If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Baker, Chandler. Whisper Network
- Box, C.J. The Bitterroots
- Brett, Simon. The Killer in the Choir: A Fethering Mystery
- Coulter, Catherine. Labyrinth
- Denton, Lauren K. Glory Road
- Gaynor, Hazeel and Heather Webb. Meet Me in Moraco (A Novel of Grace Kelly’s Royal Wedding)
- Gelman, Laurie. You’ve Been Volunteered: A Class Mom Novel
- Hassib, Rajia. A Pure Heart
- Gregory, Phillipa. The Lady of the Rivers
- Lombardo, Claire. The Most Fun We Ever Had
- Obreht, Téa. Inland
- Roberts, Nora. The Welcoming
- Stringer, Jay. Marah Chase and the Conqueror’s Tomb (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Trow, M. J. Black Death (A Tudor Mystery featuring Christopher Marlowe)
Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Ashley, Jennifer. Death in Kew Gardens: A Below Stairs Mystery
- Benton, Lori. The King’s Mercy
- Dunn, B.S. Fury at Bent Fork (Linford Western)
- Healey, Jane. The Saturday Evening Girls Club
- Johnstone, William W. with J.A. Johnstone. MacCallister: Stranglehold (A Duff MacCallister Western)
- Linden, Rachel. The Enlightenment of Bees
- McNulty, Thomas. The Gunsmoke Serenade (Linford Western)
- Ware, Ruth. The Turn of the Key
Non-Fiction
- Albert, Dan. The American Automobile Past, Present, and Driverless
- Blesinger, Susan and Arthur O. Tucker. Grow Your Own Herbs: The 40 Best Culinary Varieties for Home Gardens
- Blum, Andrew. The Weather Machine: A Journey Inside the Forecast
- Hemingway, Mollie and Carrie Severino. Justice on Trial: The Kavanaugh Confirmation and the Future of the Supreme Court
- Kysar, Alana. Aloha Kitchen: Recipes from Hawaii
- Muldrow, Diane. Everything I Need to Know I learned from a Little Golden Book
- Olson, Lynne. Madame Fourcade’s Secret War: The Daring Young Woman Who Led France’s Largest Spy Network against Hitler
- Porter, V.M. A History of Battery “A” and the Early Artillery Companies of St. Louis (Reference)
- Rich, Nathaniel. Losing Earth: A Recent History
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Freedman, Russell. Kids at Work: Lewis Hine and the Crusade against Child Labor
- Paulsen, Gary. Sarny: A Life Remembered
- The Planets: The Definitive Visual Guide to Our Solar System (DK Smithsonian)
- Peirce, Lincoln. Max and the Midknights
- Scott, Elaine. Our Moon: New Discoveries about Earth’s Closest Companion
Picture Books
- McNamara, Margaret and Mark Fearing. The Three Little Aliens and the Big Bad Robot
- Mitton, Tony and Ant Parker. Roaring Rockets
- Shetterly, Margot Lee. Hidden Figures: The True Story of Four Black Women and the Space Race (Illustrated by Laura Freeman)
- Stead, Philip C. Music for Mister Moon (Illustrated by Erin E. Stead)
- Tarsky, Sue. Taking a Walk Summer at the Seashore (illustrated by Claire Lordon)
- Wood, Amanda and Mike Jolley. Natural World: A Visual Compendium of Wonders from Nature (Illustrated by Owen Davey)
Video (DVD)
- The Arrow, Season 2
- DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Season 3
- Destination Truth, Season 1
- Dumbo (the original Disney film)
- Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life
- A Life of Music: The Von Trapp Family
- Li’l Abner (1940)
- Northern Exposure, Season 1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.