts of the Wildwood
• Benedict, Marie. Her Hidden Genius
• Braffet, Kelly. The Broken Tower
• Brennan, Allison. The Sorority Murder
• Brown, Fredric. The Fabulous Clipjoint
• Bull, Emma. Territory
• Burke, Alafair. Find Me
• Chen, Mike. Light Years From Home
• Coble, Colleen. A Stranger’s Game
• Cogman, Genevieve. The Secret Chapter
• Collette, Abby. A Killer Sundae
• Crane, M.M. Bold Fortune
• Cumming, Charles. Box 88
• Cutler, Judith. Death’s Long Shadow
• Delany, Vicki. A Three Book Problem
• Eason, Lynette. Life Flight
• Fluke, Joanne. Christmas Dessert Murder
• Frantz, Laura. A Heart Adrift
• Graves, Stephanie. Olive Bright, Pigeoneer
• Gray, Claudia. The Fallen Star (Star Wars: The High Republic)
• Hawkins, Rachel. Reckless Girls
• Hawks, Arlem. Beyond the Lavender Fields
• Hawley, Noah. Anthem
• Hedlund, Jody. Never Leave Me
• Ho, Jean Chen. Fiona and Jane
• Houston, Victoria. Wolf Hollow
• Ide, Joe. The Goodbye Coast (A Philip Marlowe Novel)
• Jen, Gish. Thank You, Mr. Nixon
• Judd, Alan. A Fine Madness
• Rollins, James. The Starless Crown
Non-Fiction
• Almossawi, Ali. An Illustrated Book of Loaded language
• Brown, Brené. Atlas of the Heart
• Ford, Richard Thompson. Dress Codes
• Ham, Anthony. The Last Lions of Africa
• J.K. Lasser’s: Your Income Tax 2022 for Preparing Your 2021 Tax Return
• Orzel, Chad. A Brief History of Time Keeping
• Richards, Neil. Why Privacy Matters
• Rutherford, Adam & Hannah Fry. The Complete Guide to Absolutely Everything
• Shapiro, Susan. The Book Bible
Large Print
• Austin, Lynn. Chasing Shadows
• Benton, Lori. Shiloh
• Chow, Jennifer J. Mimi Lee Cracks the Code
• Cole, John N. In Maine
• Fire Mountain and Other Survival Stories
• Gable, Michelle. The Bookseller’s Secret
• Johnstone, William W. & J.A. Johnstone. Red River Vengeance
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
• Avery, Annaliese. The Nightsilver Promise
• Gibbons, Gail. Volcanoes
• Krach, Maywan Shen. D is for Doufu
• Stanley, Diane. Second Sleep
Picture Book
• Greanias, Margaret Chiu. Amah Faraway
• Manley, Ben. Albert Talbot Master of Disguise
• Read to me Grandma
YA Fiction/Non-fiction
• Burton, Jessie. Medusa: The Girl Behind the Myth
• Packer, Alex J. Slaying Digital Dragons